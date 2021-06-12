Switchgear Market Trends Include Adoption Of Mobile Substations
Switchgear market size to reach $124.33 billion at a rate of 7% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 12, 2021 ) The last few years witnessed a rising demand for installation of electric substations to restore normal power supply as fast as possible in case of emergencies. The installation of mobile substations enables the restoration of electricity under outdoor conditions or in unforeseen circumstances and is functionally designed to provide temporary power supplies as soon as possible. Also, these mobile substations incorporate generator, transformer, metal-clad switchgear, outdoor load break switches and breakers, which are used for network extensions, and temporary switching stations. For instance, Siemens delivered two mobile substations for national grid SA, and Aktif group delivered 10 mobile substations to the ministry of electricity Iraq. Therefore, increasing the adoption of mobile substations is one of the latest trends that will positively impact the switchgear market.
The switchgear market consists of sales of switchgears and related services that are used in various applications such as in transmission and distribution utility, residential, commercial and industrial. A switchgear refers to collection of the switching devices that are used for controlling, protecting, and switching the electrical circuits and equipment.
Switchgear Market Report Segments:
1) By Product Type: High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Low Voltage
2) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
3) By Insulation: Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS), Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS), Others
4) By Installation: Indoor, Outdoor
Switchgear Market Size Forecast:
The global switchgear market is expected to grow from $87.86 billion in 2020 to $94.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $124.33 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.
Major Players in the Switchgear Market:
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
ABB
General Electric
Eaton Corporation
Hyosung
CG Power
Mitsubishi
Alstom SA
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Hyundai
Switchgear Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, switchgear market segments and geographies, switchgear market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
