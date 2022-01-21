FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Rachele Royale and Jackie Vae Bring the Jams at ArtBarLA
Step and Repeat LA provides complete red carpet experience for two popular indie recording artists!
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 21, 2022 ) LOS ANGELES - Hollywood is home to many aspiring artists. From mural painters to saxophone players, and everyone in between, Los Angeles is one of the most iconic destinations for anyone with talent, dreams, and aspirations to make their mark and establish themselves as the next household name. Two artists came together at ArtBarLA on December 17th, and brought the jams over the Holiday season!
Rachele Royale is an independent artist and SAG/AFTRA actress with more than 32k followers on Instagram, and who is known for her powerhouse vocals and top 40 pop lyrics. Jackie Vae is a Latina singer and songwriter who draws inspiration from the likes of Portishead, Tom Waits, and Amy Winehouse.
ArtBarLA is a unique venue located in Mar Vista that showcases all types of artwork by artists from all walks of life. The venue also features a stage, which enables them to feature musical acts, performance art, DJs and more! The venue is also home to a bar, which features a vast array of beers from various breweries, CBD-infused beverages, and….grilled cheese sandwiches!
It was here that Royale and Vae came together, in collaboration with Plasty and Club Indigo, for a one-night-only event of music and good vibes just in time for the New Year.
Step and Repeat LA rolled out the red carpet for this exclusive event, and even created a customize step and repeat backdrop to serve as the evening’s photo-op backdrop. The backdrop’s size measured at 8’ tall by 8’ wide, perfect for a quaint, intimate venue such as ArtBarLA, and featured the logos of both artists, as well as logos for Plasty and Club Indigo.
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company, and is #1 in providing customized backdrops for every type of event. From film festivals to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA’s services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s 24 hour turnaround capability!
