Rocha Construction Owner Praises Dave Silva for Integrity
Dave Silva of Silva Construction Praised for Integrity and Honesty in Business
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 20, 2021 ) SAN PEDRO, CA: Silva Construction (www.silvaconstruction.com), a construction and home remodeling company in Southern California, recently became the focus of an article by colleague Gilbert Rocha, owner of Rocha Construction. Rocha, who had worked for Silva Construction before going on to form his own construction company, spoke about his experiences in working with owner Dave Silva and how he demonstrated integrity and honesty in his business dealings.
The article, in part, reads: “…After I had estimated and sold a few jobs, Dave approached me and said, ‘Gilbert, sometimes you may find that your original estimate of the time and materials for a job was more than what it will actually take to do the job. Then you are going to be tempted to keep quiet so that you can keep the extra profit.’
“‘For example,’ he said, ‘on a big remodeling job, your original estimate to install 30 LED lights might be $230.00 for each light and materials. That would be a total of $6,900.00. However, the client later changes his mind and only wants 20 LED lights. That’s 20 times $230.00 for a total of $4,600.00. So, there are 10 lights ($2,300.00) that were not installed on the job. Since the overall price for this big job might be as high as $200,000, the client might not notice what has happened. But you see it, and you know what is going on. The right thing to do is to bring this to the attention of the client and give him a $2,300.00 credit on the contract.’
“‘This is integrity,’ he added. ‘And when you act with integrity, it means that you are hiding nothing. Because of this, nobody can touch you. Your integrity makes you so strong that nothing can shake you. You are clean and feel good about your business and about being honest with the people you do business with!’ I am forever grateful to Dave Silva for teaching me the true meaning of ‘integrity’!”
The article can be read in full here.
https://www.silvaconstruction.com/integrity-in-business/
Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
The article, in part, reads: “…After I had estimated and sold a few jobs, Dave approached me and said, ‘Gilbert, sometimes you may find that your original estimate of the time and materials for a job was more than what it will actually take to do the job. Then you are going to be tempted to keep quiet so that you can keep the extra profit.’
“‘For example,’ he said, ‘on a big remodeling job, your original estimate to install 30 LED lights might be $230.00 for each light and materials. That would be a total of $6,900.00. However, the client later changes his mind and only wants 20 LED lights. That’s 20 times $230.00 for a total of $4,600.00. So, there are 10 lights ($2,300.00) that were not installed on the job. Since the overall price for this big job might be as high as $200,000, the client might not notice what has happened. But you see it, and you know what is going on. The right thing to do is to bring this to the attention of the client and give him a $2,300.00 credit on the contract.’
“‘This is integrity,’ he added. ‘And when you act with integrity, it means that you are hiding nothing. Because of this, nobody can touch you. Your integrity makes you so strong that nothing can shake you. You are clean and feel good about your business and about being honest with the people you do business with!’ I am forever grateful to Dave Silva for teaching me the true meaning of ‘integrity’!”
The article can be read in full here.
https://www.silvaconstruction.com/integrity-in-business/
Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
Contact Information:
Silva Construction
Big Trees Inc
Tel: 6614412429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Silva Construction
Big Trees Inc
Tel: 6614412429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.