North America is the largest region in the meat substitutes market globally
Meat Substitutes Market by Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, and Other Sources), Product (Tofu, Tempeh, Seitan, Quorn, and Other Products), Type (Textured, Concentrates, and Isolates), Form, Category, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 23, 2021 ) The Meat Substitutes Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 13.5%, in terms of value. The growing awareness among consumers regarding environmental issues caused by meat consumption is driving the demand for meat substitutes.
North America is the largest region in the global meat substitutes market in the forecast period. The presence of major meat substitute manufacturers such as Ingredion Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Cargill (US), and DuPont (US), further drives the market in the region.
Asia Pacific’s growth is attributed to the increasing awareness of healthy dietary habits among consumers. The key factors driving growth in the Asia Pacific region include health benefits, animal welfare, environment safety, cost affordability, and the growing variety of plant-based meat products.
The awareness through global animal welfare organizations, such as People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals (PETA), has led to people considering a meat-free diet. Non-meat-based meals are already popular in Asia, with tofu used extensively in Asian cuisines and bean-based congees widely consumed in countries such as China. This makes the Asia Pacific region the fastest-growing potential market for meat substitutes.
Key players in this market include DuPont (US), ADM (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Roquette Frères (France), PURIS (US), Cargill (US), Axiom Foods (US), MGP Ingredients (US), The Top Health Ingredients (Canada), Sonic Biochem Ltd (India), Crespel & Deiters (Germany), Wilmar International Limited (Singapore), Sotexpro S.A (France), The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd (Japan), and A&B Ingredients (Canada).
