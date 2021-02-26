Butterfly Pea Flowers Market is Booming Worldwide | Rising demand, Status with key players & Forecast to 2027
Butterfly Pea Flowers Market by Type (Whole Dried Flowers, Powder, Extract), Application (Food Products, Beverages, Tea), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2021 ) Meticulous Research® – a leading global market research company, published a research report titled “Butterfly Pea Flowers Market by Type (Whole Dried Flowers, Powder, Extract), Application (Food Products, Beverages, Tea), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027.”
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the butterfly pea flowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027 to reach USD 102.4 million by 2027. The key factors contributing to the growth of the butterfly pea flowers market include the growing use of butterfly pea flower products as natural food colors, increasing demand for healthy tea alternatives, and a wide range of butterfly pea flower benefits. However, dynamic government regulations are expected to restrain the future growth of this market marginally.
The butterfly pea flowers market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027— by type (whole dried flowers, sterilized powder, and extract), distribution channel (direct and indirect), application [beverages (tea and other beverages), food products, and other applications], and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at country levels.
Scope of the Report:
Butterfly Pea Flowers Market, by Type
Whole Dried Flowers
Sterilized Powder
Extract
Butterfly Pea Flowers Market, by Distribution
Channel
Direct/B2B
Indirect/B2C
Butterfly Pea Flowers Market, by Application
Beverages
Tea
Other Beverages
Food Products
Other Applications
Butterfly Pea Flowers Market, by Geography
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
India
Thailand
Malaysia
Japan
RoAPAC
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
U.K.
Spain
RoE
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Based on type, the sterilized powder segment is estimated to command the largest share of the butterfly pea flowers market in 2020. The high absorption rate of powder form to provide effective color and use in various applications due to its ease in mixing and handling, transportation, and storage is one of the major drivers for the growth of this segment.
Based on distribution channel, the indirect/B2C segment is expected to hold the largest share of the butterfly pea flowers market in 2020. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to the adoption of butterfly pea flowers tea due to its industrial use ad color additive and well-established commercial farming for these flowers in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in Thailand and Malaysia; and increased online shopping and social media use.
Based on application, the beverages segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the consumer inclination towards traditional beverages, growing consumer awareness for health & wellness and functionality, increasing per capita spending on beverages, the growing retail sector, and rising use of butterfly pea flowers as a raw material for producing various color hues for beverages.
Geographic Review:
This research report analyzes major regions and countries and provides a comprehensive analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the butterfly pea flowers market in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. The well-established commercial farms for butterfly pea flowers in some parts of the Asia-Pacific region, especially in Thailand, the presence of various key market players in the region, growing application areas for butterfly pea flowers along with cultural beverages, the emerging trend of healthy food & food ingredients, and rising awareness about the health benefits of butterfly pea flowers are the key factors contributing to the leading position and fastest growth of this regional market.
Key Players:
The butterfly pea flowers market is very fragmented with the presence of many small manufacturers. The key players operating in the butterfly pea flowers market are TSUJIKO Co., Ltd., Siam Industries International, Siam Hibiscus Limited, Arisun ChemPharm Co, Ltd., EverforEver BioTech, Paraman Food Works, Shaanxi Hongda Phytochemistry Co., Ltd., Specialty Natural Product Co., Ltd., Woodland Foods, My Blue Tea, Wild Hibiscus Flower Co., and Yumchaa, among others.
Key Questions Answered in the Report-
What is the current value of revenue generated by the butterfly pea flowers market?
At what rate is the demand for the butterfly pea flowers market is projected to grow over the next 5-7 years?
What is the historical market size and growth rate for the butterfly pea flowers market?
What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels?
What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?
What impact does the current COVID-19 pandemic have on the butterfly pea flowers market?
Which segments in terms of the type, distribution channel, and application create major traction for the vendors in this market?
What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the vendors operating in the butterfly pea flowers market?
Who are the major players in the butterfly pea flowers market? What are their specific product offerings in this market space?
What recent developments have taken place in the butterfly pea flowers market? What impact have these strategic developments created on the butterfly pea flowers market?
