Digital Pathology Market Trends/Drivers Include
Digital pathology market size to reach $1 billion at a rate of 11.34% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 25, 2021 ) The launch of endoscopy systems with artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining popularity in the digital pathology market. Artificial intelligence-based systems have been advanced to anatomize endoscopic images. They identify neoplasms with high accuracy and low interobserver variation. For instance, in April 2020, Olympus Corporation declared the launch of EVIS X1, an AI based endoscopy system. The new system helps derive outcomes from disorders of the stomach, colon, and esophagus, as well as from bronchial diseases, and makes work easier for endoscopist.
The digital pathology market consists of the sales of digital pathology equipment, platform solutions and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that develop clinical diagnostics, and workflow software and solutions. Digital pathology equipment converts glass slides into high-resolution digital images by utilizing slide scanner hardware, software, and services. These images can be viewed, managed, and analyzed on a computer or mobile screen. Digital pathology is expected to improve quality in the analysis, reduce errors, and provide a clearer and more convenient view, when compared to traditional pathology.
Digital Pathology Market Report Segments:
1) By Product: Scanners, Software, Communication Systems, Storage Systems
2) By Type: Human Pathology, Veterinary Pathology
3) By End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Reference Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes
4) By Application: Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Teleconsultation, Training & Education
Digital Pathology Market Size Forecast:
The global digital pathology market is expected to grow from $0.67 billion in 2020 to $0.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.00%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for digital pathology due to COVID-19 impact, which had led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.34%.
Major Players in the Digital Pathology Market:
Leica Biosystems
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
3D-Histech Ltd.
Apollo Enterprise Imaging
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Digital Pathology Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, digital pathology market segments and geographies, digital pathology market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
Read more about us at
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
Digital Pathology Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, digital pathology market segments and geographies, digital pathology market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
