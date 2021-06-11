Asia Pacific Vinegar Market Size Estimated to Reach $1.32 Billion by 2026
Increase in Demand for Vinegar, Leading to High Exports Driving the Growth of Asia-pacific Vinegar Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 11, 2021 ) The Asia-pacific Vinegar Market size is estimated to reach $1.32 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Vinegar is a sour liquid that is made by fermenting substances that contain sugar, such as fruit or wine. It is used as a condiment to add flavour or as a preservative, as in pickling. Vinegar contributes acidic notes to foods, both in aroma and taste. Changing consumer lifestyles and preferences. This is owing to the rise in health benefits associated with the consumption of vinegar, consumes interest in the inclusion of vinegar in cooking are some of the factors driving market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Asia-Pacific Vinegar Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Based on Type, Asia-Pacific Vinegar Market is segmented into Balsamic Vinegar, Apple Cider Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, and Other Types. The Balsamic vinegar segment holds the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020. This is owing to the growing market demand, and it is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that enhance immunity and prevent heart disease among people. The Red Wine Vinegar segment is set to be the fastest-growing CAGR 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the growing public health perception of the consumption of red wine vinegar by customers in Asian Countries. The benefits include reduced blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. It also boasts a variety of antioxidants as it is made from red wine.
Asia-Pacific Vinegar Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Type
Based on Distribution Type, Asia-Pacific Vinegar Market is segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Others. The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment held the largest share in 2020. This is owing to Consumers prefer purchasing grocery products through supermarkets more, as it offers several products and brands to choose from, which saves time, energy, and money owing to several promotional discounts. However, the online retail Store segment is set to be the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to rising penetration of smartphones among millennials on a global level. These channels can provide extra-convenience, and ease of shopping and is set to fuel the segment growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Asia-Pacific Vinegar Market Segment Analysis - By Countries
Based on Country, Asia Pacific Vinegar market is segmented into India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, rest of Asia Pacific. Japan dominated the market in 2020 with regional share of 34.9%. This is owing to increasing exports of Vinegars and consumption and usage of vinegar in cooking gourmet. China is set to be the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to gaining popularity among consumers of Vinegar products. Also increasing export of vinegar products from China is increasing production and demand.
Asia-Pacific Vinegar Market Drivers
Increase In Demand For Vinegar, Leading To High Exports
There has been an increase in demand for vinegar worldwide owing to the increase in market consciousness and the use of vinegar as the main ingredient in various food applications. One of the top seven countries exporting vinegar to other countries remains Japan and China. The Organic types of vinegar traditionally made, such as apple cider vinegar and coconut vinegar from Asia-Pacific countries, are gaining enormous popularity worldwide. Compared to standard vinegar, premium-priced products such as aged vinegar are exported in greater amounts owing to the final product a distinctive taste. As a result, the rise in the export value of various forms of vinegar from the Asia-Pacific region is contributing to an increase in revenue, thus increasing the overall Asia-Pacific vinegar market.
Asia-pacific Vinegar Market Challenges
Consumers need recipes that are easy to understand, and for formulators, clean label pet foods is basic. The trend of clean label pet food challenges producers to make pet foods with a limited range of ingredients that are shelf-stable, nutritious and healthy, while also keeping those items highly palatable.
Asia-Pacific Vinegar Market Industry outlook:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Asia-pacific Vinegar Market. Key companies of this market are St.Botanica, HPMC, The Kraft Heinz Company, Borges International Group S.L. Australian Vinegar, Shanxi Shuita Vinegar, Carl Kuhne KG, Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd. Fleischmann's Vinegar Company, Aspall Cyder and among others.
Asia-pacific Vinegar Market Developments:
In November 2020, Australian olive oil brand Squeaky Gate expands into vinegars Australian business Squeaky Gate Growers Co has rolled out four new artisanal balsamic vinegars, expanding from its original core range of extra virgin olive oil.
In January 2018, Molson Coors Brewing Company has announced the expansion of its cider portfolio with the acquisition of Aspall Cyder.
Key Takeaways
The factors such as rising health awareness among the consumers regarding the consumption of red wine vinegar is set to drive the red wine vinegar market’s led to growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Asia-Pacific Vinegar Market.
