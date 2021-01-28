Nematicides Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future
The growing demand for high-value crops alongside the increasing infestation of nematodes on crops are some of the factors driving the growth in the market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 28, 2021 ) The report "Nematicides Market by Type (Fumigants, Carbamates, Organophosphates, Bionematicides), Mode of Application (Fumigation, Drenching, Soil Dressing, Seed Treatment), Nematode Type (Root Knot, Cyst), Crop Type, Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for biological products and increasing number of product launches catering to the requirement of crop-specific nematodes drive the growth of the market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=193252005
Nematicides Market Dynamics
Driver: Strong demand for high-value crops
High-value agricultural products are generally defined as agricultural products with a high economic value per kilogram (or pound), per hectare, or per calorie, which includes fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, milk, and fishes. The key factors driving the demand for high-value crops (fruits, vegetables, and plantation crops) are the rise in the income of consumers, rapid urbanization, and the increase in awareness about health benefits associated with fruits & vegetables. Besides, an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) has led to a surge in the production of high-value crops. The demand for nematodes is mostly found in high-value crops, such as pome fruits, grapes, cotton, tomato, maize, cotton, and other vegetable and ornamental crops, as they improve the crop quality and yield.
Constraint: Pesticide residue problems
One key restraint in the crop protection chemicals market is the pesticide residue problem due to the non-judicious use of pesticides by the farmers. Pesticide residue problems are highly found in the crops grown in developing or under-developed countries. Countries such as Vietnam, Ghana, and the Philippines are known for such low-quality crop production, affected by pesticide residues. Though intensive farming is inevitable without the use of pesticides, farmers in developing countries tend to use excess pesticides, which then damage the crops. Thus, improper use and illegal import-export of pesticides, and lack of proper government regulations have resulted in pesticide residue issues and excessive application of toxic pesticides, thereby hindering the growth of the crop protection chemicals market.
By type, bionematicides are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the nematicides market during the forecast period
With the increasing awareness among consumers about the importance of organic foods, the adoption of sustainable agriculture and integrated pest management solutions has increased. This has led to the demand for biocontrol products such as pheromones, biofungicides, biopesticides, and bionematicides. A number of major players in the market such as Marrone Bio Innovations (US) and Valent BioSciences (US) are introducing bionematicide solutions for seed treatment. These factors have paved the way for the high growth rate in the bionematicides market.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=193252005
Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The market for nematicides is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region owing to the growing nematode infestation in vegetables such as tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, peas, and cauliflower in the major vegetable-growing countries such as China and India. The regulatory scenario in the Asia Pacific region is comparatively more favorable for the launch of nematicides as compared to that of Europe and North America. There is also growing awareness among farmers about the use of bionematicides since the market for organic farming, and sustainable agriculture is growing with more consumers demanding organic fruits & vegetables.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the nematicides market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), Corteva Agriscience (US), BASF SE (Germany), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), UPL Limited (India), Isagro Group (Italy), Valent USA (US), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Certis USA LLC (US), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), American Vanguard Corporation (US), Crop IQ Technology (UK), Real IPM Kenya (Kenya), Horizon Group (India), Agri Life (India), and T. Stanes & Company Limited (India).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=193252005
Nematicides Market Dynamics
Driver: Strong demand for high-value crops
High-value agricultural products are generally defined as agricultural products with a high economic value per kilogram (or pound), per hectare, or per calorie, which includes fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, milk, and fishes. The key factors driving the demand for high-value crops (fruits, vegetables, and plantation crops) are the rise in the income of consumers, rapid urbanization, and the increase in awareness about health benefits associated with fruits & vegetables. Besides, an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) has led to a surge in the production of high-value crops. The demand for nematodes is mostly found in high-value crops, such as pome fruits, grapes, cotton, tomato, maize, cotton, and other vegetable and ornamental crops, as they improve the crop quality and yield.
Constraint: Pesticide residue problems
One key restraint in the crop protection chemicals market is the pesticide residue problem due to the non-judicious use of pesticides by the farmers. Pesticide residue problems are highly found in the crops grown in developing or under-developed countries. Countries such as Vietnam, Ghana, and the Philippines are known for such low-quality crop production, affected by pesticide residues. Though intensive farming is inevitable without the use of pesticides, farmers in developing countries tend to use excess pesticides, which then damage the crops. Thus, improper use and illegal import-export of pesticides, and lack of proper government regulations have resulted in pesticide residue issues and excessive application of toxic pesticides, thereby hindering the growth of the crop protection chemicals market.
By type, bionematicides are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the nematicides market during the forecast period
With the increasing awareness among consumers about the importance of organic foods, the adoption of sustainable agriculture and integrated pest management solutions has increased. This has led to the demand for biocontrol products such as pheromones, biofungicides, biopesticides, and bionematicides. A number of major players in the market such as Marrone Bio Innovations (US) and Valent BioSciences (US) are introducing bionematicide solutions for seed treatment. These factors have paved the way for the high growth rate in the bionematicides market.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=193252005
Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The market for nematicides is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region owing to the growing nematode infestation in vegetables such as tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, peas, and cauliflower in the major vegetable-growing countries such as China and India. The regulatory scenario in the Asia Pacific region is comparatively more favorable for the launch of nematicides as compared to that of Europe and North America. There is also growing awareness among farmers about the use of bionematicides since the market for organic farming, and sustainable agriculture is growing with more consumers demanding organic fruits & vegetables.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the nematicides market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), Corteva Agriscience (US), BASF SE (Germany), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), UPL Limited (India), Isagro Group (Italy), Valent USA (US), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Certis USA LLC (US), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), American Vanguard Corporation (US), Crop IQ Technology (UK), Real IPM Kenya (Kenya), Horizon Group (India), Agri Life (India), and T. Stanes & Company Limited (India).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.