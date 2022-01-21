U.S. Special Operations Command Brings Storytelling and Perspective through Podcast
Step and Repeat LA provides customized backdrop for U.S. Special Operations Command’s Official Podcast
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 21, 2022 ) LOS ANGELES, CA - The U.S. Special Operations are an elite force of U.S. Soldiers who put their very lives on the line to execute the most dangerous missions organized by the United States Army, Marines, Navy, and Air Force. The U.S. Army alone has 5 special operations units, each focusing on strengths unique to that specific unit: Army Rangers, Green Berets, Soar or Night Stalkers, Psychological Operations, and Civil Affairs. Each unit requires rigorous, extensive training to ensure both the physical and mental resilience of its members so that each mission can be accomplished.
SOFCast is the official podcast of the U.S. Special Operations Command, and features members of these elite special operations forces. Through weekly uploads of podcast episodes, the voices of Navy SEALS, Marine Raiders, Army Green Berets, Air Force pilots, medics, and many more, share their stories to many eager listeners all over the country, and beyond! SOFCast’s aim is to harness the power of storytelling, and to connect ordinary citizens to though-provoking and unique perspectives from members of the armed forces, by establishing a community and providing a space to share authentic stories and adventures in hopes of improving the Special Operations.
The hosts of SOFCast are Command Chief Master Sergeant Greg Smith, and Sergeant Major Matt Parrish. Smith has over 30 years of service under his belt, with an expansive background in the Air Force and Joint Special Operations, and is passionate about leadership and education. Parrish is a Green Beret with 13 years on Special Forces operational teams, and performs with the SOCOM Para-Commando parachute demonstration team.
SOFCast currently has 36 episodes available for streaming, and has an impressive 4.8 out of 5 star-rating according to Apple Podcasts.
Step and Repeat LA was assigned the task of providing SOFCast with their official step and repeat backdrop. Step and repeat backdrops, which feature an array of logos laid out in a step or repeat pattern, are photo-op backdrops that are a great way to promote ones cause or organization, as the backdrops feature logos of organizations and sponsors that can be seen in photos posted to social media outlets.
Step and Repeat LA used a matte-finished, non-glare polyester fabric to ensure the best results. The material’s absorbent properties guarantee that no glare will be seen in photos, even if flash photography were to be used. The backdrop was designed and printed in-house at Step and Repeat LA’s facility in Shadow Hills, and shipped to SOFCast’s headquarters in Florida, where it will be used for all its upcoming events.
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company, and is #1 in providing customized backdrops for every type of event. From film festivals to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA’s services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s 24 hour turnaround capability!
SOFCast is the official podcast of the U.S. Special Operations Command, and features members of these elite special operations forces. Through weekly uploads of podcast episodes, the voices of Navy SEALS, Marine Raiders, Army Green Berets, Air Force pilots, medics, and many more, share their stories to many eager listeners all over the country, and beyond! SOFCast’s aim is to harness the power of storytelling, and to connect ordinary citizens to though-provoking and unique perspectives from members of the armed forces, by establishing a community and providing a space to share authentic stories and adventures in hopes of improving the Special Operations.
The hosts of SOFCast are Command Chief Master Sergeant Greg Smith, and Sergeant Major Matt Parrish. Smith has over 30 years of service under his belt, with an expansive background in the Air Force and Joint Special Operations, and is passionate about leadership and education. Parrish is a Green Beret with 13 years on Special Forces operational teams, and performs with the SOCOM Para-Commando parachute demonstration team.
SOFCast currently has 36 episodes available for streaming, and has an impressive 4.8 out of 5 star-rating according to Apple Podcasts.
Step and Repeat LA was assigned the task of providing SOFCast with their official step and repeat backdrop. Step and repeat backdrops, which feature an array of logos laid out in a step or repeat pattern, are photo-op backdrops that are a great way to promote ones cause or organization, as the backdrops feature logos of organizations and sponsors that can be seen in photos posted to social media outlets.
Step and Repeat LA used a matte-finished, non-glare polyester fabric to ensure the best results. The material’s absorbent properties guarantee that no glare will be seen in photos, even if flash photography were to be used. The backdrop was designed and printed in-house at Step and Repeat LA’s facility in Shadow Hills, and shipped to SOFCast’s headquarters in Florida, where it will be used for all its upcoming events.
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company, and is #1 in providing customized backdrops for every type of event. From film festivals to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA’s services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s 24 hour turnaround capability!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.