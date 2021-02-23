Drip Irrigation Market By Type, Application, Regions, Company Analysis, Global Forecast
Drip Irrigation Market will be to US$ 9.4 Billion by 2027. Global Forecast By Type (Corn, Cotton, Tomato, Potato and Other Crops), Application, Regions, Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 23, 2021 ) Drip irrigation is a new revaluation in the agriculture sector. In this technology, water is applied very close to crops. So that only part of the soil in which the roots grow is wetted. Drip irrigation is the most productive water and nutrient delivery system for growing crops. The rise in government funding globally and worldwide shrinking of groundwater sources have fuelled the drip irrigation system's demand in the major crop-producing countries, such as The United States, Brazil, India, China and Egypt. The development and urbanization of sporting infrastructure in the water-deficient Middle East region have benefited the global irrigation market in recent years. According to Renub Research, the Global Drip Irrigation Market was US$ 4.6 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow with double digits CAGR of 10.82% from 2020 to 2027.
The drip irrigation system is very beneficial for growing fruits, vegetables, turf & lawns, orchard crops. However, in recent years, its use in the field, such as wheat, corn potato, tomato, sugarcane, and cotton, has also been productive. Asia Pacific region has witnessed a dramatic shift from installing basic irrigation facilities to the adoption of precision irrigation systems through technology. At the same time, North America and Europe attribute to the growing acceptance of centre pivot sprinkler. The lateral move in irrigation systems and farmers' awareness of the cost and productivity benefits from the micro-irrigation system helps this industry grow many folds.
The global Drip Irrigation is highly competitive with few giants and many small players across the globe. Moreover, the government supports the local manufacturers in developing countries such as India and China have increased the competition in the market. In Aug. 2020, Israeli precision irrigation solution firm Netafim announced that it had made a deal with 35,000 farmers in India with estimated at US$ 85 Million to provide advanced irrigation systems. According to Renub Research, Global Drip Irrigation Market will be to US$ 9.4 Billion by 2027.
Renub Research report titled “Drip Irrigation Market, Global Forecast by Type (Corn, Cotton, Tomato, Potato and Other Crops), Application (Agriculture, Landscape, Greenhouse & Others), Regions (United States, China, Egypt, India, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran, Tunisia and Rest of World), Company Analysis (Jain Irrigation System limited, Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company & Valmont)” provides an all-encompassing analysis on the Global Drip Irrigation Industry.
Type
1. Corn
2. Cotton
3. Tomato
4. Potato
5. Other Crops
Application
1. Agriculture
2. Landscape
3. Greenhouse
4. Others
Regions
1. United States
2. China
3. Egypt
4. India
5. Turkey
6. Saudi Arabia
7. Pakistan
8. Iran
9. Tunisia
10. Rest of World
All the Companies have been studied from Three Points
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Sales
Company Analysis
1. Jain Irrigation System limited
2. Lindsay Corporation
3. The Toro Company
4. Valmont
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
