Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Size Forecast to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2026
Increasing Awareness for Preventative Healthcare and Increasing Reagent Rental Agreements Are Likely to Aid the Market Growth of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Report.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 21, 2022 ) The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market size is forecast to reach $15.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR 4.8 % of during the forecast period 2021-2026. Clinical chemistry analyzers are used to calculate the concentration of certain electrolytes, metabolites, drugs in serum, cerebrospinal fluid, and other body fluids among others. It generates an accurate result within the lease period and is designed for extremely advanced technology. It is used to validate health conditions such as nutritional status, liver functions, and kidney functions among others. Different types of tests such as lipid profile, liver panel, and renal panel including therapeutic drugs are used to enhance the metabolic functions. Increasing demand for clinical tests and increasing prevalence of endocrine diseases is the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing awareness regarding point of care testing and increasing demand for laboratory automation is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market for the period 2021-2026.
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Analysis – By Product
Reagents held the largest share in the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the high economical ability and minimum deviations in performance. Reagents are highly cost effective, high precision, optimum sensitivity, and it ensures minimized performance variation. Reagents are imperative to provide accurate procedures. These benefits help clinicians to use reagents for accurate diagnosis. Reagents are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Analysis – By Test Type
Basic Metabolic Panels held the largest share in the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the increasing incidences of the induced diseases and increasing awareness regarding the point of care testing. Basic metabolic panel comprises of tests that provide clinical information regarding the problems that are caused by chemical imbalance. It is used in applications such as newborn screening to facilitate the early detection of metabolic disorders. Basic Metabolic Panels are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market with a major share of 36.2% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing government initiatives and increasing implementation of the guidelines generated by various healthcare organizations, increasing incidences of the cardiac diseases, and increasing technological advancements. Increasing demand for portable clinical chemistry analyzers is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the advancements in technology in clinical chemistry and increasing awareness regarding the automation & integration of clinical analyzers.
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Drivers
Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases
Increasing incidences of chronic diseases is also increasing the growth of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market. This is owing to the increasing incidences of hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and kidney diseases among others. The diagnosis of these diseases are responsible for increasing the number of tests that are prescribed for it such as lipid profile, renal panel, and basic metabolic panel among others. Increasing demand of tests for prevention, treatment, and diagnosis of such diseases are also increasing the growth of the market. Thus, increasing the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
Increasing healthcare expenditure is increasing the growth of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market. This is owing to increasing prevalence’s of diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Factors such as increasing need for laboratory automation, increasing awareness regarding preventive healthcare, and increasing elderly population is also increasing the growth of the market. Thus, increasing the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Challenges
Increasing deaths from diabetes and high capital investments
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market are increasing deaths from diabetes and high capital investments. High instrument cost is also set to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market. In 2020, the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, top 10 companies are Abbott Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Randox Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Johnson & Johnson, Mindray Medical International Ltd., and Roche Diagnostics among others.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market in 2020 owing to the increasing incidence of the diabetes and chronic diseases. The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing awareness for preventative healthcare and increasing reagent rental agreements are likely to aid the market growth of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market report.
Increasing deaths from diabetes and high capital investments is poised to create the hurdles for the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market.
