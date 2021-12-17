Growing Demand for Antiscalants From the Energy Sector and Water Treatment Industry is boosting Antiscalants or Scale Inhibitors Market
Antiscalants or Scale Inhibitors Market by Type (Phosphonates, Carboxylates/Acrylic, Sulfonates, and Others), Application (Power & Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverages, and Others) and by Region - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 17, 2021 ) The global antiscalants market is projected to reach USD 2.98 Billion by 2020. This high growth is fueled by the increasing demand of antiscalants from end-use industries due to the stringent requirement of quality water from these industries.
Browse 116 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors Market by Type (Phosphonates, Carboxylates/Acrylic, Sulfonates, and Others), by Application (Power & Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverages, and Others) and by Region - Global Forecast to 2020"
Oil & Gas - Major market for antiscalants
Oil & gas is the largest application market for antiscalants. Antiscalants is amongst the important chemicals used in oil & gas from upstream, which includes extracting the crude oil from the oil well to midstream, which involves transportation of the crude oil, and then downstream, which involves refining of the crude oil. The main function performed by antiscalants in upstream part of the oil & gas industry is the inhibition of scale. Flow assurance glitches are the issues often faced during exploration, treatment, and transportation phases. Scaling is one of the major flow assurance problems faced during oil field operations. Antiscalants with wide variety of properties are used at different stages and operating conditions the in oil & gas industry to mitigate types of scales formed. Increased use in the oil & gas industry in the next five years is expected to further drive the antiscalants market.
In terms of value, the U.S. and China together accounted for more than 60% of the global antiscalant market, in 2014
The U.S. is the largest market of antiscalants globally. China is the largest market and manufacturer of antiscalants in the Asia-Pacific region. The U.S. and China together accounted for a significant share of the global antiscalants market size, in terms of value, in 2014. They are the largest markets in their respective regions and are expected to compete with each other to dominate the market by 2020.
In 2014, RoW was the largest market for antiscalants globally, accounting for a large share of the overall antiscalants market, in terms of value. North America and RoW together accounted for more than 50% of the global antiscalants market, in terms of value, in 2014. The antiscalants market in these regions is expected to grow substantially between 2015 and 2020 as the acceptance for antiscalants is increasing in these regions.
Companies such as Clariant AG (Switzerland), Kemira Oyj (Finland), General Electric Co. (U.S.), The Dow Chemicals (U.S.), BWA Water Additives (U.K.), and Solvay SA (Belgium) are the dominant market players in the global antiscalants market.
This report covers the market by value and volume for antiscalants and forecasts the market size till 2020. The report includes the market segmentation by type, by application, and by region. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major market players in the global antiscalants market.
