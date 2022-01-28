FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Audio Industry Tycoon Hosts Epic Holiday Bash
Step and Repeat LA provides red carpet experience for audio mixing industry game-changer, Steven Slate’s holiday bash in Los Angeles!
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 28, 2022 ) LOS ANGELES, CA - When it comes to creating hit records, there are many crucial elements that come into play. From skilled musicians and vocalists who can hit all the notes and bring the emotions, to talented producers who know a good melody when they hear one. But one exceptionally crucial element is that of sound mixing. One can have the best vocals, the sickest riffs, and even the most talented people behind a record…but if the sound mixing is off, the musical experience is killed.
That’s where Steven Slate Audio comes in. According to Forbes.com, Slate is “one of the most successful tycoons in this new goldmine of pro-audio software, and what is more, one of the audio industry's most identifiable personalities.”
Steven Slate Audio offers a game-changing product known as VSX Headphones, which enable the user (or sound mixer) to experience the truest sound from anywhere in the world by replicating the quality of sound experienced in various settings such as a professional recording studio, a nightclub, or even a car.
Since the dawn of the home recording studio, countless mixers and amateur music makers have experienced the disappointment of a song sounding great in their home studio, but sounding terrible in a nightclub or even in their car. That’s because at-home rooms are not physically designed to provide an environment meant for true audio mixing and leveling.
The VSX Headphones (which due to intense high demand are currently sold out at the time this press release was written) replicate the acoustics found in a professional recording studio…or even a luxury SUV. This means that the mixer can fully trust what they are hearing when the track is created, and trust that when that track is played in a vehicle by someone they’ve never met, it will sound just as rich and true as the day the track was mixed.
To celebrate the success of his company, Steven Slate hosted an epic holiday bash at a sleek Los Angeles mansion on December 17th of 2021…and Step and Repeat LA was asked to provide the total red carpet experience!
Step and Repeat LA is the #1 provider of red carpet backdrops in all of Southern California. From sales executives and design techs with a keen attention to detail, to the highest quality fabric materials and film-studio-quality lighting, the products and service offered at Step and Repeat LA enable its customers to trust that their red carpet setups look as glitz and glam as a true Hollywood event.
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA has provided red carpet backdrops and signature Media Walls for film festivals, private parties, major charity events and much more! Step and Repeat LA offers delivery, setup and take-down services, which are executed by their experienced crew. Most impressive of all is the company’s 24 hour turnaround capability.
Last minute party? Consider it done!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
