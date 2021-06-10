Touch Based HMI Market Estimated to Surpass $1.4 Billion Mark by 2026
The Concept of Integrating HMI With Mobile and Wireless Devices for Better Connectivity to Fuel the Global HMI Market Demand.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 10, 2021 ) The Touch Based HMI Market is estimated to surpass $1.4 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 24.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026 on account of increasing demand of control panels and connected devices in industrial automation. The market growth is being propelled by rising demand from Aerospace & Defense. Touch-based human interface (HMI) is the simple, easy and natural interaction with human machines. The application of human-machine interface is increasing day by day in different industries. By using different technologies the human interaction with the machines will become easier and can be more visual and friendly. Touch-based HMI is segmented based on the different technologies like resistive, capacitive, surface acoustic wave and ultrasonic. Capacitive touch screen technology is the most widely used technology. The capacitive touch screens are reliable and enhance the visibility of the displayed data by emitting large wavelength of light from the screen.
Touch Based HMI Market Segment Analysis - By Technologies
The market for touch based HMIs are all set to propel into the commercial sector with a broad range of application in retail, branding, advertising and for promotional activities. The use of digital signage, Point of Sale (PoS), interactive kiosks is perceived to propel in the coming years on the back of the initiatives towards a digitized world, closely following the growth of Industrial IoT and Smart Factory concept or Industry 4.0. These markets typically adopt capacitive and resistive touch based HMI solutions. The market is also backed by the accelerating demand of touch screen panels in both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles for driver assistance applications where SAW Touch based HMI are witnessing increased adoption. The price of the advanced software for data visualization and interpretation could pose a threat to the adaptation of the touch screen HMI devices. However, the functions performed by these HMIs and the ability of these devices to cut short time and to bring down the operating expenses will certainly overpower the constraints and challenges for the touch screen HMI market.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=7505
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Touch Based HMI Market Segment Analysis - By Applications
The technological advancements attained in the field of automation and the evolution of touch screen technology has discovered a common platform to deliver new range of control function modules across all industrial applications both in industrial and commercial sector. Touch-based human-machine interface are one of the emerging technology and is all set to showcase significant penetration across all the leading end user industry verticals. The touch based human machine is an instinctive programming interface that allows operators to make efficient decisions and establish fast communication network with the help of Internet of Things (IoT) concept. Touch screen HMIs have turned out to be an efficient solution for automation for a wide range of applications in manufacturing, digital signage, automotive, aerospace, retail and so on. The product has gained more adaptation in the commercial sector apart from its broad range of applications in industrial automation. In industry applications, touch based applications are basically used as operator panels, control and monitoring devices and industrial PCs.
Touch Based HMI Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
The Asia Pacific market for touch based HMIs is forecast to witness high rate of adaptation compared to other regions. The presence of a large number of developing markets in the APAC is one of the key factors driving the growth of the touch screen HMI Market. China, India and South-East Asian countries are speculated to make huge investments in the automation sector by 2022 to equip their manufacturing and industrial plants with automated solutions to improvise the production process and achieve set targets. Japan being one of the technologically advanced nations is a significant market for touch screen HMIs and is currently using these devices across all sorts of industry verticals at a higher scale. Australia and New Zealand are the mature markets but the touch based HMIs shipments are projected to surge as the countries are shifting towards more automated and advanced military equipment.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=7505
Touch Based HMI Market Drivers
Rising Wearable and Portable Touch Based HMI
The human-machine interface of the future will get even more interactive. The growing popularity of wearable devices in the consumer market which are exhibiting a growth of over 16% will also be reflected in the manufacturing sector. This is also due to the government regulations driving industrial automation such as Italy’s National Industry 4.0 Plan, Germany’s I40 strategy and Japan’s Connected Industries Plan which mention arable devices among the technologies subject to hyper-depreciation. For example, operators will likely wear bracelets that alert them of alarms with a specific code so that they can intervene in a timely manner. The increased adoption of these solutions will drive the demand for HMI market.
Touch Based HMI in Interactive Robots
The growing digitized world is the major factor attributing global industry growth to the 4.0 market. Industry 4.0 innovations such as IoT and smartphone voice assistants provide good shopping experience for customers. Another factor that fuels market growth is the manufacture of robots using Industry 4.0. Robots made using I4.0 will interact and work safely beside humans without causing any harm to them. These robots work more effectively than humans and are available on the market at low cost. The deployment of Interactive Robots and Cobots will propel adoption of HMI in this new avenue which will propel market growth.
Touch Based HMI Market Challenges
Lack of Security
The missing growth factor for the industry 4.0 market is security. According to the 2018 IBM-X Force Threat Intelligence Index, manufacturing is the second-largest targeted industry for attacks. Due to less security, industry 4.0 technologies are allowing hackers to attack the manufacturer’s data and also infecting new systems to detention and vend confidential information. Thus, the utilization of industrial PCs and other data utilization devices are witnessing increased scrutiny which will hinder HMI market.
Touch Based HMI Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Touch Based HMI Market. Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric, ABB Ltd, Fuji Electronics Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation and others are considered to be the key players of the Touch Based HMI Market.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
ABB launched a new version of Minerals Process Control Library with a new visual control graphic interface HMI; the first to display process information in its situational context.
Siemens Energy and Automation Inc.'s Industrial Software Business Unit has released SIMATIC WinCC Version 5.0, a 32-bit HMI (Human-Machine Interface) software integrated with Microsoft Windows NT V4.0.
Key Takeaways
The surge in demand of multi-touch screen technology for advanced applications in automotive, manufacturing and oil & gas industry is set to drive the demand and growth for the touch based HMI market during the forecast period.
The concept of integrating HMI with mobile and wireless devices for better connectivity to fuel the global HMI market demand.
The multi touch technology and the embedded internet capabilities would be functional for an advanced version of the SCADA or HMI software. This upgraded HMI software for the automation and control solutions will undoubtedly be effective in the production process and will turn out to be a key point of differentiation in the coming years as mentioned by the leading market experts.
Related Reports :
A. Ultrasonic Sensor Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/214/Ultrasonic-sensor-market-analysis-Forecast-report.html
B. Humanoid Robot Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18838/humanoid-robot-market
For more Automation and Instrumentation Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Touch Based HMI Market Segment Analysis - By Technologies
The market for touch based HMIs are all set to propel into the commercial sector with a broad range of application in retail, branding, advertising and for promotional activities. The use of digital signage, Point of Sale (PoS), interactive kiosks is perceived to propel in the coming years on the back of the initiatives towards a digitized world, closely following the growth of Industrial IoT and Smart Factory concept or Industry 4.0. These markets typically adopt capacitive and resistive touch based HMI solutions. The market is also backed by the accelerating demand of touch screen panels in both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles for driver assistance applications where SAW Touch based HMI are witnessing increased adoption. The price of the advanced software for data visualization and interpretation could pose a threat to the adaptation of the touch screen HMI devices. However, the functions performed by these HMIs and the ability of these devices to cut short time and to bring down the operating expenses will certainly overpower the constraints and challenges for the touch screen HMI market.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=7505
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Touch Based HMI Market Segment Analysis - By Applications
The technological advancements attained in the field of automation and the evolution of touch screen technology has discovered a common platform to deliver new range of control function modules across all industrial applications both in industrial and commercial sector. Touch-based human-machine interface are one of the emerging technology and is all set to showcase significant penetration across all the leading end user industry verticals. The touch based human machine is an instinctive programming interface that allows operators to make efficient decisions and establish fast communication network with the help of Internet of Things (IoT) concept. Touch screen HMIs have turned out to be an efficient solution for automation for a wide range of applications in manufacturing, digital signage, automotive, aerospace, retail and so on. The product has gained more adaptation in the commercial sector apart from its broad range of applications in industrial automation. In industry applications, touch based applications are basically used as operator panels, control and monitoring devices and industrial PCs.
Touch Based HMI Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
The Asia Pacific market for touch based HMIs is forecast to witness high rate of adaptation compared to other regions. The presence of a large number of developing markets in the APAC is one of the key factors driving the growth of the touch screen HMI Market. China, India and South-East Asian countries are speculated to make huge investments in the automation sector by 2022 to equip their manufacturing and industrial plants with automated solutions to improvise the production process and achieve set targets. Japan being one of the technologically advanced nations is a significant market for touch screen HMIs and is currently using these devices across all sorts of industry verticals at a higher scale. Australia and New Zealand are the mature markets but the touch based HMIs shipments are projected to surge as the countries are shifting towards more automated and advanced military equipment.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=7505
Touch Based HMI Market Drivers
Rising Wearable and Portable Touch Based HMI
The human-machine interface of the future will get even more interactive. The growing popularity of wearable devices in the consumer market which are exhibiting a growth of over 16% will also be reflected in the manufacturing sector. This is also due to the government regulations driving industrial automation such as Italy’s National Industry 4.0 Plan, Germany’s I40 strategy and Japan’s Connected Industries Plan which mention arable devices among the technologies subject to hyper-depreciation. For example, operators will likely wear bracelets that alert them of alarms with a specific code so that they can intervene in a timely manner. The increased adoption of these solutions will drive the demand for HMI market.
Touch Based HMI in Interactive Robots
The growing digitized world is the major factor attributing global industry growth to the 4.0 market. Industry 4.0 innovations such as IoT and smartphone voice assistants provide good shopping experience for customers. Another factor that fuels market growth is the manufacture of robots using Industry 4.0. Robots made using I4.0 will interact and work safely beside humans without causing any harm to them. These robots work more effectively than humans and are available on the market at low cost. The deployment of Interactive Robots and Cobots will propel adoption of HMI in this new avenue which will propel market growth.
Touch Based HMI Market Challenges
Lack of Security
The missing growth factor for the industry 4.0 market is security. According to the 2018 IBM-X Force Threat Intelligence Index, manufacturing is the second-largest targeted industry for attacks. Due to less security, industry 4.0 technologies are allowing hackers to attack the manufacturer’s data and also infecting new systems to detention and vend confidential information. Thus, the utilization of industrial PCs and other data utilization devices are witnessing increased scrutiny which will hinder HMI market.
Touch Based HMI Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Touch Based HMI Market. Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric, ABB Ltd, Fuji Electronics Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation and others are considered to be the key players of the Touch Based HMI Market.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
ABB launched a new version of Minerals Process Control Library with a new visual control graphic interface HMI; the first to display process information in its situational context.
Siemens Energy and Automation Inc.'s Industrial Software Business Unit has released SIMATIC WinCC Version 5.0, a 32-bit HMI (Human-Machine Interface) software integrated with Microsoft Windows NT V4.0.
Key Takeaways
The surge in demand of multi-touch screen technology for advanced applications in automotive, manufacturing and oil & gas industry is set to drive the demand and growth for the touch based HMI market during the forecast period.
The concept of integrating HMI with mobile and wireless devices for better connectivity to fuel the global HMI market demand.
The multi touch technology and the embedded internet capabilities would be functional for an advanced version of the SCADA or HMI software. This upgraded HMI software for the automation and control solutions will undoubtedly be effective in the production process and will turn out to be a key point of differentiation in the coming years as mentioned by the leading market experts.
Related Reports :
A. Ultrasonic Sensor Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/214/Ultrasonic-sensor-market-analysis-Forecast-report.html
B. Humanoid Robot Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18838/humanoid-robot-market
For more Automation and Instrumentation Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.