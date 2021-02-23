Dental Implant Market By Materials, Structure, End-User, Regions, Comapny Analysis & Global Forecast By 2021-2026
Dental Implant Market is projected to be US$ 8.5 Billion by 2026. Global Forecast By Materials (Titanium, Zirconium and others), Structure, End-User, Regions, Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 23, 2021 ) Globally during the past few years, the dental implant market has undergone a transformational change, attributed to its low-cost competitors and rising consolidations. The dental implant is defined as an artificial tooth or tooth root, which is surgically implanted into upper or lower jawbones. The dental implant offers an alternative option to people who lost their tooth or teeth due to periodontal disease, an injury, or some other reason. As per our research report, Global Dental Implant Market is projected to be US$ 8.5 Billion by 2026.
According to Renub Research, Dental Implant Industry is expected to grow with double-digit CAGR of 12.47% from 2020 to 2026.
According to Renub Research, Dental Implant Industry is expected to grow with double-digit CAGR of 12.47% from 2020 to 2026.
Technological advancement in design and material used in surgery is also one reason for dental implant popularity. Titanium, the material is most widely used by the doctor to make the dental implant. The high biocompatibility, strength, rigidity, and greater strain-bearing capacity are the main factor for using titanium. Structurally, dental implant designs are tapered or parallel walled nowadays. The most preferred type of implants is tapered because of its wide variety and more stability than parallel‐walled dental implants.
According to Renub Research, Dental Implant Industry is expected to grow with double-digit CAGR of 12.47% from 2020 to 2026. Growth factors that will boost the dental industry in future are as follows.
• Around the globe, growing demands for better oral hygiene services
• The rising disposable income.
• Patient’s awareness of prosthetic teeth implant
• Growth in age-related diseases,
• Increasing application of CAD/CAM technologies
• The rise in applications of dental implants in various therapeutic areas
• The rise in the number of people willing to adopt dental cosmetic surgery
However, high-priced treatment is one of the significant challenges faced by the Dental implant market. Patients prefer to do dental implants in clinics due to its lower cost as compared to hospitals.
COVID-19 Impact on this Industry
The outbreak of covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth as a dental procedure involves very close contact between the patients and the dentists. In dental procedures, water spray for cleaning and other operations may cause the droplets in the air or into the instruments resulting transmission of the virus. Due to such risks, government and regulatory bodies worldwide have discouraged the dentistry for a few months in 2020. For the year 2020, Worldwide Dental Implant Market was valued at US$ 4.2 Billion 2020
Renub Research report titled “Global Dental Implant Market” by Materials (Titanium, Zirconium and others), Structure (Tapered Implants and Parallel Walled Implant), End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Others), Regions (North America (United States and Rest of North America), European Union 7, Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea), Latin America, Middle East (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates & Rest of Middle East) and Africa , Company (Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Patterson Companies Inc., Henry Schein, & Zimmer Holdings Inc.) Strategy, Sales & Forecast” provides an all-encompassing analysis on the Global Dental Implant Market.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=dental-implant-market-p.php
Materials - Market breakup from 3 viewpoints
• Titanium
• Zirconium
• Others
Structure - Market breakup from 2 viewpoints
• Tapered Implants
• Parallel Walled Implants
End-User – Market breakup from 3 viewpoints
• Hospitals
• Dental Clinics
• Others
Region - Market breakup from 6 viewpoints
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Middle East
5. Latin America
6. Africa
North America – Market breakup from 2 viewpoints
• United States
• Rest of North America
Europe – Market breakup from 7 Countries
1. Germany
2. United Kingdom
3. France
4. Spain
5. Italy
6. Russia
7. Others
Asia Pacific – Market breakup from 5 Countries
1. Australia
2. China
3. India
4. Japan
5. South Korea
Middle East – Market breakup from 3 Countries
1. Saudi Arabia
2. United Arab Emirates
3. Rest of Middle East
Industry Related Opportunity:
Dental Equipments Market: https://www.renub.com/dental-diagnostics-and-surgical-equipments-market-and-forecast-by-products-1184-p.php
China Dental Market: https://www.renub.com/china-dental-market-p.php
Medical Ceramics Market: https://www.renub.com/medical-ceramics-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.