Active Insulation Market Size Forecast to Reach $360 Million by 2026
Increasing Demand for Active Insulation Materials Because They Maintain an Inner Temperature in Building Structures, Which Will Create Demand for the Active Insulation Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 17, 2021 ) The Active Insulation Market size is forecast to reach $360 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2026 due to increasing insulation demand in residential and commercial applications. Active insulation helps to cool down buildings during the summer period without opening windows or doors. Furthermore, glass wool and mineral wool active insulation products can control temperature fluctuations and reduce energy consumption. Hence, growing consumption in residential & commercial buildings is expected to grow the demand for active insulation materials. Active insulation materials prevent loss of heat from walls, roofs, and floors; also help in saving energy by reducing the consumption of electricity. In addition, expanded polystyrene insulation is mostly used in residential and commercial construction. It helps to create an envelope around the structure and covering wall to increase their resistance to heat transfer and moisture penetration. Thus, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.
The global impacts of coronavirus disease significantly affected the active insulation industry market in 2020. COVID-19 has changed consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of government. However, the market is again affected after the second wave in 2021 which reduced the production of insulation materials and hampered the market growth.
Active Insulation Market Segment Analysis – By Material
Plastic foam segment held the primary product in the global active insulation market in 2020 due to widely used in the building & construction sector with their various properties such as resistance to heat transfer and moisture penetration. Polystyrene plastic foam is a colorless, transparent thermoplastic, which is commonly used in concrete block insulation. Expanded polystyrene has a closed-cell structure and allows only a little water absorption. Expanded polystyrene is extremely durable and reduces energy consumption. Hence, these are used as flotation material in the building & construction. Hence, plastic foam is widely used as active insulation material.
Active Insulation Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Building & construction sector held the largest share of the global active insulation market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026, as it is primarily used in commercial and industrial buildings for masonry walls. Active insulation materials such as expanded polystyrene are the most popular material used for external wall insulation, because of the low price and the better performance characteristics. Mineral wool and glass wool is also used in buildings due to their cost, easy availability, and excellent insulation performance. Hence, the growing building and construction sector is also estimated to grow the active insulation market. According to the US Census Bureau, new housing unit construction was 11,471 thousand units in 2019 in the United States and reached 3,642 units in 2020. Additionally, according to Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC), 1,68,606 new homes were approved to construct in urban areas under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in 2021 in India. The increasing demand for active insulation materials in building applications such as greenhouse gas emissions reduction and cost efficiency is estimated to grow the demand for active insulation materials.
Active Insulation Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia Pacific dominated the active insulation market size in 2020 with 30%, due to rapid urbanization, rising infrastructure spending, and growing end-use sectors is expected to grow the consumption of active insulation materials. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation ( IBEF), the textile industry in India is estimated to reach about USD 223 billion in 2021. Additionally, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the real state sector in India is expected to reach a market size of US$ 1 trillion by 2030 and will grow to (US$ 9.30 billion) by 2040. Furthermore, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, China’s real estate market investment jumped from 15.7% in 2019 to 38.3% in January-February 2021. Furthermore, according to the Central Bureau Of Statistics, the total sales of built houses in Indonesia has increased by 12,033 units in 2018, as compared with 7,884 units in 2017. Thus, rising infrastructure is expected to grow the active insulation market.
Active Insulation Market Drivers
Growing Consumption of Active Insulation Materials
Increasing active insulation materials such as mineral wool, glass wool, polyester, expanded polystyrene, and others in residential and commercial applications due to consuming less energy and cost. Active insulation gives thermal barriers to the wall and for the betterment of the air-tightness of the buildings. In testing, buildings are reducing about 63% of heat with standard active insulation and minimum heat loss reduction was higher than 50% in the cold period. Expanded polystyrene lightweight with very low thermal conductivity (density 20 kg/m3 is 0.035 – 0.037 W/ (m·K) at 10 °C) and 100% recyclability, thus; it is used primarily in packaging. Hence, such properties are growing consumption of active insulation materials.
Robust Growing in Building & Construction
According to the Federal Office for Building and Regional Planning, Germany will require about 350,000 new housing units per year by end of 2021. Furthermore, According to the Statics of South Africa, GDP from construction in South Africa increased to ZAR 82,047.74 million (US$5,018.95 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020 from ZAR 79,899.25 million (US$4,887.51 million) in the third quarter of 2020. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), real estate investment in China rose 7.0% in 2020. Apart from this, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), the total construction spending rose by 1.5% (to THB1.321 trillion) including public sector spending rose by 5.0% in 2020 as compared to 3.1% in 2019. Hence, due to reduce maximum heat in the building during the summer is estimated to increase demand for active insulation materials.
Active Insulation Market Challenges
Volatility in Raw Material prices
Active insulation materials such as polystyrene made from styrene monomer which is a liquid petrochemical product. Meanwhile, the volatile crude oil prices in the market are expected to fluctuate the prices of insulation materials. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude oil prices were decreased by US$ 41.69 per barrel in 2020 compared to US$ 64.34 per barrel in 2019. According to BP static, Oil prices declined US$64.21/bbl in 2019 as compared with US$71.31/bbl in 2018. Hence, the fluctuation of crude oil prices may hamper the production of active insulation materials.
Active Insulation Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the active insulation market. Major players in the active insulation market are Polartec, PrimaLoft, Inc, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., INVISTA, Viridian, BASF Remmers UK Ltd., Unger Diffutherm GmbH, and HD Wool., and among others.
Key Takeaways
The demand for active insulation in Asia Pacific region is rising due to the increasing focus towards modern infrastructural development and rising health awareness in Asian countries.
Increasing demand for active insulation materials such as expanded polystyrene, mineral wool, glass wool, polyester in building applications such as external walls, roofs, and floors. These materials also improve indoor air quality.
Increasing demand for active insulation materials because they maintain an inner temperature in building structures, which will create demand for the active insulation market.
