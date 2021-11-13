FLASHBACK FRIDAY: World Premiere of Wooden Finger Studios’ Film, ‘Never Forgotten’
Step and Repeat LA provides complete red carpet experience for another movie premiere in West Hollywood!
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 14, 2022 ) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - The red carpet was rolled out, and the stars all lined up to have their photos taken at the glitzy premiere of the new Wooden Finger Studios thriller, ‘Never Forgotten’ at the beautiful London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on November 13, 2021.
While the full synopsis and trailer were not available online during the creation of this press release, the film stars Paul Kreppel, Anna briggs, and Tom Waters. ‘Never Forgotten’ was written and directed by Ty Gordon, and was produced by Stephen Gibler, Rodes Phire, and Robert Thomas.
Step and Repeat LA created a customized 8’ tall by 20’ wide Media Wall for this premiere. The design of the Media Wall, as well as the print itself, was created in-house at the Step and Repeat LA facility in Shadow Hills, and was delivered to West Hollywood, where the crew for Step and Repeat LA also provided setup and take-down services. The team used a series of wooden flats, each measuring 8’ tall and 4’ in width, to create the 20’ wide display. In addition to red carpet, gold stanchions, lush velvet ropes, and even studio-quality lighting, Step and Repeat LA delivered yet another glamorous setup that one would expect at a star-studded Hollywood premiere.
Independently owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company that provides customized backdrops for every type of event. From film festivals to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA’s services include custom design, as well as in-house printing and production, all with turnaround capabilities of 24 hours or less!
