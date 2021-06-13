China Dietary Supplement Testing Services Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increasing Concerns Regarding Counterfeit Dietary Supplements Are Stimulating the Growth of the China Dietary Supplement Testing Services Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2021 ) China Dietary Supplement Testing Services Market size was valued at $ 3.12 Million by 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Dietary supplement testing services are the services that tests impurities in raw materials and finished products. It also assesses supplement regulation, authenticates supplement product performance, and ensures supplement quality. Supplement testing services include analytical testing, chemical testing, claims testing, microbiological testing, regulatory testing & compliance, and stability testing. Such methods help to mitigate risks by determining the adulteration and, also help to enhance the grade of supplements. The Dietary Supplement Testing Services Market growth rate is attributed to the growing consciousness towards consumption of protein intake for maintaining the muscle mass and sustaining optimum nutritional levels among middle-aged consumers in China.
Also, increasing concerns regarding counterfeit dietary supplements are stimulating the growth of the dietary supplement testing services market. Moreover, increasing demand for dietary supplements in the fitness industry is pushing supplements companies to check for quality standards, which in turn boosting the market growth. However, the availability of substitutes such as functional foods over dietary supplements is poised to hamper market growth.
China Dietary Supplement Testing Services Market Segment Analysis - By Ingredient Type
On the basis of ingredient type, vitamins segment held the highest segmental revenue share in 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that the vitamin-based dietary supplements are available in the product forms including A (Retinols and carotenoids), B (Folic acid), C (Ascorbic acid) and D (Cholecalciferol). Furthermore, Vitamin A is capable of supporting muscular as well as ophthalmic health, whereas vitamin E helps in repairing DNA and strengthening immune system. These products are anticipated to find applications among working professionals and sports athletes in the form of multivitamin tablets, powder, and liquids over the forecast period 2021-2026.
On the contrary, amino acid segment is anticipated to witness significant rise along the forecast period 2021-2026 as growing consumer preference towards bio-based products, particularly plant-based amino-based acids. Amino acids are majorly manufactured through plant-based raw materials such as soybean, corn, and wheat. However, the predominant consumption of plant-based materials in pharmaceutical and other derivative is poised to reduce the raw material supply among amino acids suppliers over the forecast period 2021-2026.
China Dietary Supplement Testing Services Market Segment Analysis - By Method
On the basis of method, microbiological testing segment accounted for the largest segmental revenue of the China Dietary Supplement Testing Services market in 2020 owing to the fact that there is change in the test’s ability to reduce the time from 8-10 days to 1-2 days. As demand for dietary supplements would surge, microbiological services segment is anticipated to be positively affected as it plays a critical role in ensuring the level of indicator and spoilage organisms in the final product.
However, the stability testing is poised to hold the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 7.89% over the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to increasing R&D activities and the rise instability testing services from the private food manufacturing companies in China. The dietary supplements manufacturers are investing towards R&D activities to improve the shelf life of dietary supplements, which is predicted to positively influence stability testing equipment regional market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
China Dietary Supplement Testing Services Market Drivers
Hectic work schedules and strong foothold of dietary supplement manufacturing base
The China Dietary Supplement Testing Services market is poised to receive upswing owing to the rising concerns over hectic work schedules and fluctuating diet intervals are anticipated to compel working individuals for a regular intake of nutritional supplements. These factors are poised to promote the application of sports nutrition products including dietary supplements in the form of capsules, powder, and liquids over the forecast period 2021-2026. In addition, the strong foothold of dietary supplement manufacturing base and strong customer base in China is anticipated to open new market avenues for testing services over the forecast years.
China Dietary Supplement Testing Services Market Challenges
Availability of substitutes
Despite several drivers, the availability of substitutes such as functional foods over dietary supplements is poised to hamper the market growth. Moreover, testing providers would make sure that the consumables and chemicals should be certified for the use of by the regulatory bodies including China FDA, U.S. FDA, and European Commission.
China Dietary Supplement Testing Services Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the China Dietary Supplement Testing Services Market. In 2019, China Dietary Supplement Testing Services Market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. China Dietary Supplement Testing Services Market top 10 companies are ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Foodscan Analytics Limited, Intertek Group Plc, LGC Limited, NSF International, SGS SA, UL LLC and others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In April 2019, SGS SA opens newest us based food microbiological testing laboratory in Carson, California. The high-tech facility expands the expertise, geographical coverage and capabilities of SGS’s food laboratories to its global network of agriculture and food labs. It offers food producers, manufacturers and suppliers a full spectrum of food and agricultural testing services across every food category.
In July 2019, Eurofins Scientific announced that it planned to slow its frantic deal making pace in the next two years while also expanding in emerging markets to maintain double-digit sales growth over the next decade.
Key Takeaways
The factors such as rising concerns over hectic work schedules and fluctuating diet intervals are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of China Dietary Supplement Testing Services Market.
Rising awareness towards maintaining the quality standards during the production of dietary supplements on account of stringent regulations by bodies including CFDA are the key factors owing the growth in the segment during forecast period 2021-2026.
