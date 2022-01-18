Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Poetry Collection: out of memory and into moment—by Victoria J. Kaminsky
~ how life experience reveals and heals: 51 poems about the strengths and struggles of love ~
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 18, 2022 ) January 14, 2022 – Denver, CO and New York, NY – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce a new collection of poetry by Victoria J. Kaminsky. out of memory and into moment explores the intricacies of love and relationships and illuminates the feelings and experiences that one has along their journey of self-discovery. The 51 poems in this book shed light on love in its many forms, and honor the process of fully feeling each moment when so much of life is spent “doing” that emotions and memories are often suppressed.
Aptly named, out of memory and into moment is a stirring collection of free-verse that invites the reader to reflect on their experiences with love while considering the influence relationships have on identity and selfhood. Through a series of snapshots woven together in a story-like fashion, author Victoria J. Kaminsky sheds light on delicate and deeply private moments with a raw vulnerability that draws readers into her subject’s world while also inspiring reflection about their own.
This literary work opens with a poem that captures the essence of one’s first love and concludes with a piece about the reality of death. In the space between, the author takes the reader on a journey through the highs and lows of family life, friendship and romance as well as spiritual connectedness. A special emphasis is placed on exploring the intricacies of intimate relationships—both real and imagined—and the impact they have had on her subject at different intervals in time. The book depicts the inner turmoil one often contends with when trying to:
• make sense of feelings and experiences
• find a healthy space for healing
• reclaim one’s self-hood
• better align one’s inner and external realities
• forge meaningful bonds
in a thought-provoking way, allowing the reader to enter or exit the journey at whatever point resonates.
out of memory and into moment is a riveting body of creative expression that explores the complexities of human emotion. Victoria J. Kaminsky’s unique use of language, symbolism and imagery compel the reader to draw inward with their sensibilities and relate to her poems no matter where they are or what they are experiencing.
At 76 pages, out of memory and into moment is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the poetry category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4727-8 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $18.95
Genre: POETRY
About the Author: Victoria J. Kaminsky has been writing poetry since her earliest memories of grade school. Her love of language and expression inspired her to create this themed collection, and she is passionate about sharing her art with others. Victoria currently resides in New York and works for the New York City Department of Education.
poetic.reverie.vjk@gmail.com - Instagram: @poetic_reverie_vjk
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
