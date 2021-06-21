Occupant Sensing System Market Size Estimated to Surpass $1.3 Billion Mark by 2026
Integration of Health Monitoring in Vehicles Driving the Growth of Occupant Sensing System (OSS) Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 21, 2021 ) The global Occupant Sensing System Market is estimated to surpass $1.3 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 6.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The surging demand for road safety in automobiles pertaining to driver safety and stringent government regulations related to occupant safety will boost the Occupant Sensing Systems market. The market is driven by declining prices of the safety systems in passenger vehicles. The market is also driven by increasing number of accidents and stringent government regulations. The automotive sector has seen a growing inclination towards the safety and comfort of the passenger over the years. This focus on safety of the passengers/driver is illustrated by the steps taken by automotive manufacturers, such as introduction of seat belts, air-bags and ABS (anti-lock braking) in the vehicles, also by government legislation making such devices compulsory. But with the advent of electronics and the internet connectivity, we have seen a quantum leap in the services now, available to make the vehicle safe as well as comfortable for the driver.
Occupant Sensing System Market Segment Analysis - By Channel
OEMs are showing interest in offering holistic Occupant Sensing System by providing vehicles with higher order intelligence about the state of the driver particularly for safety related applications. OEMs are expected to enter into more partnerships with medical companies, universities, and technology firms to identify new opportunities and technologies in the Occupant Sensing System space. The major players are developing sophisticated vehicles with occupant sensing systems and occupant safety systems with safety regulations.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16325
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Occupant Sensing System Market Segment Analysis - By Vehicle Type
Passenger vehicles are the type of vehicles which are used by people for self-transportation. However, these vehicles are not used for commercial applications. The sale of these vehicles have been increasing in the recent times. The government regulations from different regions have increased the integration of the occupancy detection sensor in the passenger vehicles. In China, automotive vehicles need to have CCC certification (China Certification Corporation) for the safety of the passenger vehicles. The occupant sensing system consists of airbag activator control to enable, disable or control the amount of inflation of airbag, incase of any mishap.
Occupant Sensing System Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Automotive related fatalities are worldwide occurrences projecting occupant sensing market a sector with ample opportunities and demand. But, an analysis of the regional market business insights states APAC as the most lucrative marketplace in terms of global demand. Configured with economies such as Japan, India and China with their flourishing automotive manufacturing nucleus, APAC in 2020 occupied 35.1% share in global occupant sensing system market demand. Increasing disposable income amalgamated with purchasing power of consumers have encouraged consumers to invest in their safety and security during transit. In the US, government terms and policies will drive the demand for occupant sensing systems in the region. The motorization rate in US has grown higher than the rest of North America due to low availability of transportation services. In Canada, the latest advancements in sensors and wireless technologies spurs the demand for smart system adoption in vehicles. This factor also drives the growth of occupancy detection in Americas.
Occupant Sensing System Market Drivers
Integration of Health Monitoring in Vehicles
The assimilation of health monitoring system in cars by evolving seat sensor technology is improving its applications for analyzing the health of the occupant. If the occupant has any sudden health issues like heart attack, panic attack, the sensors detects the occupants ailment which are linked to cloud based internet services that will spontaneously redirect the information to any healthcare or emergency facilities nearby. Collision detection and avoidance systems are on the radar of innovation for automotive manufacturers with occupant sensing systems being a vital element of such mechanisms
Shift to a B2C Based approach
There are two ways the business is performed. In the B2B model, the system is sold to the Big market players in the motor vehicles segment for integration of the system with their vehicle from where the product reaches to the end user who are not the consumers in this model of business. This is the primary model currently used. However B2C or business to customer model, wherein the end user forms the consumer base as well, is witnessing significant adoption growth. The supply chain is slightly different in the sense that the end product now, rather than going to a vehicle manufacturing for integration with their vehicle, the product is supplied to a retailer to sell it to the end user directly. This system has an added advantage that the latest technology can be accommodated to keep up the modified norms for driver safety system, thus driving aftermarket demand.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16325
Occupant Sensing System Market Challenges
High Cost of Comprehensive Occupant Sensing Systems
The main challenge faced by key market players is the exorbitant retail price of comprehensive Occupant Sensing Systems. One of the major challenge hindering the market growth is the exuberant pricing of vehicles loaded with cutting-edge technology such as OSS. However, consistent enforcement by federal authorities regarding vehicle occupant safety is forcing the automotive manufacturers to employ OSS is premium as well as budget segment, thus establishing the occupant sensing market as an imperative association.
Occupant Sensing System Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Occupant Sensing System Market. Takata Corporation, Autoliv Inc, Robert Bosch GMBH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Plc., Hyundai Mobis Co., Lear Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Key Safety Systems Inc., and Volvo AB are considered to be the key players of the Occupant Sensing System Market.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In 2017, Delphi Automotive plc, a global leader in OSS market confirmed an agreement with Great Wall Motor Co., a Chinese automotive giant for supplying occupant sensing systems along with scanners and radar for latest SUV models output by Great Wall Motor Co.
ZF TRW opens new crash testing facility in China as OSS testing and validation program is a crucial part of research and development and the overall business strategy. This will allow ZF to expand presence in local Chinese market with testing specifically for the region.
Key Takeaways
Many luxury automotive companies are working on sensors which could detect the position of the occupant by using brain waves. These sensors could also give information when the driver is about to make any sudden driving action like braking and turning. By using brain waves the comfort of the occupant is enhanced by adjusting the seat according to the requirements of the occupant.
The integration of health monitoring system in cars by developing seat sensor technology is improving its applications for diagnosing the health of the occupant. If the occupant has any sudden health issues like heart attack, panic attack, the sensors detects the occupants condition which are connected to cloud based internet services that will automatically send the information to any doctor nearby.
To improve the safety of the backseat passenger the introduction of belt bag airbag which works as an inflatable seat belt. This model is used to reduce the strain that is normally placed on the ribcage during collision.
Related Reports :
A. Occupant Classification System Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Occupant-Classification-System-Market-Research-501155
B. Occupant Sensor Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19636/occupant-sensor-market.html
For more Automotive Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Occupant Sensing System Market Segment Analysis - By Channel
OEMs are showing interest in offering holistic Occupant Sensing System by providing vehicles with higher order intelligence about the state of the driver particularly for safety related applications. OEMs are expected to enter into more partnerships with medical companies, universities, and technology firms to identify new opportunities and technologies in the Occupant Sensing System space. The major players are developing sophisticated vehicles with occupant sensing systems and occupant safety systems with safety regulations.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16325
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Occupant Sensing System Market Segment Analysis - By Vehicle Type
Passenger vehicles are the type of vehicles which are used by people for self-transportation. However, these vehicles are not used for commercial applications. The sale of these vehicles have been increasing in the recent times. The government regulations from different regions have increased the integration of the occupancy detection sensor in the passenger vehicles. In China, automotive vehicles need to have CCC certification (China Certification Corporation) for the safety of the passenger vehicles. The occupant sensing system consists of airbag activator control to enable, disable or control the amount of inflation of airbag, incase of any mishap.
Occupant Sensing System Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Automotive related fatalities are worldwide occurrences projecting occupant sensing market a sector with ample opportunities and demand. But, an analysis of the regional market business insights states APAC as the most lucrative marketplace in terms of global demand. Configured with economies such as Japan, India and China with their flourishing automotive manufacturing nucleus, APAC in 2020 occupied 35.1% share in global occupant sensing system market demand. Increasing disposable income amalgamated with purchasing power of consumers have encouraged consumers to invest in their safety and security during transit. In the US, government terms and policies will drive the demand for occupant sensing systems in the region. The motorization rate in US has grown higher than the rest of North America due to low availability of transportation services. In Canada, the latest advancements in sensors and wireless technologies spurs the demand for smart system adoption in vehicles. This factor also drives the growth of occupancy detection in Americas.
Occupant Sensing System Market Drivers
Integration of Health Monitoring in Vehicles
The assimilation of health monitoring system in cars by evolving seat sensor technology is improving its applications for analyzing the health of the occupant. If the occupant has any sudden health issues like heart attack, panic attack, the sensors detects the occupants ailment which are linked to cloud based internet services that will spontaneously redirect the information to any healthcare or emergency facilities nearby. Collision detection and avoidance systems are on the radar of innovation for automotive manufacturers with occupant sensing systems being a vital element of such mechanisms
Shift to a B2C Based approach
There are two ways the business is performed. In the B2B model, the system is sold to the Big market players in the motor vehicles segment for integration of the system with their vehicle from where the product reaches to the end user who are not the consumers in this model of business. This is the primary model currently used. However B2C or business to customer model, wherein the end user forms the consumer base as well, is witnessing significant adoption growth. The supply chain is slightly different in the sense that the end product now, rather than going to a vehicle manufacturing for integration with their vehicle, the product is supplied to a retailer to sell it to the end user directly. This system has an added advantage that the latest technology can be accommodated to keep up the modified norms for driver safety system, thus driving aftermarket demand.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16325
Occupant Sensing System Market Challenges
High Cost of Comprehensive Occupant Sensing Systems
The main challenge faced by key market players is the exorbitant retail price of comprehensive Occupant Sensing Systems. One of the major challenge hindering the market growth is the exuberant pricing of vehicles loaded with cutting-edge technology such as OSS. However, consistent enforcement by federal authorities regarding vehicle occupant safety is forcing the automotive manufacturers to employ OSS is premium as well as budget segment, thus establishing the occupant sensing market as an imperative association.
Occupant Sensing System Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Occupant Sensing System Market. Takata Corporation, Autoliv Inc, Robert Bosch GMBH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Plc., Hyundai Mobis Co., Lear Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Key Safety Systems Inc., and Volvo AB are considered to be the key players of the Occupant Sensing System Market.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In 2017, Delphi Automotive plc, a global leader in OSS market confirmed an agreement with Great Wall Motor Co., a Chinese automotive giant for supplying occupant sensing systems along with scanners and radar for latest SUV models output by Great Wall Motor Co.
ZF TRW opens new crash testing facility in China as OSS testing and validation program is a crucial part of research and development and the overall business strategy. This will allow ZF to expand presence in local Chinese market with testing specifically for the region.
Key Takeaways
Many luxury automotive companies are working on sensors which could detect the position of the occupant by using brain waves. These sensors could also give information when the driver is about to make any sudden driving action like braking and turning. By using brain waves the comfort of the occupant is enhanced by adjusting the seat according to the requirements of the occupant.
The integration of health monitoring system in cars by developing seat sensor technology is improving its applications for diagnosing the health of the occupant. If the occupant has any sudden health issues like heart attack, panic attack, the sensors detects the occupants condition which are connected to cloud based internet services that will automatically send the information to any doctor nearby.
To improve the safety of the backseat passenger the introduction of belt bag airbag which works as an inflatable seat belt. This model is used to reduce the strain that is normally placed on the ribcage during collision.
Related Reports :
A. Occupant Classification System Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Occupant-Classification-System-Market-Research-501155
B. Occupant Sensor Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19636/occupant-sensor-market.html
For more Automotive Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.