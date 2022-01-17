Nisin Market worth $553 million by 2025
The increase in awareness toward environmental sustainability and recyclable properties of nisin are factors driving the growth of the nisin industry.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 17, 2022 ) The global nisin market is estimated to be valued at USD 443 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 553 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.5%. The rising number of health-conscious consumers and increasing awareness about organic ingredients in food & beverages have led to an increase in demand for nisin. The rise in awareness of easily digestible bacteriocin, which is non-toxic in nature, is projected to drive the growth of the market.
By application, the dairy ingredient segment is projected to account for the largest share in the nisin market
Dairy products are sensitive to thermal treatment. Therefore, non-thermal treatments are witnessing increased interests in the food industry due to their capability of assuring high-quality and safety of food products such as nisin. It is an antimicrobial peptide, which is considered safe since it can be easily degraded by proteolytic enzymes of the mammalian gastrointestinal tract.
For processed cheese, nisin is the most preferred and effective preservative, where typically, the heat treatment step of pasteurization does not eliminate all the spores. The lack of nisin application would result in the outgrowth of these spores and production of gas and off-flavors and possible liquefaction of the solid cheeses and other dairy products.
North America is projected to account for the largest nisin share during the forecast period
In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the market. The market in North America is largely driven due to the increase in consumer preference for synthetic food preservatives. It has encouraged market players to invest in organic options of biopreservatives. In the coming time period, the natural bio-preservatives are projected to witness an increase in popularity in developed economies as consumers can afford premium-priced products with high disposable income.
The increase in investment in R&D activities and technological advancements are projected to have a positive impact on the domestic production of nisin in North America. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the nisin market in the North American region.
Key Market Players:
Key players in this market include DSM (Netherlands), Galactic (Belgium), DuPont (US), Siveele B.V. (Netherlands), Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering (China), Shandong Freda Biotechnology (China), Chihon Biotechnology (China), Mayasan Biotech (Turkey), Handary S.A. (Belgium), and Cayman Chemicals (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
