Construction Contractor Surety Bonds Broker Expands Bid, Payment, Performance and Other Bonds Services For General Engineering, Contractor, Subcontractor and Subdivision Developer Clients
In construction surety bond news bid, performance and payment bonds specialist broker, White Lion Bonding & Insurance Services, announces expanding services to better serve engineering contractors and general construction contractor clients.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 11, 2021 ) Huntington Beach, CA – Construction contractor surety bonds broker, White Lion Bonding & Insurance Services announces they have expanded services to better assist civil engineering general contractor and heavy construction contractors in getting the bid, performance, payment and other construction project bonds they need. The company is able to underwrite and issue in house surety bonds in all 50 states.
White Lion Bonding works with small, medium and large construction contractors and subcontractors and subdivision developers. The company is a full service surety bonds broker structured to help engineering contractors, construction contractors, public works construction contractors, general building trade construction contractors, subcontractors and subdivision developers get the right bonds for the projects they are bidding on and working on. They are able to provide bonds for all types of construction projects. The company has streamlined the construction surety bond quote, application and approval process to provide clients with fast, efficient, personalized bond underwriting brokerage services.
Free consultation and quotes are available for bid, performance, labor and material, payment and other construction surety bonds. For more information call:
(949) 258-9800.
General building contractor surety bonds for private owner commercial, industrial, residential homes and subdivision construction projects can be underwritten in house by White Lion Bonding. Public works construction project surety bonds are also available.
The company can provide heavy construction surety bonds, civil engineering general contractor bonds, heavy construction contractor bonds and general engineering contractor bonds for contractors and subcontractors working on railroad beds, locks and dams, power plants, sewage and water treatment plants, roads and highways, bridges and other large civil engineering heavy construction projects.
White Lion Bonding & Insurance Services is able to help get the best suited performance, bid, payment, labor & material and other surety bonds for general contractors, building contractors, public works contractors, subcontractors and subdivision developers. Construction surety bonds are provided for commercial buildings, industrial, warehouse and factory construction projects as well as residential homes, multi tract homes and subdivision development construction. SBA guarantee program bonds and DRE bonds are also provided by the construction surety bond broker company.
Established relationships with numerous bond carriers enables White Lion Bonding to effectively offer surety bond services in all 50 states. For more information as well as free performance, payment and bid bonds consultation and quotes visit the White Lion Bonding & Insurance Services website page:
http://www.whitelionins.com/performance-and-payment-bonds/
About White Lion Bonding & Insurance Services
Dedicated to providing personalized customer service and industry expertise to all clients. White Lion has been providing quality surety bonding services since 2008. With a customer first mindset, they focus on understanding the client's needs and goals to the fullest extent.
A full service surety bond broker, White Lion offers a complete portfolio of contractor bonds. They specialize in providing their clients with complete, fast, and effective services and the best rates available on subdivision developer contractor, private project and public works construction bonds. Construction contractor bonds available include; bid payment, performance, subcontractor, payment and maintenance bonds.
White Lion founders have developed a unique and simplified bond analysis and processing program to streamline the process of getting clients the best prices on the right bonds for their project.
Free consultation and free bond quotes are available on the surety bonds broker website. For more information visit the corporate site:
https://www.WhiteLionIns.com
Contact:
White Lion Bonding & Insurance Services
3419 Via Lido Ste 424, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Justin Kelley
949-258-9800
info@whitelionins.com
https://WhiteLionIns.com
