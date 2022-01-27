Protein Hydrolysates Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Growing Awareness Regarding Protein Diet for Developing Health & Immunity Driving the Growth of Protein Hydrolysates Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 27, 2022 ) Protein Hydrolysates Market size is valued at $865.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The Protein Hydrolysates Market growth rate is attributed to the rising demand for protein-based dietary supplements and infant nutrition as they are easier to absorb and digest hence, fostering the market growth. Protein Hydrolysates are basically potential source of bioactive peptides and isolate protein. Protein hydrolysates are mixtures of amino acids, oligopeptides, polypeptides that are manufactured from protein sources using partial hydrolysis. It is a type of protein that is partly hydrolyzed or digested be consuming, which makes it easier to absorb or digest. Protein hydrolysate is available in form of solid and liquid. It is derived from plants, animals, or milk products such as organic whey protein, soy protein and egg protein powder. Protein hydrolysates are used in solid and liquid food products listed in special diets or for the patients in order to provide them additional nutritional diet. It is also commonly used for the patients that are unable to take protein from their regular food. From wide application in manufacturing of dietary supplements, baby food and sports nutrition to the surge in demand for plant-based and animal-based protein hydrolysates, especially from sports industry to increased R&D investments by governmental bodies to overcome limitations of high cost coupled with the rising demand for healthy and nutrient enriched animal feed with growing consciousness about livestock health should stimulate the demand of hydrolyzed protein powder for livestock feed application is anticipated to propel the Protein Hydrolysates Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Protein Hydrolysates Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type
Milk segment of the animal protein hydrolysates held the largest share in the market owing to its multifunctional characteristic, and significance in application in sports, nutraceutical, and infant nutrition over other hydrolysates. Also, these protein hydrolysates have an optimized nutritional value and are hydrolyzed by enzymes while keeping the same nutritional value. Milk protein hydrolysates are used for the substitution of native proteins in infant and adult foods and beverages owing to their decreased allergenicity. The demand for milk protein hydrolysates has increased owing to the rise in the consumption of protein-rich products by the health-conscious population. Therefore, vendors of milk protein can endorse their products using various health claims, which, in turn, are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, these products are used by individuals with specific nutritional requirements linked to athletic performance, infant development, food protein allergies and phenylketonuria (PKU). These proteins are more easily digested and have substantially reduced immunological reactivity's.
Protein Hydrolysates Market Segment Analysis - By Application Type
Based on Application type, infant nutrition segment held the major share of the market in terms of revenue and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% through 2026. The reason is set to be attributed to the fact that the need for protein in building and proper development of infant tissues. Moreover, protein deficiency leads to malnutrition, which can be attributed to the steep increase in the use of hydrolysates in infant formula. Protein hydrolysates are also meant for babies who can’t tolerate cow’s milk or soy-based formulae. Extensively hydrolyzed formulas are an option for babies who have a protein allergy. Hydrolyzed proteins are closer to the size or breast milk proteins, making it easier for the baby to digest while still teaching their stomach and intestines how to handle protein thereby, increasing the chances, is anticipated to further expand the market over the projection period of 2021-2026.
Protein Hydrolysates Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America is the major region dominating the Protein Hydrolysates market with revenue of $302.2m in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. There is a rise in the usage owing to a well-developed food industry and increasing popularity regarding the health benefits in the region. Also, the substantial presence of end-user manufacturing companies such as Mead Johnson and Hill Pharma, among others, is likely to create massive demand for the product in the region. Furthermore, the high cost of production leads to increased product cost of the final products, which is borne by the consumer. As the purchasing power of the consumers is high, there is increased acceptability of the product in developed countries. The increasing R&D by the key players present in this region and supportive policies is also helping in the growth of the market in this region. According to a report published by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey of the US in 2019, 69% of the infants who are fed regular milk or formula consume cow’s milk formula, and 12.0% consume soy formula with protein hydrolysate as ingredients, thereby affecting the market growth directly. Presence of favorable government regulations in the U.S. is estimated to enhance the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at a fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the Increasing consumer awareness, and disposable income are driving the Protein hydrolysate market in the Asia Pacific region.
Protein Hydrolysates Market Drivers
Growing Awareness Regarding Protein Diet for Developing Health & Immunity:
With the current pandemic situation, and with rising awareness on the importance of increasing immunity, more consumers are buying protein based supplements to improve their health and immunity. The rise in demand has driven the need for ingredients such as protein hydrolysates immensely. According to a survey, published in Research Gate, of the total individuals attested to having consumed dietary supplements in their life, protein supplements were the most consumed form of dietary supplement. Increasing awareness among people on the importance of protein based supplements to maintain health is set to accelerate the market growth. Increasing health awareness, leading to the consumption of functional and nutritional food among consumers is driving growth of global protein hydrolysates market.
Rise in the Demand for Bovine Collagen Peptides
Bovine collagen peptides are increasingly being adopted in a wide range of applications, such as beverages, sports nutrition, and high protein foods owing to the growing demand for amino acid-derived products in the food and beverages industry. Bovine collagen peptides also provide various health benefits, such as improved bone health, arthritis relief, and bone loss prevention, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Collagen Peptide Market.
Protein Hydrolysates Market Challenges
High selling price and R&D Costs are High:
The major challenge for the market is that as protein hydrolysates have a huge potential use as a protein source for human consumption, but their production steps involve dehydration that requires high energy supply and is, consequently, very expensive. Another process known as Enzymatic Hydrolysis also is costly owing to the high costs of industrial enzymes. Along with this, the requirements of special treatment to deactivate the enzymatic hydrolysis, coupled with difficulty of the process to obtain hydrolysates of particular molecular mass are adding to this cost as well. Moreover, this also increases the cost of end products and leads to rise in cheaper counterfeit food products increasing in the market, and further impacting the market. Hence, the high cost of R&D and production challenge the market over the forecast period 2021-2026.
Protein Hydrolysates Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Protein Hydrolysates Market. In 2020, Protein Hydrolysates Market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. Protein Hydrolysates Market top 10 companies are Abbott Laboratories, Friesland Campina, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Arla Foods, Tate & Lyle Plc, ADM Company, Kerry Group PLC, Danone Nutricia, Nestle S.A., Glanbia PLC and others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In March 2020, Arla Foods introduces new brand and plant-based drinks sector to offer oat based options made only from natural ingredients.
In June2019, Kerry Group expanded its operations with a new production unit in India which is worth of €20 million and it is set to serve Kerry Taste & Nutrition’s global and regional customers in the South West Asia region.
Protein Hydrolysates Market Overview
Protein Hydrolysates Market size is valued at $865.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The Protein Hydrolysates Market growth rate is attributed to the rising demand for protein-based dietary supplements and infant nutrition as they are easier to absorb and digest hence, fostering the market growth. Protein Hydrolysates are basically potential source of bioactive peptides and isolate protein. Protein hydrolysates are mixtures of amino acids, oligopeptides, polypeptides that are manufactured from protein sources using partial hydrolysis. It is a type of protein that is partly hydrolyzed or digested be consuming, which makes it easier to absorb or digest. Protein hydrolysate is available in form of solid and liquid. It is derived from plants, animals, or milk products such as organic whey protein, soy protein and egg protein powder. Protein hydrolysates are used in solid and liquid food products listed in special diets or for the patients in order to provide them additional nutritional diet. It is also commonly used for the patients that are unable to take protein from their regular food. From wide application in manufacturing of dietary supplements, baby food and sports nutrition to the surge in demand for plant-based and animal-based protein hydrolysates, especially from sports industry to increased R&D investments by governmental bodies to overcome limitations of high cost coupled with the rising demand for healthy and nutrient enriched animal feed with growing consciousness about livestock health should stimulate the demand of hydrolyzed protein powder for livestock feed application is anticipated to propel the Protein Hydrolysates Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Protein Hydrolysates Market with a share of 34.0% in the year 2020.
The factors such as growing demand for plant-based and animal-based protein hydrolysates in the sports industry and high usage of protein in infant nutrition are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of Protein Hydrolysates Market.
Growing retail and E-commerce sector, coupled with availability of various protein hydrolysate based products are the key factors owing to the growth in the segment during forecast period 2021-2026.
