PEGylated Proteins Market worth $1,137.8 Million by 2021
This report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats impacting the global PEGylated proteins market.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 19, 2021 ) The global PEGylated proteins market is expected to reach USD 1,137.8 Million by 2021 from USD 690.6 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2016 to 2021.
Increase in R&D spending of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, growth in biologics sector, high prevalence of lifestyle disease, increasing adoption of protein based drugs over non-protein based drugs are the primary growth drivers for this market during the forecast period (2016–2021). However, drug failure and recalls may hinder the growth of this market.
The global PEGylated proteins market is segmented on the basis of products, protein type, application, and end-user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into consumables and services. Of these, the consumables product segment accounted for the largest share of the global PEGylated proteins market in 2016.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=19242378
The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing adoption of kit-based PEGylation products. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, and academic research institutes. Of these, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the global PEGylated proteins market in 2016, owing to increased R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
By protein type, the market is divided into colony stimulating factors, interferons, erythropoietin, mAbs, and recombinant factor VIII. Of these, colony stimulating factors accounted for the largest growing segment in the global PEGylated proteins market by 2021. On the basis of application, the PEGylated proteins market is categorized into cancer treatment, hepatitis, chronic kidney diseases, hemophilia, multiple sclerosis, and gastrointestinal disorders.
The geographic segments included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). Geographic analysis reveals that North America accounted for the largest share of the global PEGylated proteins market in 2016. Growth in this market can be attributed to the increased adoption of biologics drugs such as monoclonal antibodies, erythropoietin and interferon for the treatment of chronic diseases, increasing government funding and grants for research activities.
The major players in this market include Merck Millipore (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), NOF Corporation (Japan), JenKem Technology USA, Inc. (U.S.), Creative PEGworks (U.S), Celares GmbH (Germany), Quanta BioDesign, Ltd. (U.S.), Biomatrik, Inc, (China), Iris Biotech GmbH (Germany), Laysan Bio, Ltd. (U.S.).
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=19242378
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Increase in R&D spending of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, growth in biologics sector, high prevalence of lifestyle disease, increasing adoption of protein based drugs over non-protein based drugs are the primary growth drivers for this market during the forecast period (2016–2021). However, drug failure and recalls may hinder the growth of this market.
The global PEGylated proteins market is segmented on the basis of products, protein type, application, and end-user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into consumables and services. Of these, the consumables product segment accounted for the largest share of the global PEGylated proteins market in 2016.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=19242378
The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing adoption of kit-based PEGylation products. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, and academic research institutes. Of these, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the global PEGylated proteins market in 2016, owing to increased R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
By protein type, the market is divided into colony stimulating factors, interferons, erythropoietin, mAbs, and recombinant factor VIII. Of these, colony stimulating factors accounted for the largest growing segment in the global PEGylated proteins market by 2021. On the basis of application, the PEGylated proteins market is categorized into cancer treatment, hepatitis, chronic kidney diseases, hemophilia, multiple sclerosis, and gastrointestinal disorders.
The geographic segments included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). Geographic analysis reveals that North America accounted for the largest share of the global PEGylated proteins market in 2016. Growth in this market can be attributed to the increased adoption of biologics drugs such as monoclonal antibodies, erythropoietin and interferon for the treatment of chronic diseases, increasing government funding and grants for research activities.
The major players in this market include Merck Millipore (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), NOF Corporation (Japan), JenKem Technology USA, Inc. (U.S.), Creative PEGworks (U.S), Celares GmbH (Germany), Quanta BioDesign, Ltd. (U.S.), Biomatrik, Inc, (China), Iris Biotech GmbH (Germany), Laysan Bio, Ltd. (U.S.).
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=19242378
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.