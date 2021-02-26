United States Diabetes Market will be USD 26.28 Billion by 2025
According to our research report, the United States Diabetes Market is expected to reach USD 26.28 Billion by the year 2025.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2021 ) According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "United States Diabetes Market, By Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device, Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Reimbursement Company Analysis & Forecast" Diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States as per Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Moreover, as per the report 88 million of adults have pre-diabetes. People with pre-diabetes have blood sugar levels which are high at the same time not quite enough that can be classified as type2 diabetes. Apart from type 1 and type2 diabetes there’s gestational diabetes which is common in some women at the time of pregnancy who don’t have diabetes. The United States Diabetes Market would be USD 26.28 Billion by 2025, according to Renub Research Analysis.
Diabetes Mellitus mostly called Diabetes is metabolic diseases which cause high blood sugar. With diabetes, body either doesn’t make enough insulin or can’t effectively use insulin which prior it make. Diabetes is one of the most costly chronic disease in the United States. Despite its prevalence, millions of people don’t know they have such disease. In the US, people with diabetes have health care cost more than that of the people who don’t have such disease.
Follow the link for the full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.renub.com/united-states-diabetes-market-p.php
In the United States, approximately 67.3% of the cost for diabetes care is provided by government insurance say Medicaid, Medicare, and the military and at the same time rest is paid for by private insurance 30.7% or by the uninsured 2% according to ADA. In the recent years, US government spends US$150 million in diabetes research at National Institute of Health most commonly called NIH.
The driving force towards this market growth are Rising Diabetes Mellitus in an Aging Population, Rising prevalence of diabetes in various age groups, Rising Government Funding for Diabetes Management, Benefits of Insulin Pump over Multiple Daily Injection, Lifestyle-Compatible Treatment Options and Technological Advancement in Insulin Pump.
However, there are few challenges also associated with diabetes industry such as Technological advancements in insulin infusion devices, Blood Glucose Meter Accuracy Problem, Low Compliance of Glucose Monitoring & Inadequate Reimbursement for SMBG Supplies, Safety Issues in Insulin Pump Devices, and Difficulties Associated with the Pump Adherence.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=united-states-diabetes-market-p.php
Segment Market breakup based on Devices from 4 viewpoints
• Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
• Self Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG)
• Insulin Pen
• Insulin Pump
1. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) - Sub-Segment Market breakup from 4 viewpoints
1. Glucose Sensor
2. CGM Transmitter
3. CGM User
4. CGM Reimbursement
2. Self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) - Sub-Segment Market breakup from 5 viewpoints
1. Test Strips Market and Forecast
2. Lancet Market and Forecast
3. Meter Market and Forecast
4. Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users
5. Blood Glucose Devices Reimbursement
3. Insulin Pen Market - Sub-Segment Market breakup from 5 viewpoints
1. Disposable Insulin Pen
2. Reusable Insulin Pen
3. Smart Insulin Pen
4. Insulin Pen Needle
5. Reimbursement Policies
4. Insulin Pump Market
1. Insulin Pump Market
2. USA (By States) – Diabetes Supplies
3. Reimbursement Policies by State-Sponsored Health Program
All the 11 Companies Studied in the Report have been Studied from 3 Viewpoints
• Company Overview
• Recent Developments
• Financial Insight
Company Analysis
1. B. Braun Melsungen AG
2. Eli Lilly and Company
3. Artsana S.p.A
4. BD
5. Novo Nordisk A/S
6. Owen Mumford Ltd
7. Ypsomed AG
8. Medtronic
9. Insulet Corporation
10. LifeScan Inc.
11. Abbott Laboratories
Industry Related Opportunity:
Netherlands Diabetes Market: https://www.renub.com/netherlands-diabetes-market-p.php
United Kingdom Diabetes Market: https://www.renub.com/united-kingdom-diabetes-market-p.php
Sweden Diabetes Market: https://www.renub.com/sweden-diabetes-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Diabetes Mellitus mostly called Diabetes is metabolic diseases which cause high blood sugar. With diabetes, body either doesn’t make enough insulin or can’t effectively use insulin which prior it make. Diabetes is one of the most costly chronic disease in the United States. Despite its prevalence, millions of people don’t know they have such disease. In the US, people with diabetes have health care cost more than that of the people who don’t have such disease.
Follow the link for the full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.renub.com/united-states-diabetes-market-p.php
In the United States, approximately 67.3% of the cost for diabetes care is provided by government insurance say Medicaid, Medicare, and the military and at the same time rest is paid for by private insurance 30.7% or by the uninsured 2% according to ADA. In the recent years, US government spends US$150 million in diabetes research at National Institute of Health most commonly called NIH.
The driving force towards this market growth are Rising Diabetes Mellitus in an Aging Population, Rising prevalence of diabetes in various age groups, Rising Government Funding for Diabetes Management, Benefits of Insulin Pump over Multiple Daily Injection, Lifestyle-Compatible Treatment Options and Technological Advancement in Insulin Pump.
However, there are few challenges also associated with diabetes industry such as Technological advancements in insulin infusion devices, Blood Glucose Meter Accuracy Problem, Low Compliance of Glucose Monitoring & Inadequate Reimbursement for SMBG Supplies, Safety Issues in Insulin Pump Devices, and Difficulties Associated with the Pump Adherence.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=united-states-diabetes-market-p.php
Segment Market breakup based on Devices from 4 viewpoints
• Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
• Self Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG)
• Insulin Pen
• Insulin Pump
1. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) - Sub-Segment Market breakup from 4 viewpoints
1. Glucose Sensor
2. CGM Transmitter
3. CGM User
4. CGM Reimbursement
2. Self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) - Sub-Segment Market breakup from 5 viewpoints
1. Test Strips Market and Forecast
2. Lancet Market and Forecast
3. Meter Market and Forecast
4. Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users
5. Blood Glucose Devices Reimbursement
3. Insulin Pen Market - Sub-Segment Market breakup from 5 viewpoints
1. Disposable Insulin Pen
2. Reusable Insulin Pen
3. Smart Insulin Pen
4. Insulin Pen Needle
5. Reimbursement Policies
4. Insulin Pump Market
1. Insulin Pump Market
2. USA (By States) – Diabetes Supplies
3. Reimbursement Policies by State-Sponsored Health Program
All the 11 Companies Studied in the Report have been Studied from 3 Viewpoints
• Company Overview
• Recent Developments
• Financial Insight
Company Analysis
1. B. Braun Melsungen AG
2. Eli Lilly and Company
3. Artsana S.p.A
4. BD
5. Novo Nordisk A/S
6. Owen Mumford Ltd
7. Ypsomed AG
8. Medtronic
9. Insulet Corporation
10. LifeScan Inc.
11. Abbott Laboratories
Industry Related Opportunity:
Netherlands Diabetes Market: https://www.renub.com/netherlands-diabetes-market-p.php
United Kingdom Diabetes Market: https://www.renub.com/united-kingdom-diabetes-market-p.php
Sweden Diabetes Market: https://www.renub.com/sweden-diabetes-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.