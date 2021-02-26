Education and Learning Analytics Market to Surpass with CAGR of 29.8% and Garner Revenue of $34.7 Billion in 2020-2027
Education and Learning Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Applications (Acquisition and Retention, Curriculum Development, Finance, Operations, Performance Management), User Group (Academic, Corporate) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2021 ) Meticulous Research® – a leading global market research company, published a research report titled “Education and Learning Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Applications (Acquisition & Retention, Curriculum Development, Finance, Operations, Performance Management), User Group (Academic, Corporate), and Region – Global Forecast to 2027.”
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the education and learning analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $34.7 billion by 2027. This market is majorly driven by factors such as the rising need for data-driven decisions to improve education quality and extensive government initiatives in digitalizing the education sector. In addition, the advent of machine learning and AI in data analytics provides significant opportunities for the players operating in the education and learning analytics market. However, the lack of skilled professionals to manage analytic solutions, reluctance in adopting analytic learning solutions due to data privacy and security concerns, and lack of awareness regarding the benefits of data analysis hinder the growth of this market.
The education and learning analytics market study present historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. The market is segmented based on component, deployment, application, user group, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.
Scope of the report
Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Component
Software
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
Technical Support and Maintenance
Consulting
Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Deployment Type
On-premise
Cloud-based
Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Application
People Acquisition
Curriculum development
Operations management
Finance management
Performance management
Others
Education and Learning Analytics Market, by User-Group
Academics
K-12
Higher Education Institutions
Corporates
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Sized Enterprises
Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Based on component, the software segment is expected to command the largest share of the education and learning analytics market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the ability of software to manage and improvise efficiency by streamlining operations and provide a complete view of students, faculty, curriculum, programs, operations, and budgets.
Based on application, the performance management segment is expected to command the largest share of the education and learning analytics market in 2020. This can be attributed to the growing reliability of institutions on data-driven decisions, which is boosting learning analytics for performance management. However, learning analytics for curriculum development is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on deployment type, the cloud-based segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. Factors such as extensive benefits provided by cloud providers in terms of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS for learning analytics; developments on cloud-based platforms; improving infrastructure in developing regions; and growing trend of distance education are driving the growth of this segment.
Based on end user, the academic institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing spending capacity of higher education institutions on data-driven solutions.
Geographic Review:
Geographically, in 2020, the North American region is poised to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America is primarily attributed to the presence of major education and learning analytics companies and their focus on developing advanced education and learning analytics technology, along with increasing funding by the government for education and learning analytics advancements. Education and learning analytics for corporate learners in countries like the U.S. and Canada are gaining traction.
Key Players:
The report includes the competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the education and learning analytics industry over the last four years (2017-2020). The key players profiled in the education and learning analytics market are MicroStrategy Incorporated (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.), D2L Corporations (Canada), SAS Institute Ins. (U.S.), IBM Corporations (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SABA Software (U.S.), SAP SE (U.S.), and Blackboard Inc. (U.S.), among others.
Key questions answered in the report-
What is the historical market for education and learning analytics across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2019-2027?
How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the growth of the education and learning analytics market?
Are there any government initiatives supporting education and learning analytics and its complementary technologies?
What are the recent developments in the education and learning analytics market?
What are the different strategies adopted by major players in the market?
What are the geographic trends and high growth countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the education and learning analytics market, and how do they compete with other players?
