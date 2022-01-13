Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market Size Forecast to Reach $3.83 Billion by 2026
Growing Demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Solution Driving the Growth of Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 13, 2022 ) The Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market size is forecast to reach $3.83 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% in the period 2021-2026. The Terrain Awareness and Warning system offers optimum terrain prediction and advanced avoidance technology to commercial and military aircraft. The advancement in terrain mapping technology leads to the development of the latest ground proximity warning system for greater situational awareness in flights, resulting in the growth of the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Industry. The technology offers various life-saving data as well as offer different standards of protection to the aircraft navigation to avert the Control Flight into Terrain (CFIT) accidents. The popularity of the retrofit aircraft market, introduction of Instrument Flight Rules, along with the upgrades of hardware and software applications are likely to drive the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Industry growth. In addition, the introduction of LiDAR-based digital terrain models, significant R&D investment in technological advancement for aircraft safety and spatial resolution and growing demand for optimized aircraft performance are some of the pertinent factors attributed to the growth of the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market.
Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market Segment Analysis – By System
The Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market is segmented into Class A System, Class B System and Class C System. The Class A System is estimated to hold the major share of 42% in 2020, owing to the growing demand of class-A terrain-alerting products across the air transport market to design helicopters, business aircraft and other light general aviation airplanes. In November 2020, Mid-Canada Mod Center (MC2) completed the installation of a Universal Avionics (UA) InSight Display System on a Citation VII aircraft. The primary aim of the installation is to elevate the safety through better situational awareness, and achieve modern cockpit features, including, Touch EFIS Control Display Unit, Class A TAWS, Alphanumeric Keyboard and Reference Select Panel and many more. Hence, the growing demand of advanced aircraft performance for windshear protection, fuel saving predictions and other customized displays options are some of the factors that are accelerating the growth of the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505430
Report Price: $4500 (Single User License)
Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market Segment Analysis – By Engine
By Engine, the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market is segmented into Turbine Engine and Piston Engine. The Turbine Engine is analyzed to hold the major share of 61% in 2020, owing to the growing preference for the advantageous features, including cost-effectiveness for short distances, lower maintenance cost and efficient performance during takeoff. In September 2020, Airbus revealed three concepts for the world’s first zero-emission commercial aircraft which will possibly emerge by 2035. Each of the concepts represents a different approach, such as achieving zero-emission flight, exploring various technology pathways and aerodynamic configurations to aim the decarbonization approach of the aviation industry. The concept is further codenamed as “ZEROe”, and the first climate neutral zero-emission commercial aircrafts are turbofan design (120-200 passengers) and (up to 100 passengers) as well as blended-wing body (up to 200 passengers). Therefore, the growing mandate regarding Instrument Flight Rules and increasing demand of the mature design and layout for developing climate-neutral commercial aircraft are estimated to drive the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market.
Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America is estimated to dominate the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market, and projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period, along with Europe. The technological advancements in avionics systems, growing emphasis on airport management and prominent presence of the several aircraft OEMs, such as Lockheed Martin Corp., Boeing Company and more, are influencing a highly competitive landscape for these regions. Based on the growing demand for travel, in March 2021, the United Airlines announced the addition of 25 Boeing 737 MAX jets to its existing orders, with environmentally friendly and customer-pleasing features. Moreover, the emergence of breakthrough vision systems for developing high-end fighter planes, business jets, and other types of aircraft help the growth of the market in these referred regions. In May 2021, Dassault Aviation launched Falcon 10x, an all-new purpose-built business jet, which delivers enhanced level of comfort, versatility and unmatched technology, including, new fuselage with extra-large windows, high-speed wing, advanced Digital Flight Control System, synthetic vision capabilities and many more. Therefore, the significant adoption of innovative technologies and growing products and service offerings to design aircraft modernization plans are observed to contribute to the growth of the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market in the region.
Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market Drivers
Growing demand for sustainable aviation fuel solution
The growing popularity of sustainable aviation fuel solutions, owing to the emergence of productive application of low carbon technologies and government initiatives for promoting the use of green aviation is estimated to drive the growth of Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market. In addition, the commercial aviation sector is increasingly adopting synthetic fuels to potentially lower the aviation's climate impact. In September 2020, Airbus, the Aviation giant unveiled three latest fundamentals for the world's first zero-emission commercial aircraft, a bold vision that emerged by 2035. Hence, these ambitious project launches of TAWS solution for denoting modern cockpit, and design up gradation of aero-engine, including radio altimeter, biojet fuels and other Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) advancements are driving the growth of the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market.
Eminent demand of Traffic Collision Avoidance System
The strong market of Collision Avoidance System due to the rising demand for safe operation and enhanced maneuverability to avoid fatality and other aviation crises is accelerating the growth of Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market. In November 2019, Airbus Helicopter opted for the Lynx® Multilink Surveillance System from ACSS, an L3Harris Technologies and Thales Company, for the NH90 platforms. The adaption of the LYNX product line is considered as the light-weight solution for helicopters, which further offers supreme pilot safety operation as well as situational awareness. The advanced collision avoidance system represents enormous capabilities, such as lessening the risk of mid-air collision, and other operational safety features. After the crash of the Calabasas helicopter in January 2020 that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others members, the accident quickly directed the focus on terrain awareness warning system as Sikorsky S-76B helicopter was not equipped with TAWS system. Therefore, the growing awareness towards TAWS equipment on aircraft, advanced Aerodromes facility, and other formal safety management systems for new-generation aircraft are estimated to drive the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505430
Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market Challenges
High cost of installation of Terrain Awareness and Warning System
The Terrain Awareness and Warning System enables flight crew with visual warning of landing configuration and impending terrain. The TAWS equipment offers corrective operation for greater situational awareness but to meet the stipulated level of safety, the initial cost of TAWS is expensive. Therefore, the purchase and high deployment cost of TAWS in aircraft for supreme functionality represent a restraining factor for the growth of the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market.
Market landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are the key strategies adopted by players in the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market. The Terrain Awareness and Warning System market top 10 companies include Aspen Avionics, Inc., Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems, LLC, Avidyne Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Genesys Aerosystems, Honeywell International Inc., L3 Technologies, Inc., Mid-Continent Instrument Co., Inc., Rockwell Collins, Sandel Avionics, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A and among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In July 2021, Omni Taxi Aereo (OTA) announced the release of the world’s first embodiment of helicopter terrain awareness and warning systems (HTAWS). The latest HTAWS is integrated with enhanced offshore modes, and is installed on two AW139 aircraft based in Brazil for directing earlier warning of a potential collision.
In March 2021, a global leader in helicopter services and maintenance, repair and overhaul provision, CHC Group announced the strategic partnership with Shell Brasil and Leonardo Helicopters. The strategic partnership is developed to launch the first global implementation of Leonardo’s Enhanced Helicopter Terrain Awareness and Warning System (H-TAWS) on the CHC AW139 fleet operating in Campos, Brazil for Shell.
Key Takeaways
The strong market of Collision Avoidance System due to the rising demand for safe operation and enhanced maneuverability to avoid fatality and other aviation crises is accelerating the growth of Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market.
North America is estimated to dominate the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market, and projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period, along with Europe. The technological advancements in avionics systems, growing emphasis on airport management and prominent presence of the several aircraft OEMs, such as Lockheed Martin Corp., Boeing Company and more, are influencing a highly competitive landscape for these region.
The Turbine Engine is analyzed to hold the major share of 61% in 2020, owing to the growing preference for the advantageous features, including cost-effectiveness for short distances, lower maintenance cost and efficient performance during takeoff.
Related Reports:
Fall Detection System Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Fall-Detection-System-Market-Research-505186
For more Electronics Market related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market Segment Analysis – By System
The Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market is segmented into Class A System, Class B System and Class C System. The Class A System is estimated to hold the major share of 42% in 2020, owing to the growing demand of class-A terrain-alerting products across the air transport market to design helicopters, business aircraft and other light general aviation airplanes. In November 2020, Mid-Canada Mod Center (MC2) completed the installation of a Universal Avionics (UA) InSight Display System on a Citation VII aircraft. The primary aim of the installation is to elevate the safety through better situational awareness, and achieve modern cockpit features, including, Touch EFIS Control Display Unit, Class A TAWS, Alphanumeric Keyboard and Reference Select Panel and many more. Hence, the growing demand of advanced aircraft performance for windshear protection, fuel saving predictions and other customized displays options are some of the factors that are accelerating the growth of the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505430
Report Price: $4500 (Single User License)
Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market Segment Analysis – By Engine
By Engine, the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market is segmented into Turbine Engine and Piston Engine. The Turbine Engine is analyzed to hold the major share of 61% in 2020, owing to the growing preference for the advantageous features, including cost-effectiveness for short distances, lower maintenance cost and efficient performance during takeoff. In September 2020, Airbus revealed three concepts for the world’s first zero-emission commercial aircraft which will possibly emerge by 2035. Each of the concepts represents a different approach, such as achieving zero-emission flight, exploring various technology pathways and aerodynamic configurations to aim the decarbonization approach of the aviation industry. The concept is further codenamed as “ZEROe”, and the first climate neutral zero-emission commercial aircrafts are turbofan design (120-200 passengers) and (up to 100 passengers) as well as blended-wing body (up to 200 passengers). Therefore, the growing mandate regarding Instrument Flight Rules and increasing demand of the mature design and layout for developing climate-neutral commercial aircraft are estimated to drive the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market.
Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America is estimated to dominate the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market, and projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period, along with Europe. The technological advancements in avionics systems, growing emphasis on airport management and prominent presence of the several aircraft OEMs, such as Lockheed Martin Corp., Boeing Company and more, are influencing a highly competitive landscape for these regions. Based on the growing demand for travel, in March 2021, the United Airlines announced the addition of 25 Boeing 737 MAX jets to its existing orders, with environmentally friendly and customer-pleasing features. Moreover, the emergence of breakthrough vision systems for developing high-end fighter planes, business jets, and other types of aircraft help the growth of the market in these referred regions. In May 2021, Dassault Aviation launched Falcon 10x, an all-new purpose-built business jet, which delivers enhanced level of comfort, versatility and unmatched technology, including, new fuselage with extra-large windows, high-speed wing, advanced Digital Flight Control System, synthetic vision capabilities and many more. Therefore, the significant adoption of innovative technologies and growing products and service offerings to design aircraft modernization plans are observed to contribute to the growth of the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market in the region.
Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market Drivers
Growing demand for sustainable aviation fuel solution
The growing popularity of sustainable aviation fuel solutions, owing to the emergence of productive application of low carbon technologies and government initiatives for promoting the use of green aviation is estimated to drive the growth of Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market. In addition, the commercial aviation sector is increasingly adopting synthetic fuels to potentially lower the aviation's climate impact. In September 2020, Airbus, the Aviation giant unveiled three latest fundamentals for the world's first zero-emission commercial aircraft, a bold vision that emerged by 2035. Hence, these ambitious project launches of TAWS solution for denoting modern cockpit, and design up gradation of aero-engine, including radio altimeter, biojet fuels and other Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) advancements are driving the growth of the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market.
Eminent demand of Traffic Collision Avoidance System
The strong market of Collision Avoidance System due to the rising demand for safe operation and enhanced maneuverability to avoid fatality and other aviation crises is accelerating the growth of Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market. In November 2019, Airbus Helicopter opted for the Lynx® Multilink Surveillance System from ACSS, an L3Harris Technologies and Thales Company, for the NH90 platforms. The adaption of the LYNX product line is considered as the light-weight solution for helicopters, which further offers supreme pilot safety operation as well as situational awareness. The advanced collision avoidance system represents enormous capabilities, such as lessening the risk of mid-air collision, and other operational safety features. After the crash of the Calabasas helicopter in January 2020 that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others members, the accident quickly directed the focus on terrain awareness warning system as Sikorsky S-76B helicopter was not equipped with TAWS system. Therefore, the growing awareness towards TAWS equipment on aircraft, advanced Aerodromes facility, and other formal safety management systems for new-generation aircraft are estimated to drive the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505430
Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market Challenges
High cost of installation of Terrain Awareness and Warning System
The Terrain Awareness and Warning System enables flight crew with visual warning of landing configuration and impending terrain. The TAWS equipment offers corrective operation for greater situational awareness but to meet the stipulated level of safety, the initial cost of TAWS is expensive. Therefore, the purchase and high deployment cost of TAWS in aircraft for supreme functionality represent a restraining factor for the growth of the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market.
Market landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are the key strategies adopted by players in the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market. The Terrain Awareness and Warning System market top 10 companies include Aspen Avionics, Inc., Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems, LLC, Avidyne Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Genesys Aerosystems, Honeywell International Inc., L3 Technologies, Inc., Mid-Continent Instrument Co., Inc., Rockwell Collins, Sandel Avionics, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A and among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In July 2021, Omni Taxi Aereo (OTA) announced the release of the world’s first embodiment of helicopter terrain awareness and warning systems (HTAWS). The latest HTAWS is integrated with enhanced offshore modes, and is installed on two AW139 aircraft based in Brazil for directing earlier warning of a potential collision.
In March 2021, a global leader in helicopter services and maintenance, repair and overhaul provision, CHC Group announced the strategic partnership with Shell Brasil and Leonardo Helicopters. The strategic partnership is developed to launch the first global implementation of Leonardo’s Enhanced Helicopter Terrain Awareness and Warning System (H-TAWS) on the CHC AW139 fleet operating in Campos, Brazil for Shell.
Key Takeaways
The strong market of Collision Avoidance System due to the rising demand for safe operation and enhanced maneuverability to avoid fatality and other aviation crises is accelerating the growth of Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market.
North America is estimated to dominate the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market, and projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period, along with Europe. The technological advancements in avionics systems, growing emphasis on airport management and prominent presence of the several aircraft OEMs, such as Lockheed Martin Corp., Boeing Company and more, are influencing a highly competitive landscape for these region.
The Turbine Engine is analyzed to hold the major share of 61% in 2020, owing to the growing preference for the advantageous features, including cost-effectiveness for short distances, lower maintenance cost and efficient performance during takeoff.
Related Reports:
Fall Detection System Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Fall-Detection-System-Market-Research-505186
For more Electronics Market related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.