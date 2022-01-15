Skin Cancer Dermatology Market Size Projected to Reach $2,020.3 Million by 2026
Rising Awareness About the Skin Cancer Among People and Growing Advancement of Technology in Dermatology Sector Are Enhancing the Growth of the Skin Cancer Dermatology Market.
Skin Cancer Dermatology Market size is projected to reach $2,020.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over 2021-2026. Skin cancer is considered as the most dangerous disease that grows continuously in the epidermis which is the outer skin layer. Basal cell carcinoma and merkel cell carcinoma are the most common types of Skin cancer. Skin cancer is mainly caused due to harmful ultraviolet rays of sun and the use of UV tanning beds. People who are suffering from poor pigmentation have more chances of skin cancer. Skin cancer is growing like abnormal cells and about 80% of skin cancer develops from basal cell carcinoma. Radiation therapy and diagnostic imaging are mostly used to kill the cancer cells by focusing outside the body of tumor. Skin cancer can also be destroyed by using cryosurgery which is safe, low cost and effective treatment that produce excellent results with a high cure rate. The purpose of dermatoscopy is to improve the detection of skin cancer cells which are mostly used by dermatologists. Skin cancer is also increasing owing to weak immunity system among people. Rising awareness about the skin cancer among people and growing advancement of technology in dermatology sector is the major factor driving the growth of Skin Cancer Dermatology Market. Furthermore, changing lifestyle of consumers and rising development and research in the healthcare industry is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Skin Cancer Dermatology Market for the period 2021-2026.
Skin Cancer Dermatology Market Segment Analysis – By Test Type
The Skin Cancer Dermatology Market based on Test Type can be further distributed into Dermatoscopy, Skin Biopsy, Diagnostic Imaging, and Others. The Skin Biopsy segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This is mainly owing to the fact that skin biopsy is used in different types of skin conditions that include infections, melanoma and many more which is rising the adoption of skin biopsy among dermatologist. Moreover, it provides effective results of reducing infections on skin that further propells the market growth. The Diagnostic Imaging segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% for the period 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to the fact that diagnostic imaging provides clear image of disease that helps dermatologist to identify the type of skin cancer which helps to provide accurate treatment of particular skin cancer which further propelling the growth of Skin Cancer Dermatology Market.
Skin Cancer Dermatology Market Segment Analysis – By Facility Type
The Skin Care Dermatology Market based on Facility Type can be further segmented into Hospital OPD, Dermatology Group, Stand-alone, Multispecialty Clinics, and Others. The Hospital OPD segment registers for the highest Skin Care Dermatology Market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to the availability of variety of technologies that are used for treating skin cancer and rising availability of skilled professional in hospital to help patients to treat accurately according to the type of skin diseases. Moreover, rising facility of ambulances in hospitals helps patients to visit hospital at accurate time that rising the growth of Skin Care Dermatology market. The Dermatology Group segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to rising presence of dermatology specialist that helps patient to treat accordingly. Moreover, dermatology group provide treatment to patient in full fledge as they are dealing with the skin only which in turn enhancing the growth of Skin Care Dermatology Market.
Skin Cancer Dermatology Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Skin Care Dermatology Market with major share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to growing prevalence of skin cancer that is rising the demand of skin dermatology. Moreover, growing adoption of various technology in healthcare sector rising the growth in the treatment of skin cancer diseases which in turn driving the market growth of Skin Cancer Dermatology. The American Academy of Dermatology are also focusing on enhancing the activities in research in dermatology sector that helps to prevent from skin cancer.
However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the growing market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing adoption of advanced technologies for the treatment of skin cancer and growing development of healthcare infrastructure which is rising the adoption of dermatology treatment in hospitals. In China and India, prevalence of skin cancer is rising owing to the harmful radiation of sun and this is further enhancing the market growth.
Skin Cancer Dermatology Market Drivers
Growing Prevalence of Skin Cancer Disease
Skin cancer is the most common types of cancer among population that is rising the demand of skin cancer treatment and thus enhancing the market growth. According to American Academy of Dermatology Association, about 1 million people are suffering from melanoma skin cancer and more than 9,500 people in U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer daily that further rising the growth of the Skin Cancer Dermatology Market over the period 2021-2026.
Growing Advancement of Technology in the Dermatology Sector
The rising adoption of modern technology and devices in dermatology sector helps to improve the treatment of skin cancer. Moreover, rising innovation in smartphone compatible diagnostics devices helps dermatologist to diagnose patients remotely and growing adoption of electric health record technology enable dermatologist to provide treatment at low cost which in turn boosting the growth of Skin Care Dermatology Market over the period 2021-2026.
Covid Impact:
COVID-19 pandemic had greatly impacted the growth of Skin Cancer Market. During pandemic, healthcare sector are engaged in treating the patients who are suffering from COVID-19 infections. So, they are not able to focus on the patients with skin cancer which are negatively impacted the growth of Skin Cancer Dermatology Market.
Skin Cancer Dermatology Market Challenges
High Cost of Treatment
The factors that is set to impede the growth of the Skin Care Dermatology Market are rising cost of treating skin cancer diseases as variety of technology are used to treat skin cancer that are costly which is set to restrain the growth of Skin Care Dermatology Market.
Skin Cancer Dermatology Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, collaboration, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Skin Care Dermatology Market. Skin Care Dermatology top 10 companies are Firefly, SkinIO, 3Gen, Canfield, Fotofinder, MetaOptima, Agilent Technologies, Skin Analytics, Skin Vision, and Speclipse.
Skin Cancer Dermatology Market Development
In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pembrolizumab for the treatment of skin cancer disease.
Key Takeaways
In 2020, North America dominated the Skin Cancer Market owing to the growing prevalence of skin cancer that is rising the demand of skin dermatology. Moreover, growing adoption of various technologies in healthcare sector is rising the growth in the treatment of skin cancer diseases which in turn is driving the market growth of Skin Cancer Dermatology.
Rising awareness about the skin cancer among people and growing advancement of technology in dermatology sector are enhancing the growth of the Skin Cancer Dermatology Market.
The prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided detailed analysis of Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities in the Skin Cancer Dermatology Market report.
High cost of Treatment is set to create hurdles for the Skin Cancer Dermatology Market.
