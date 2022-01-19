Telecom Power System Market Size Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 10.26% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
The Rises in Demand for the Development of Connectivity, and Launches of Telecom Equipment, Such as Continuously Variable Transmission (Cvt) Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Telecom Power System Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 19, 2022 ) The Telecom Power System Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast 2021-2026 to reach $8.23 billion by 2026. The Telecom Power System is a highly designed energy-efficient electrical power solution that offers telecommunication services during grid power fluctuations as well as interruptions. In addition, there are a various smaller units, such as controllers, converters, distributors and more in the Telecommunication systems that transit different technical requirements for continuously variable transmission. The Telecom Power System Industry has witnessed a considerable expansion owing to the significant penetration of smartphone devices, which is eventually leading to the growing demand for faster network services, such as 4G, VoLTE, and 5G across the globe. The significant drivers for this market are the surge of telecom infrastructure and digital electricity, specifically in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific and Africa, to offer robust and interrupted network connectivity across various industry verticals, and the growing awareness to minimize the carbon emission in the Networks and data center sectors. In addition, the rapid advancement in technology across Power Distribution Units, and increasing investment in R&D for Surge Protection Devices (SPD) by the leading companies, including Huawei Technologies, ABB Group and more induce the growth of Telecom Power System Market using solar energy in particular.
Telecom Power System Market Segment Analysis – By Component
By Component, the Telecom Power System Market is segmented into Rectifiers, Converters, Controllers, Heat Management Systems, Generators and Others. The Rectifiers along with Converter systems are estimated to hold the major share in 2020, and grow at a CAGR of 5.01% to reach $5.38 billion by 2026, owing to the growing usage in a number of devices to optimized network systems and to offer enough bandwidth for surging demand for data. In March 2021, Infineon Technologies announced the launch of CoolGaN™ for enhanced Telecom Infrastructure through ultimate efficiency and reliability to telecom power supply systems. The CoolGaN 600 V e-mode HEMT of Infineon in the DFN8x8 package is the primary component in Delta’s DPR 3000E EnergE rectifiers that generates an industry-leading energy efficiency of 98 percent. Thus, the Delta’s rectifiers with CoolGaN™ device are observed to support the 5G telecom networks worldwide as it is an appropriate fit for server SMPS and industrial telecom. The prioritization of the Industrial Internet to escalate manufacturing capabilities and transforming consumers are some of the factors that are estimated to drive the Telecom Power System Market.
Telecom Power System Market Segment Analysis – By Grid
By Grid, the Telecom Power System Market is segmented into On Grid, Off Grid and Bad Grid. The Off grid segment is estimated to hold the major share in 2020, and at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period, owing to the impending shift towards renewable and clean energy to power up. Moreover, to maximize the application of mobile phone service for commercial benefits across remote and rural areas requires advanced base stations with Off grid systems, which adds the driving factor to the market. In 2019, Controllis, the leading hybrid power systems specialist, launched Smart48 Hybrid Power Unit (HPU) for Mobile And Off-Grid Site Power Back-Up. The Smart48 HPU enables mobile and telecom operators to enhance their network reliability and also minimize their fuel costs and carbon footprint. Thus, the growing demands of cost-effective power solutions and seamless Power Distribution Units for optimum network performance accelerate the growth of the Telecom Power System Market.
Telecom Power System Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Based on Geography, the Asia Pacific region is analyzed to hold the largest share in 2020 of Telecom Power System Market, and grow at a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period. The significant penetration of telecom towers in order to strengthen the mobile connectivity for growing subscriber base in this region is the key factors that drive the market growth. Moreover, telecom sectors are estimated to witness major developments in this region due to the promising growth of telecom operators for providing wireless equipment, 4G/5G next-generation radio access network Internet of Things-access devices and many more, resulting in driving the growth of the market in this region. In March 2021, Nokia announced their strategic collaboration with Qtnet, a subsidiary of Kyushu Electric Power utility company, to launch a 5G private wireless network. The partnership supports QTnet to provide new local 5G-enabled services with Nokia’s local 5G technology. Moreover, to accelerate the experience of 5G, in April 2021, MTS, Russia's largest mobile operator, and Chinese tech giant Huawei have activated 5G networks at 14 iconic locations across Moscow. With the iconic promotion of ‘5G Has Come’, the promising merger showcases a profound mobile experience with high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity for next-generation solutions. Therefore, the significant acquisitions for providing infrastructure performance and service quality, and launches of telecommunication equipment for current sense amplifiers and various other applications contribute to the growth of Telecom Power System Market.
Telecom Power System Market Drivers
Promising growth of Telecom Equipment Market
The growth of Telecom Equipment sector due to the robust penetration of smartphones, along with the surging demand of telecom equipment such phones, ethernet cables and micro receivers for thorough network connection escalate the Telecom Power System Market. Moreover, the prominence of major companies such as Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson expand the portfolio of communication system. In April 2021, Advanced Energy, a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions expanded its market-leading family of 48 V input DC-DC power converters with a new ultra-small design. The AVD200-48S12 of Advanced Energy is a newly launched telecomm-grade, suited for telecommunications and data communications. In addition, the growing need for developing resilient infrastructures for 5G deployment to aim competitive market advantages, in December 2020, Nokia announced the collaboration of seven years with Proximus Luxembourg to enable 5G coverage nationwide and other capacity benefits to consumers. Thus, the rises in demand for the development of connectivity, and launches of telecom equipment, such as continuously variable transmission (CVT) provide lucrative opportunities for Telecom Power System Market.
Emergence of 5G Service sectors
The notability of global 5G Service sectors due to the increasing demand for high-speed data connectivity for Edge computing and unified Internet of Things (IoT) applications are estimated to drive the Telecom Power System Market. In fact, 5G technologies are observed to revolutionize broadband services and provide high-speed networks and stable connectivity to upgrade overall user experience. In April 2021, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) launched 5G-ready IoT solutions, comprising connectivity, hardware, network, application, analytics, security and support for strengthening digitization across business enterprises. Moreover, the strong demand for buffer-free streaming contents and prolific growth of over-the- top (OTT) services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, etc. influence the growth of commercial 5G services. In June 2020, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, the provider of breakthrough technologies released its first 5G chipset in the 6-series, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform. Thus, potential launches of 5G wireless and other advanced solutions such as photovoltaics are estimated to increase the growth of Telecom Power System Market.
Telecom Power System Market Challenges
Huge Upfront investment for infrastructure
The Telecom Power System is majorly developed to denote required high levels of power, with reasonable power consumption maintenance. However, to achieve superior performance and other technical feasibility, huge upfront investment is involved, which eventually negates the possible profitable investment. Moreover, the capital costs, including operations and maintenance for introducing clean technology pertinent to the telecommunications power system management is sizable, which may negatively influence many entrants. Hence, these are some negative factors that represent a noteworthy hindrance to business growth of the Telecom Power System Market.
Telecom Power System Market Outlook
Product Launches, Merger & Acquisition, joint ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by the players in the Telecom Power System Market. Telecom Power System Market top 10 companies include Ascot Industrial S.R.L., Cummins Power, Eaton, GE Industrial Solutions, Huawei Technologies Co., Qualcomm Incorporated, Inc., Sabre Industries, Inc., Delta Telekom, Advanced Energy, INCELL International and among others.
Developments
In April 2021, Blackstone Energy Partners, an energy-focused private equity business and a leading energy investor acquired Sabre Industries, Inc., a leading Energy and Telecom Infrastructure provider to offer potential investment opportunities in reference to the transition to cleaner, more affordable energy.
In February 2019 INCELL International, a leader in developing advanced lithium batteries for telecom sites’ backup power, launched next generation Smart Lithium Batteries™. Based on the telecom energy environment, the Incell lithium batteries provide a number of features, including ease of use with existing rectifier systems and self-contained Battery Management System (BMS).
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific region is analyzed to hold the largest share in 2020 of Telecom Power System Market, and grow at a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period, owing to the significant penetration of telecom towers in order to strengthen the mobile connectivity for growing subscriber base in this region.
The growth of Telecom Equipment sector due to the robust penetration of smartphones, along with the surging demand of telecom equipment such phones, ethernet cables and micro receivers for thorough network connection escalate the Telecom Power System Market.
The Off grid segment is estimated to hold the major share in 2020, and at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period, owing to the impending shift towards renewable and clean energy to power up.
