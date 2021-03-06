The Global Specialty Methacrylate Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to reach $2.66 billion by 2025
Specialty Methacrylate Market by Derivative (Lauryl Methacrylate, 1,4 Butylene Glycol Dimethacrylate), Application (Paint & Coating, Special Plastic, Construction, Additives), End User (Automotive, Plastic & Chemical) - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 06, 2021 ) Meticulous Research®– leading global market research company published a research report titled “Specialty Methacrylate Market by Derivative (Lauryl Methacrylate, 1,4 Butylene Glycol Dimethacrylate), Application (Paint & Coating, Special Plastic, Construction, Additives), End User (Automotive, Plastic & Chemical) – Global Forecast to 2025”. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global specialty methacrylate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to reach $2.66 billion by 2025. The growth in specialty methacrylate market is mainly attributed to increasing demand for specialty methacrylate monomers from growing end user industries (automotive, construction, and packaging & paper) and rising demand & focus on improving sustainable low VOC products by these industries. In addition, rising focus on bio-based methacrylate monomers and growth from emerging economies- Latin America, South East Asia, and Africa will further provide significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market. However, volatility in raw material prices is expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.
Scope of Specialty Methacrylate Market Report
Specialty Methacrylate Market by Derivative
1,4 butylene glycol dimethacrylate (BDDMA)
Benzyl methacrylate (BZMA)
Methoxy PEG() methacrylate (MPEG()nMA)
Polyethyleneglycol 200 dimethacrylate (PEG200DMA)
Lauryl methacrylate (LMA C12)
Lauryl tridecyl methacrylate (LMA C12-C13)
Methacylic ester 13.0 (C13-MA)
Triethyleneglycol dimethacylate (TEGDMA)
Polyethyleneglycol (n=2-14) dimethacrylate (PEG (150-1000)DMA series)
Diethylene glycol dimethacrylate (DEGDMA)
Isodecyl methacrylate (IDMA)
Ethylene glycol dimethacrylate (EGDMA)
1,3 butylene glycol dimethacrylate (BGDMA)
Trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate (TMPTMA)
Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA)
2-ethylhexyl methacrylate (EHMA)
Stearyl methacrylate / natural origin (SMA/STEMA)
Tetrahydrofurfuryl methacrylate (THFMA)
Others
Specialty Methacrylate Market by Application
Paints & Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Water Proofing Membrane
Special Plastics
Electrical Insulation
Water Treatment
Construction
Paper & Packaging
Health & Personal Care
Oil & Gas
Additives
Textile Auxiliaries
Electronics
Others
Specialty Methacrylate Market by End user
Automotive and Transportation
Architecture and Construction
Chemical and Plastics Industry
Paper and Packaging
Paint, Coatings, and Adhesives
Advertisement & Communication
Electronics
Others
Specialty Methacrylate Market by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
Italy
France
U.K.
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Growth Prospects in Specialty Methacrylate Market
The global specialty methacrylate market study presents historical market data in terms of both value and volume (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by derivatives (1, 4 butylene glycol dimethacrylate, benzyl methacrylate, methoxy-peg-methacrylate, polyethylene glycol 200 dimethacrylate, lauryl methacrylate, tridecyl methacrylate, methacrylic ester 13.0, triethylene glycol dimethacrylate, polyethylene glycol dimethacrylate, diethylene glycol dimethacrylate, iso-decyl methacrylate, ethylene glycol dimethylacrylate, 1,3 butylene glycol dimethacrylate, trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate, cyclohexyl methacrylate, 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate, stearyl methacrylate, tetrahydrofurfuryl methacrylate, and others), application (paints & coating, adhesive & sealants, water proofing membrane, special plastics, electrical insulation, water treatment, construction, paper & packaging, health & personal care, oil & gas, additive, textile auxiliaries, electronics, and others), end user (automotive & transportation, architecture & construction, chemical & plastics industry, packaging & paper, paint, coatings & adhesives, advertisement & communication, electronics, and others), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.
Based on derivatives, the lauryl methacrylate (LMA C12) segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall specialty methacrylate market in 2019. The largest share of lauryl methacrylate is attributed to its wider application in floor waxes, textiles, coating, adhesives and sealants and their rising demand from growing construction, textile, automotive, paper & packaging, and consumer goods industry.
Based on application, paint and coatings segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall specialty methacrylate market in 2019. This is majorly attributed to the growing demand for enhanced industrial paints and coatings with growing manufacturing industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and other commercial industries. In addition, growing demand for paints and architectural coatings from the building & construction industry is also supporting the growth of this market.
This research report analyzes major geographies and provides comprehensive analysis for North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Benelux, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe commanded the largest share of the global specialty methacrylate market, closely followed by the North America, and Asia Pacific. However, Asia Pacific region is slated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the huge demand for specialty methacrylate in industrial manufacturing, owing to the global shift of manufacturing from developed regions such as North America & Europe to Asia-Pacific region. In addition, rising industrialization, infrastructural developments and increasing private & government investment in these sectors; and rising demand for various consumer goods from large population base are the other key factors propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific specialty methacrylate market.
The key players operating in the global specialty methacrylate market are Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., Sartomer (Arkema Group), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., MilliporeSigma, Miwon Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd., Fushun Anxin Chemical Co. Ltd. Bimax Chemicals Ltd., kyoeisha Chemical Co., Ltd., Shin Nakamura Chemical Co., Ltd., and GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of derivative, application, end user, and region/countries?
What was the historical market for specialty methacrylate across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2019–2025?
What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global specialty methacrylate market?
Who are the major players in the global specialty methacrylate market?
How is the competitive landscape and who are the market leaders in the global specialty methacrylate market?
What are the recent developments in the global specialty methacrylate market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global specialty methacrylate market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?
