Attendees and Talent Flock to Burbank for Annual Animation Expo at CTNX 2021
Step and Repeat LA provides budget-friendly retractable booth display for CTNX
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 07, 2022 ) BURBANK - Each year, talented artists and members of the animation community flock to the animation capital of the world, Burbank, CA, to take part in The Creative Talent Network Expo, or CTNX. This year’s event, which ran from November 18 thru the 21st, was held at the Burbank Convention Center and was themed “A Million Moments”. Official event partner was Visit Burbank.
This was the expo’s 13th year, and was founded by Tina Price, an award winning animation professional with a knack for entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavors. Price had worked for Disney for 23 years, and after becoming part of one of the largest layoffs in the history of the profession, she seized the opportunity to create a community of creative minds, who each year could come together and revitalize one another’s creative streaks…and so CTNX was born!
CTNX has grown impressively from a 10-person event held inside of a tent, to one of the largest animation expos in the world, drawing attendees from over 16 countries. In fact, in 2018, CTNX was voted as the 1st runner up for the category “The Best Animation Event” in the “Best of Awards hosted by Animation Magazine” in 2018.
Step and Repeat LA is a design firm, located just 10 minutes from Burbank in the charming equestrian community of Shadow Hills, that specializes in red carpet backdrops and setups for events of all sizes. From major film premieres to intimate family gatherings, Step and Repeat LA offers a variety of options appropriate for any budget.
This year, Step and Repeat LA provided one of its budget-friendly Retractable Displays, perfect for trade shows and expos because of their easy setup and traveling capabilities, for Creators Society’s booth at CTNX. Both inexpensive and high quality, Creators Society can ensure that their retractable will last for many years to come.
This was the expo’s 13th year, and was founded by Tina Price, an award winning animation professional with a knack for entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavors. Price had worked for Disney for 23 years, and after becoming part of one of the largest layoffs in the history of the profession, she seized the opportunity to create a community of creative minds, who each year could come together and revitalize one another’s creative streaks…and so CTNX was born!
CTNX has grown impressively from a 10-person event held inside of a tent, to one of the largest animation expos in the world, drawing attendees from over 16 countries. In fact, in 2018, CTNX was voted as the 1st runner up for the category “The Best Animation Event” in the “Best of Awards hosted by Animation Magazine” in 2018.
Step and Repeat LA is a design firm, located just 10 minutes from Burbank in the charming equestrian community of Shadow Hills, that specializes in red carpet backdrops and setups for events of all sizes. From major film premieres to intimate family gatherings, Step and Repeat LA offers a variety of options appropriate for any budget.
This year, Step and Repeat LA provided one of its budget-friendly Retractable Displays, perfect for trade shows and expos because of their easy setup and traveling capabilities, for Creators Society’s booth at CTNX. Both inexpensive and high quality, Creators Society can ensure that their retractable will last for many years to come.
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.