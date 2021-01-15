Lung Cancer Surgery Market worth 29.99 Billion USD by 2021
The lung cancer surgery market is projected to reach USD 29.99 Billion by 2021 from USD 21.58 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2021.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 15, 2021 ) The major factors driving the growth of Lung Cancer Surgery Market are increasing incidence and prevalence of lung cancer, rapid growth in the aging population, and growing healthcare expenditure worldwide.
The report segments this market based on device, procedure, and region. On the basis of device, the market is segmented into surgical instruments, monitoring and visualizing systems, and endosurgical equipment. In 2016, the surgical instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the short lifespan (6 months–1 year) of hand instruments and widespread adoption of these devices.
On the basis of procedure, the Lung Cancer Surgery Market is segmented into thoracotomy and minimally invasive surgeries. The thoracotomy segment further sub segmented into lobectomy, segmentectomy, sleeve resection, and pneumonectomy. The minimally invasive surgeries segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about early detection of lung cancer and advantages of MIS over conventional surgeries.
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing geriatric population, availability of reimbursement for lung cancer surgeries, increasing number of lung cancer awareness programs, and technological advancements in cancer treatment.
Key players in the lung cancer surgery market include Ethicon US LLC (U.S.), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Accuray Inc. (U.S.), AngioDynamics Inc. (U.S.), Teleflex Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH (Germany), Ackermann Instrumente GmbH (Germany), Scanlan International Inc. (U.S.), and Trokamed GmbH (Germany).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
