Wiper System Market Size Forecast to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2026
Growing Advancement Towards Windshield Wipers Can Be Considered as a Major Driver Boosting the Market Growth of Wiper Systems.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 26, 2022 ) The Global Wiper System market size is forecast to reach $12.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as growing adoption of rain sensing wiper system over traditional wiper system, upsurge in demand for passenger vehicles, investments on autonomous or electric vehicle over time can be considered as major factors boosting the market growth of wiper systems. Growing advancement towards windshield wipers, both beam blade wiper systems and pantograph wiper arms, along with rising concerns over vehicle concerns over vehicle and driver safety can also contribute towards the market growth in the coming time. Moreover, higher integration of electronic components in automotive, technological advances towards smart sensors for automotive applications, along with growing adoption of beam blade wiper systems is further set to influence the market growth of wiper systems in the long run.
Wiper System Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Based on type segmentation, Rain Sensing Wiper Systems is analysed to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.8% in the global Wiper System market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Integration of rain sensing components within wiper systems help in increasing vehicle safety through reducing driver distraction during adverse climatic conditions. Factors such as rising demand towards convenient and smart featured automotive along with enhancing driving functionalities have been creating high adoptability towards rain sensing wiper systems. Compared to traditional or conventional models, these wiper systems can activate automatic wiper operation alongside adjusting wiper speed as well as frequency based on rainfall intensity coupled with vehicle speed. This in turn, acts as one of the prime factors creating a positive impact on the market growth of rain sensing wiper systems. Moreover, deployment of such wiper systems also helps in raising functional as well as aesthetic value of the automotive, while ensuring optimum driving safety and reducing accidental incidents overtime. In October 2019, Tesla had revealed about its plans of adding a neural network named Deep Rain as a part of improving its automatic wiper systems. This development will be helpful in detecting intensity of rain or snow affecting the road conditions, while making automatic adjustments to the speed of the wipers with the vehicle speed. Such advancements are further set to propel the demand towards rain sensing wiper systems in the long run.
Wiper System Market Segment Analysis - By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars are analyzed to account with the highest CAGR of around 6.2% in the global wiper system market during 2021-2026. Factors such as growing sales or demand for passenger cars, increasing shift towards improved living standards as well as high investments on luxury or premium vehicles have been attributing towards the growth of wiper system market. Moreover, rise in demand towards rain sensing wiper models within varied passenger car variants like SUVs and others, along with shift towards autonomous cars in the coming time is set to fuel the market demand for wiper systems. In April 2021, Skoda announced about the launch of a compact SUV under the India 2.0 strategy without camouflage. This vehicle had been incorporated with a rear spoiler, a rear wiper with washer alongside a high mounted stop lamp. Such developments from some of the leading automotive manufacturers overtime is further analyzed to create a positive impact on the deployment of rear wiper systems across passenger cars in the long run.
Wiper System Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
APAC region had accounted with the largest share of around 37% in the global Wiper System market in 2020 and is also analysed to maintain a significant growth during 2021-2026. Factors such as large scale production of automotive across APAC counties including China, India and so on along with growing demand for passenger vehicles have attributed towards the market growth of wiper systems in the region. Growing adoption of premium or luxury cars, rising investments on development of autonomous or electric vehicles along with expansion of auto part manufacturing facilities is also set to propel the demand for wiper systems in the long run. In July 2019, a Japan based automotive component manufacturer, DENSO Corporation announced about the merger of its subsidiaries, namely Nippon Wiper Blade Co., Ltd. and Asahi Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in order to form DENSO Wiper Systems, Inc. This initiative was a part of company’s efforts towards building an integrated structure starting from designing and production to supply of wiper systems, strengthening its capabilities for meeting up needs of automotive customers. Such factors have emerged as a prime factor in boosting the growth of wiper systems. Furthermore, stringent governmental regulations or initiatives towards improving vehicle safety coupled with focus on designing classic and innovative designed vehicles will also serve an integral part in driving the demand for automotive wiper systems in the coming years.
Wiper System Market Drivers
Growing advancement towards windshield wipers:
Growing advancement towards windshield wipers can be considered as a major driver boosting the market growth of wiper systems. With significant rise of concerns regarding vehicle safety, fuel consumption, less maintenance or replacement costs of auto parts overtime, the need towards windshield wiper systems with advanced features or capabilities have become essential. Research works or innovation projects regarding replacement of traditional wiper systems in order to reduce the wear and tear problems associated with automotive components, easy operation, reduced friction with a wider sweep expanse have also emerged as a prime factor in the advancement of windshield wipers majorly for the next generation vehicles. In September 2019, one of the leading EV makers, Tesla had revealed about its published patent application regarding electromagnetic windshield wiper system, capable of working with electromagnets and guide rails within a single blade design. Compared to conventional windshield wiper systems, adoption of such wipers will help in overcoming the requirement of various mechanical components, while reducing additional power requirement by the vehicles. Such factors are set to aid the need for advanced or innovative wiper systems capable of improving vehicle functionality in the long run.
Rising concerns over vehicle and driver safety drives the market forward:
Rising concerns over vehicle and driver safety act as a major factor driving the growth of wiper system market. Government regulations for improving vehicle safety standards, use of connected data within automotive and surge of road accidents due to adverse weather conditions overtime have helped in attributing towards the need for wiper systems. Analysing road conditions along with weather forecasts enable the drivers to gain an early insight and improve driver safety standards, ensuring the deployment of wiper systems. In November 2019, Toyota Motor Corporation and Weather news Inc. had revealed about its plans of conducting joint research test on the conditions of roads and surroundings in Japan, utilizing the operating status of windshield wipers along with weather data. This joint initiative was meant to study the relationship between wiper data of connected vehicles and weather data, as a part of detecting phenomena, including precipitation capable of impacting wiper operation for the vehicles. Utilizing wiper data will help in accurate predictability of precipitation or actual precipitation strength, which is undetectable through radar, thereby issuing early warnings to the drivers, further contributing towards the demand for wiper systems in the coming time.
Wiper System Market Challenges
Design complexities of windshields:
Design complexities of windshields can be considered as a major factor restraining the market growth of wiper system. Since the design of windshields have evolved overtime, the complexities associated with cleaning of curved styled windshields have eventually emerged as a prime factor impeding the growth of wiper systems. Usage of wiper systems for curvature windshields of vehicle, shows inability to effectively clean contaminants like dust or dirt, and others, compromising with its optimum functionality. This in turn, creates an adverse impact on its market growth overtime by the automotive manufacturers. In order to overcome this, there is need for advanced wiper control systems which can add flexibility irrespective of windshield designs, thus improve the market growth in coming time.
Wiper System Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Wiper System market. The top 10 companies in the Wiper System market include Valeo, DOGA, MITSUBA Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Trico, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Federal-Mogul Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and Pilot Automotive among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In December 2020, HELLA announced about the launch of joint less beam blade wipers, named SmartTech range in order to meet demand for quality wiper blades. Development of this wiper blade was done to offer a modern and high-performance solution for about 90% of popular U.K vehicle parc, with fitting for all conventional type wiper arms. Due to its clear blister packaging, customers will be able to meet daily servicing needs for a vast majority of vehicles easily.
In November 2020, Valeo announced about the launch of a new range of wiper systems for the aftermarket, including 18 original equipment front as well as rear motor references. This development was meant to ensure a long lasting quality wiping along with customer satisfaction.
Key Takeaways
Rising concerns towards vehicle and driver safety as well as growing advancement for windshield wipers is analysed to significantly drive the Wiper System market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Passenger market is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026, attributing to increase in sales, investments on luxury or premium cars and others.
APAC held the largest Wiper System market share in 2020, due to growing adoption of premium or luxury vehicles, rise in passenger cars demand and many others.
