Meat Snacks Market Size Estimated to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2026
Increase in the Customer Inclination Towards Protein-rich Snacks Driving the Growth of Meat Snacks Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 07, 2022 ) Meat Snacks Market size is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Meat Snacks are convenient food products that are processed with various meat products, such as pork, turkey, and beef. Meat snacks are increasingly being adopted among consumers across the world owing to the growing demand for high-protein snacks among the young population and the rise in product launches that has natural ingredients. The rise in the adoption of black pepper jerkies in developed nations, growing demand for meat chips and potato chips with innovative artificial flavors, increase in the demand for ready-to-eat meat snacks, and the growing investment by the key players to develop quality meat snacks are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Meat Snacks Market for the period 2021-2026.
Meat Snacks Market Segment Analysis-By Product Type
The Meat Snacks Market based on the Product Type can be further segmented into Jerky, Sticks, Nuggets, and Others. The Jerky segment held the largest share owing to the factors such as the rise in the demand for jerky products that are made with artificial flavors and the increase in the product launches by the key players. The growing demand for black pepper jerky meat products in developed nations is driving the growth of the Meat Snacks Market. The Sticks segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.7% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the growing investment by the key players to develop quality meat sticks that have natural ingredients and the increase in the disposable income of individuals among the young population.
Meat Snacks Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel
The Meat Snacks Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Specialty Stores, and Others. The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the cost-effectiveness and the availability of a wide range of meat chips and potato chips with different brands and innovative artificial flavors. The presence of distinct product shelves coupled with attractive schemes in supermarkets is driving the growth of the Meat Snacks Market. The Online Channels segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.9% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the growing demand for digitalized shopping experiences among the customers and the rise in the demand for door-stop delivery.
Meat Snacks Market Segment Analysis-By Geography
The Meat Snacks Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share with 28% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the rise in the adoption of black pepper jerkies in developed nations and the increase in product launches by the key players that have natural ingredients. The rise in the demand for ready-to-eat meat snacks is driving the growth of the Meat Snacks Market. Asia-Pacific segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the period 2021-2026. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the increase in the availability of a wide range of meat chips and potato chips and the growing investment by the key players to develop high-quality meat snack products.
Meat Snacks Market Drivers
Rise in the Adoption of Ready-to-eat Meat Snacks
Customers across the world are increasingly shifting towards ready-to-eat meat snacks owing to the growing adoption of meat products among the young population and the rise in consumer inclination towards ready-to-eat snacks. The key players across the world are focusing on developing high-quality black pepper meat snacks, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Meat Snacks Market.
Increase in the Customer Inclination towards Protein-Rich Snacks
The rise in the customer inclination towards high-protein snacks has propelled the demand for meat snacks products owing to their high protein content. Moreover, manufacturers are launching meat snacks with innovative artificial flavors owing to the rise in consumer inclination towards taste, which is further propelling the growth of the Meat Snacks Market.
Meat Snacks Market Challenges
Increasing Trend for Vegan Snacks
The key players in the market are increasing their investment to carry out various research and development activities for developing meat snacks made with natural ingredients. However, the increasing trends for vegan snacks owing to the rise in the prevalence of heart diseases and obesity is one of the major factors that is estimated to reduce the growth of the Meat Snacks Market.
Meat Snacks Market Competitive Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Meat Snacks Market. Key companies of this market are Conagra Brands, Inc, Golden Valley Natural, Jack Link's LLC, Hormel Foods Corporation, The Meatsnacks Group, Nestlé S.A, Monogram Food Solutions, LLC, Wilde Brands, Copperstone Foods, LLC, and Marfood USA Inc among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In March 2021, Wilde Brands has launched pork chips in four flavors that are made from 100% premium pork meat to enhance its offerings to the protein-based snacks category with its innovative flavors.
In November 2020, Conagra Brands, Inc has launched big flavor and bold protein meat snacks to capture growth by delivering innovative products to convenience customers across the world and to bring more meat snacks, salty snacks, and popcorn to its virtual showroom.
In October 2019, Jack Link's LLC has launched protein meat snacks for bringing new consumers to the category and to create innovative protein destinations throughout the stores by working with retailers.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, the North America Meat Snacks Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the availability of a wide range of meat chips and potato chips.
The increase in the demand for black pepper jerky meat products in developed nations is driving the Jerky segment. However, increasing trends for vegan snacks owing to the rise in the prevalence of heart diseases and obesity is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Meat Snacks Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Meat Snacks Market report.
