Containerized Application Management Software Market Size Forecast to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026
Growing Demands for Application Creation and Deployment Tools During Software Development Processes Can Be Considered as a Major Driver Boosting the Market Growth of Container Management Software/containerized Application Management Software.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 27, 2022 ) The global Container Management Software /Containerized Application Management Software Market size is forecast to reach $6.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as deployment in software development process, along with adoption of container management tools across enterprises to drive automation have been driving the market growth of container management software. Advancements towards inter process communication as well as development of platform as a service based containers also assist the market growth. High adoption of DevOps, cloud infrastructures and others along with significant investments on product innovations can also impact its market growth in the long run. The shift towards cloud deployments for work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic also played a significant role in driving the market in 2020 and it is set to continue through 2021 to the mid of 2022 during the post pandemic recovery as well. This is due to the factor that some major companies are planning to establish a hybrid business operation model which would include certain percentage of workforce working remotely post the pandemic is over.
Container Management Software/Containerized Application Management Software Segment Analysis- By Deployment Model
Based on deployment model, cloud segment is analysed to grow with the highest CAGR Of 12.1% in the global container management software/containerized application management software market during 2021-2026. Rising adoption of cloud infrastructures across enterprises owing to various capabilities including ease of integration, high scalability, and flexibility, with others have been impacting the market growth of cloud container management software. Since cloud models are capable of sharing same host operating system kernels through multiple cloud containers, which in turn makes it a cost-effective solution compared to virtual machines. This in turn, can be considered as a prime factor gaining it wide popularity across varied end use markets owing to simplified deployment process. In addition, cloud-based container software help in potential cost savings alongside offering benefits like portability and flexibility with faster boot up and isolated operating environments. As cloud-based containers can also be clustered together in order to work as a team of micro services, which can be scaled easily as well as save the whole operating system to crash during application testing, can serve as an integral part towards fuelling its market demand in the long run. In January 2021, Hitachi Vantara announced about the launch of an enterprise grade solution, Hitachi Kubernetes Service to overcome complex challenges regarding management of multiple Kubernetes environments. This development was meant to help organizations accelerate adoption of cloud-native applications through streamlining management of underlying infrastructure as well as Kubernetes cluster deployments, while securing cluster communications and SaaS management. Such factors are set to further boost the market growth towards cloud deployed container management software in the coming time.
Container Management Software/Containerized Application Management Software Segment Analysis- By End Users
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) sector is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the global container management software/containerized application management software market with a CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Growing trends like adoption of cloud environments, supporting omnichannel approach, as well as rise of digital transformation across financial institutions in order to optimize workloads have been attributing towards the market growth. In addition, growing adoptability of docker containers by financial companies for serving demanding application needs including high level data networking and protection, smooth and faster data workflows, portability, cost effectiveness along with others have been also impacting the market growth of container management softwares. Deployment of containerized application management software within BFSI firms help in protecting the banking sytem from unpredictable threats or vulnerabilities, making the core processes benefiacial in terms of high speed and agility. This eventually help in business process digitization alongside meeting IT requirements for scalable applications, with faster updates, driving towards a better customer experience, set to fuel its market growth in the long run. In October 2020, Temenos announced about the launch of a real time data platform, named Transact Data Hub, in order to help modern banks deliver multiple essential data capabilities where data is held within the core banking platform. Such innovations are further set to influence the market growth of container management software across BFSI vertical in the long run.
Container Management Software/Containerized Application Management Software Segment Analysis- By Geography
North America region accounted for the largest share of around 37% in the global container management software/containerized application management software market in 2020, and is also anticipated to have a significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as growing shift towards cloud computing and cloud based infrastructures, increasing adoption of tools to enhance business work optimization, along with rise of IT sector have attributed towards the market growth in the region. Rapid adoption of containers for networking, orchestration, cluster management and related services as well as rise of software development operations overtime is also set to assist the market growth towards container management software in the long run. High investments on R&D activities from some of the prominent market players like VMware Inc., Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services and others, growth of retail & e-commerce industry as well as increasing demand for Devops will further help in aiding the market demands in the coming time. In March 2020, VMware announced about the launch of Kubernetes focused products including latest version of its flagship vSphere platform suite. This development was meant to offer a fundamentally modernized platform, incorporating Kubernetes management features, which can further drive its market demands in the region.
Container Management Software/Containerized Application Management Software Market Drivers
Growing demands for application creation and deployment tools during software development processes:
Growing demands for application creation and deployment tools during software development processes can be considered as a major driver boosting the market growth of container management software/containerized application management software. Adoption of container management software help the IT organizations towards improving the traditional approach of software development processes ranging from application coding, building, testing as well as running on varied environments with higher speeds, agility and flexibility. This in turn, helps in easing out the software development procedures, providing error or defect detection under a scalable approach, enabling the developers to offer a standardized way to package applications during the entire working life cycle in a consistent manner. According to CNCF (Cloud Native Comptuting Foundation), use of containers had increased to 92% in 2020, in comparison to 84% in 2019, showing the rise of containers in application development use cases. Such estimates are set to rise further owing to growing adoption of cloud architecture deployment as well as opting for efficient application management tools in the long run.
Increasing adoption of application containers across retail & e-commerce sector drives the market forward:
Increasing adoption of application containers across retail & e-commerce sector acts as a major factor driving the market growth of container management software/containerized application management software. With rise in online shopping trends, the need to deploy application containers as a part of meeting demands for elastic computing and on-demand provisioning have become essential for the e-commerce businesses. Opting for application container models help in breaking down the applications into smaller pieces due to its microservice architecture, which enables e-commerce platform developers towards making the development and testing process more efficient. The online e-commerce platforms need to simplify various functionalities including product search, details, shopping cart and many others to drive customer experience as well as help maintain its position in the competitive marketplace, which eventually can contribute towards the deployment of container management softwares. In May 2021, Narvar announced about its partnership with The Container Store Group, Inc. intended to enhance its brand e-commerce experience for customers through encompassing order tracking as well as notifications with a self-service online return process. Such factors are set to drive the market growth of container management softwares in the retail or e-commerce industry in the long run.
Container Management Software/Containerized Application Management Software Market Challenges
Security concerns
Security concerns regarding integration and handling of data act as a major challenge impeding the market growth of container management software/containerized application management software market. Rise of cloud infrastructures among enterprises make the use of application containers can potentially lead to various kind of kernel panic or DDoS attacks, adversely impacting organizational security breach incidents. In addition, end users with limited knowledge of containers can further create data exploitation, data hacking and related security threats through gaining access to host’s device, which in turn hampers its market adoptability. Moreover, challenges regarding implantation of networking or firewalls while running multiple micro services at a time, which subject it to security attacks overtime can also restrain its market demands in the long run.
Container Management Software/Containerized Application Management Software Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the container management software/containerized application management software market. The top 10 companies in container management software/containerized application management software market includes IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Rancher Labs, RedHat Inc., VMware Inc., Docker Inc., Portainer.io and Oracle Corporation among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In August 2021, Oracle announced about the launch of an enterprise container platform, named Verrazzano capable of deploying as well as managing of container-based applications in Kubernetes across both multi cloud and hybrid cloud environments.
In May 2021, Amazon Web Services Inc. announced about the launch of ECS Anywhere tool as a part of its elastic container service. This development was meant to offer an easier and less expensive solution for management of on-premise running software containers.
Key Takeaways
Cloud container management software/ containerized application management software segment is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026, owing to varied factors like high scalability, flexibility, ease of integration and so on.
North America dominated the global container management software/containerized application management software market in 2020, due to increasing shift towards cloud computing or cloud based infrastructures, rise of IT indsutries and others.
Increasing adoption of application containers across retail & e-commerce sector along with growing demands for application creation and deployment tools during software development processes is analyzed to significantly drive the container management software/ containerized application management software market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
