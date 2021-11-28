China UPS Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 3.9% During the Forecast Period 2021 to 2026
Demand for Fully Automated Grid and Smart Meters Will Further Bolster the China UPS Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 28, 2021 ) The China UPS Market is estimated to surpass $3.2 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 3.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The China UPS Market is taking a leap towards further alliance on a global scale. Growing pervasiveness throughout the countries like CHINA for more sensitive electronic products which are easily damaged by power outages, spikes and other power inconsistencies is one of the driving factor for the growth of China UPS Market in American countries. The proliferation of sensitive electronic devices such as devices used in home computers to offices, factories and the need of UPS to maintain the inconsistencies in the power supply due to voltage spikes is further analyzed to provide opportunities for the China UPS Market. The increased power requirements, demand for clean and reliable power and added investments in the information technology to develop microelectronic products for various applications such as supercapacitors and ferroresonant transformers will create the need for UPS systems, especially line-interactive UPS. The increasing demand for emergency power systems such as power generators, rotary UPS and others will drive the market demand.
China UPS Market Segment Analysis - By Topology
Online UPS segment dominates the China UPS Market however frozen segment is set to grow at the fastest rate of 6.2%. The online UPS is the most advanced and most costly UPS. The inverter is continuously providing clean power from the battery to the computer equipment as it never receives power directly from the AC outlet. Online or double-conversion UPS is designed to deliver continuous protection against power problems as an emergency power generator. A standby UPS, also known as off-line or line-preferred UPS and are generally small in size, efficient, and easy to use and typically provide basic features of a UPS providing surge protection, automatic voltage regulation and battery backup. The Line Interactive UPS is similar to standby or Offline UPS but it interacts with the AC power line to smooth out the waveforms and corrects the rise and fall of the voltage. It consists of static switch, bidirectional converter/inverter and the battery which is ideal for small factory, Web, and departmental servers.
China UPS Market Segment Analysis - By Application
In the past few years, China UPS Market grew at rapid rate resulting from huge investments by colocation and cloud service providers. Factors such as digitization and Internet of Things have resulted in huge spending by the service providers on UPS systems to expand footprints by meeting the growing demand for computations. This has complemented huge growth rates in larger three phase power ratings UPS that are often used by colocation and cloud service providers. Digitization continues with the number of internet users and internet connected devices surging across the globe and resulting in a corresponding growth in suitable power back-up systems including UPS. According to a study, 69% of the Americans use some kind of cloud service for efficiently carrying out their business activities which been gaining immense popularity in recent years. Majority of the colocation providers are found in North America, around 43% of the world’s operational space for colocation is on this continent. But the forthcoming years will witness the adoption of same trend in Asia-Pacific region due to rapid proliferation of advanced technological products and services, a significant factor boosting the demand for UPS.
China UPS Market Drivers
Growing penetration of industrial M2M communications
The ongoing wave of fourth industrial revolution, Industry4.0, enables machine-to-machine, machine-to-infrastructure and machine-to-human communication. With the rise in deployment of technologically advanced machines in various industries, the demand for power backup is increasing at a rapid space for uninterrupted communication between machines. The data exchanged in this communication is crucial for business operation, thus, UPS are being increasingly installed to serve as a backup power to the data storage and transmission system in the machines and infrastructure. New innovation in infrastructure technologies coupled with customer demand for more automated and self-controlled appliances will result for growth of M2M communications. Equipment downtime in manufacturing plants owing to poor electrical power from utility in various counties, power anomalies due to machining operation can be very costly and result in entire assembly line being shutdown for repairs, thus, the requirement of emergency power systems such as power generators and UPS for protecting against power interruptions is accelerating its market
Demand for fully automated grid and smart meters will further bolster the China UPS Market
For socio economic development, energy is the foundation block. A significant gap has been identified between installed energy generation capacity, demand for energy and the population growth rate across various parts of globe. To cope with the pressure of growing population, many countries across world has adopted smart metering programs and full automated grids. Smart meters generates petabytes of data over current drawn, readings, power factor, damage, pilferage and other parameters. Smart meters is also integrated with the ICT architecture to send signal or readings directly to the grid. So if there is a power failure, the meter won’t be able to send any notifications to utility. Thus there is the need for backup energy supply. So growing smart grids and smart meters will further bolster the China UPS Market.
China UPS Market Challenges
Lack of Awareness of UPS Capabilities
The China UPS Market is highly competitive and mature. To address this challenge, manufacturers constantly needs to upgrade their product to more technology advanced products which further meets the continuously changing demand of the end user. The major concern is to launch the new technology in the market to showcase its merits and benefits. So from the manufacturer’s perspective, the prime challenge will be to educate the market and the end user about the product. Because of the poor consumer knowledge and incorrect selection criteria, the China UPS Market has seen slower growth. Consumers often goes for the cheaper product and neglecting the facts such as safety features and resistive loads. This further leads to negative feedback by the customers causing other customers to reject their purchase.
China UPS Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the China UPS Market. PC-Schneider, Legrand, Socomec, ABB, Eaton Corp, Vertiv, General Electric, Delta Electronics, Reillo UPS, and Huawei are considered to be the key players of the China UPS Market
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In March 2020, ABB presented its new MegaFlex solution offering the most resilient and compact uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system on the market with a reduced footprint of up to 45 percent.
In June, 2019 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd launched the 7400WX-T3U, a high-capacity uninterruptible power supply system to strengthen its overseas power supply business.
Key Takeaways
The rapidly expanding cloud computing technologies or the round-the-clock reliance on network services for ensuring business continuity is fuelling the demand for UPS.
The China UPS Market is highly competitive and mature. To address this challenge, manufacturers constantly needs to upgrade their product to more technology advanced products which further meets the continuously changing demand of the end user.
Smart meters is also integrated with the ICT architecture to send signal or readings directly to the grid. So if there is a need for emergency power systems, the meter won’t be able to send any notifications to utility. Thus there is the need for power generators. So growing smart grids and smart meters will further bolster the China UPS Market.
