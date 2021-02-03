Chicory Market worth $905 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7%
Chicory Market by Product Type (Extracts, Roasted, Instant Powder, Flour), Form (Powder, Cubes, Liquid), Plant Part, Application (Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Feed & Pet food, Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 03, 2021 ) According to MarketsandMarkets, the global chicory market size is estimated to be valued at USD 685 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 905 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.7%, in terms of value. Rising prices of coffee beans along with increasing consumption of coffee, is navigating the coffee and other food & beverage manufacturers to adopt to chicory ingredient, as a cheaper substitute to coffee. Also, high medicinal values and health benefits associated with the consumption of chicory, is expected to further propel the market. Furthermore, easy cultivation process of the crop and rising number of new entrants in the market, is substantially snowballing the growth prospects.
Based on type, the chicory market is dominated by instant powder. Additionally, it is further projected to grow at a faster growth rate during the forecast period. Instant chicory is another exclusive type and one of the most known products produced by processing chicory roots in the market. The instant powder provides consumers with convenience and ready-to-drink healthy products, offering benefits such as being caffeine-free and providing a similar taste to coffee.
By form, the chicory market is segmented into powder, liquid, cubes, and other forms. The powder segment dominated the global chicory market, on the basis of the form, in 2019. The wide availability and acceptability of the powder form of chicory across an array of applications, including food & beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics & personal care, and pet food & feed, led to its leading position in the market.
The chicory plant is quite versatile, and it has found its application in many areas; it is best known for its association with coffee. Chicory is primarily an organic and all-natural ingredient and a cheaper substitute to an array of ingredients in the food & beverage industry. It is mainly consumed as blends or alternative in caffeine-containing beverages such as coffee, which is largely consumed across the globe. The young leaves can be used in salads, and the root can be boiled and eaten like a vegetable. Thus, finding its most important and wide application in the food & beverage industry, the market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.
The European market accounted for the largest share in 2019. According to FAOSTAT, Europe contributed to over 95.5% of the global production of chicory roots. According to the same data, Belgium is the largest chicory roots producing county in Europe, followed by France, the Netherlands, and Poland.
Asia Pacific is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as untapped potential, growing awareness among the population, rising investments from the global key players, and increasing economic developments, among others. The densely populated countries in the region with higher risks of chronic diseases such as obesity and heart-related issues are expected to bolster the growth in demand for chicory. The growing food & beverage industry, along with the rising cultivation and production of chicory, is further driving the demand and growth prospects for the chicory market in Asia Pacific.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Cosucra Groupe Warcoing (Belgium), Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd (India), BENEO GmbH (Germany), Sensus (Netherlands), Leroux (France), Cargill Incorporated (US), Reily Foods Company (US), Pioneer Chicory (India), PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd (India), Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt Ltd (India), Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd (India), Starwest Botanicals (US), STOKROS Company Ltd (Russia), Nature’s Gold Production (Netherlands), Organic Herb Trading Co (UK), Narasu’s Coffee Company (India), NP Nutra (US), Shaanxi Sciphar Natural Product Co Ltd. (China), Jamnagar Chicory Industries (India), and Herbs & Crops Overseas (India).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
