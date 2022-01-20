Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 3.8% During 2021-2026
The Growth of the Antioxidants in Anti-aging Products Is Likely to Trigger Demand Growth for Polymer Ingredients in the Personal Care Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 20, 2022 ) Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care Market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026. Polymers are consistently used in countless personal care and cosmetic products. The applications view the benefit of the several properties of these polymers to impart unique advantage to their formulations. Broad spectrums of polymers, natural polymers, synthetic polymers, organic polymers are used in a wide range of cosmetic and personal care products as film-formers, emulsifying polymers, rheology modifiers, protective barriers, emollients and as aesthetic enhancers. Most commonly found polymers are Caprylic triglycerides, polyacrylates, polyvinyl amides, Alkylene Oxide-based Homopolymers, Copolymers, Silicone, and polyvinyl acetate in various applications like hair care, skin care, color cosmetics, sun care, and others. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a leading region in the market with the shifting lifestyle of consumers and constantly rising population. North America and Europe are also likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an immediate impact on the world economy and that impact goes across all industries, including Cosmetic and Personal Care industry. Due to the lockdown situation the global cosmetic manufacturers had to barred down their production units as a consequence of the labor shortage. Moreover, several cosmetic stores were also shut down due to tighter border controls, unavailability of raw materials and constraints in the supply and demand process. Although, the industry has responded positively to the crisis, with brands switching their manufacturing to produce hand sanitizers and cleaning agents and offering free beauty services for frontline response workers.
Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Synthetic polymers held the largest share of 40% in the Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care Market in 2020. Commonly used synthetic polymers are acrylic acid-based polymers, polyacrylamides, and alkylene oxide based homopolymers and copolymers. A variety of synthetic polymers have been used as additives in personal care applications to act as rheology modifiers, stabilizers, emulsifiers or as film formers. The rapid growth of synthetic polymer in cosmetic and personal care industry certainly has a positive impact on the Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care market.
Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care Market Segment Analysis – By Ingredient
Emollients dominates the Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care Market growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over 2021-2026. They are basically cosmetic preparations used for moisturizing, protecting, and lubricating the skin. When the top layer of skin doesn’t contain enough water, it dries out. This causes skin to crack and flake off, leaving open spaces between the cells in your skin. Emollients fill those spaces with fatty substances, called lipids, which make skin smoother and softer. Emollient market will exhibit urge in demand for fatty solutions for manufacturing ointments for medical usage and cosmetics. Due to the easy availability and superior properties of ester and fatty acid, they have high demand from Cosmetics and personal industry which actively driving the market of Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care.
Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Skin Care dominates the Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care Market growing at a CAGR of 8.7%. Polymers has led to better performance for many skin care products such as water resistance or sweat-proof characteristics and other long-lasting properties. A broad spectrum of natural, organic and synthetic polymers is used in a wide range of skin care products to serve a variety of functions, such as thickening, emulsifying and making products feel either smoother or more pleasant overall. Skincare market growth is attributable to the growing desire for selfcare products, anti-aging, sun care and others. For instance, in 2018, L’Oréal, a global brand reports skincare to be 40% of the beauty market, but makes up nearly 60% of worldwide cosmetics market growth[DK3] . And on the other, in 2020 Nouryon, known company has introduced a natural film-forming polymer for use in high sun protection factor (SPF) emulsion sunscreens and more generally for all cosmetic lines hand. Certain rising growth in the skin care sector directly escalate the growth of Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care Market.
Polymer Ingredients in Personal care Market Segment Analysis - Geography
Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care Market in 2020 up to 43% followed by North America and Europe. APAC is responsible for much of skincare’s global growth, particularly in the luxury market. It was the third-largest region of the global polymer ingredients market for personal care. The demand in countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, and South Korea is rapidly increasing, resulting in the higher growth potential for Asia Pacific region. China signifies one of the greatest dynamic and vigorous personal care markets in the world. The last several years have proved highly beneficial for the market since it has undergone a rapid expansion phase. For instance, India's e-[nd5] commerce orders volume increased by 36% in the last quarter of 2020, with the personal care, beauty and wellness (PCB&W) segment being the largest beneficiary. Besides, In March 2021, Purplle, an online beauty store, raised US$ 45 million from Sequoia Capital India, Verlinvest, Blume Ventures and JSW Ventures. On the other hand, In 2019, the beauty industry in China is recognized as the largest globally, at $38.8 billion in retail sales, as disclosed by Central Information Commission (CIC) Report. Growing urbanization, an increasing number of working women, changing lifestyles, and increasing awareness regarding hygiene and skincare are some of the key factors for the rapid escalation of personal care products which directly impact the Polymer Ingredients in Personal care Market.
Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care Market Drivers
Antioxidants in Anti-Aging products
A large number of natural and synthetic antioxidants are used in cosmetics and personal care products. Polymer ingredients have established abundant attention owing to their effective antioxidant properties in cosmetic and personal care industry. The consumption of antioxidants can slow down the aging process. The aging population is one of the largest consumers of cosmetic products. With the growing aging population around the world, anti-aging skincare products are in high demand. For instance, Yemoja Ltd, a known player introduces its algae-derived external polysaccharide sulphate (EPS) serving the skin-deep beauty sector. It is in high demand by the cosmetics industry for its naturally tendering anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, and rejuvenating properties. The growth of the antioxidants in anti-aging products is likely to trigger demand growth for polymer ingredients in the personal care market.
Active Delivery Systems in cosmetics and personal care compositions
Delivery systems are extensively used in cosmetic products such as liposomes, noisome, transferosomes, lipid nanoparticles, polymeric microparticles, and nanoparticles have been used in cosmetic formulations. The use of delivery systems may improve the penetration of the antioxidant. Delivery systems are widely used for the incorporation of anti-aging compounds, such as whitening agents, plant extracts, antioxidants and vitamins, as well as for UV filters and fragrances For Instance, in 2020 Croda International, Plc, a UK-based specialty chemicals company, acquired Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. for $260 million. The acquisition is expected to expand life sciences products, cGMP production capabilities, and pharmaceutical services for biotechnology, life science, and expand customers for Croda International. Avanti Polar Lipids Inc. is a USA-based company that specializes in lipid-based drug delivery technology for next-generation pharmaceuticals. Such initiatives and rising of the geographical profile are likely to increase the demand growth of Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care.
Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care Market Challenges
Polymer ingredients contamination concerns
There are two specific polymers, Carbomer, made from acrylic acid generally considered safe but they can sometimes contain neutralizing agents like triethanolamine (TEA), can carry contaminants that can be potentially carcinogenic and similarly Sodium polyacrylate, which may be contaminated with toxicity during processing. These two ingredients can result in contamination with unwanted ingredients. The problem is, there’s no way to tell by looking at the bottle whether a product may contain contaminated polymers which certainly might hamper the growth of the Polymer Ingredients in the Personal Care Market.
Use of Silicones in cosmetics can be harmful
Silicones can lead to Acne and Congestion, skin dehydration, and can be difficult to remove from skin. For example, dimethicone silicone, use in cosmetics is extremely heavy and leaves a coating on the skin unless it is carefully removed. And the use of silicone is no benefit to skincare routine. So, with the growing users inclining towards brands that are using natural source for skincare routines might hinder the escalating demand of polymer ingredients in personal care.
Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Window Films Market. Major players in the Polymer Ingredients in Personal Market are BASF SE, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Yemoja Ltd, LEVACO, Clariant, Univar Inc., Ashland, P2 Science and Lonza
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/ Product Launches
In April 2021, P2 Science, has launched CitroVisc™ 10K, the third product in the bioderived and patented CitroVisc line of high-performance cosmetics fluids. CitroVisc imparts emollience and reduces tackiness on both skin and hair.
In January 2021, Ashland launched Styleze CSP, a nature-derived styling polymer that delivers stronghold, humidity resistance, and high stiffness. Based on cassia seeds, Styleze CSP leaves low to no residue on the hair versus other natural styling polymers.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific dominates the Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care Market owing to rapid increase in Cosmetic and Personal care sector
The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.
The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.
The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end use industry in Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care Market and their specific segmented revenue.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under temporary shutdown, due to which operations of Polymer Ingredients in Personal Care related industries has been negatively affected, thus hampering the growth of the market.
