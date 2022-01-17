MICHELIN-starred Restaurant in Beverly Hills Now Open
Step and Repeat LA unveils customized red carpet backdrop for the Grand Re-Opening of CUT by Wolfgang Puck
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 17, 2022 ) BEVERLY HILLS - The name says it all: Wolfgang Puck…Austrian chef, restauranteur, and overall living legend in the culinary world. His restaurant, CUT by Wolfgang Puck has reopened its original location at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel as of New Year’s Eve, and Step and Repeat LA was chosen to provide the red carpet experience!
The Wolfgang Puck brand has over 20 fine-dining restaurants, which all rank among the Top 40 Restaurants in the United States…not to mention 80 additional Express restaurant locations. The sleek and upscale Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, which also happens to be a Four Seasons Hotel, served as the flagship location for the original CUT by Wolfgang Puck, a MICHELIN-starred fine dining restaurant, and has since remained one of the most desirable steakhouses in all of California!
CUT by Wolfgang Puck Beverly Hills has options to satisfy every pallet. Whether it be a 32 oz. Porterhouse Steak meant to share, or a perfectly-seasoned Rotisserie Jidori Chicken served with wild field mushrooms…and did someone say Black Truffle French Fries!? This newly-revamped restaurant is being operated under the direction of Executive Chef, Drew Rosenberg, and General Manager, Randy Bloomquist.
Of course, what would a grand opening be without a red carpet experience? That’s where Step and Repeat LA comes in! The marketing team behind CUT chose a perfectly-sized 10’ wide backdrop, decorated with various sponsor logos, for the red carpet photo-on. Step and Repeat LA took care of the rest, rolling out 10’ of plush signature red carpet, and lining up rows of gold stanchions and red velvet ropes to give this grand opening the total-package-look. Step and Repeat LA even provided complete setup and take-down after the event was finished.
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company, and is #1 in providing customized backdrops for every type of event. From film festivals to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA’s services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality control. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew…not to mention the company’s 24 hour turnaround capability!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
