Electric Wheelchair Market By Product, Battery Type, & Companies
Electric Wheelchair Market will be worth US$ 9.8 Billion by 2026. Global Forecast By Product, Battery Type (Dry battery type and Wet battery type), Age group, End Users, Geography, Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 13, 2021 ) Electric wheelchairs are designed mainly for disabled people, who could not walk effortlessly and comfortably. With humanity's remarkable progress in science and technology, the nature of power wheelchairs has changed positively, making it easier than ever for individuals with physical disabilities to travel comfortably worldwide with mobility and independence. Globally wheelchair market size is growing steadily on account of the surging awareness with regard to treatment options and rise in government initiatives focused on offering assistive devices to disabled individuals. According to Renub Research, The Global Electric Wheelchair Market will be worth US$ 9.8 Billion by 2026.
Electric Wheelchair Market Global Forecast By Product, Battery Type, Age group, End Users, Geography, Company Analysis
Electric Wheelchair Market Global Forecast By Product, Battery Type, Age group, End Users, Geography, Company Analysis
The advantages of electric wheelchairs are that they affect the upper limb's strength and facilitate self-propelled wheelchair users, mostly folding electric wheelchairs. That plays a vital role in various forms of chronic diseases, and the everyday lives of older people, increasing wheelchair users' mobility, improving their travel opportunities and overall versatility. It may also contribute to dependency on care, contributing to social isolation.
The major growth drivers of the global electric wheelchair are growth in the number of the ageing population, rising demand for an advanced electric wheelchair in the sports industry, and upgrading technology. In addition, an electric wheelchair is also in demand with people who have cardiovascular disease or have met an accident. Despite all the opportunities, electric wheelchair also has particular challenges such as frequent product recalls, and its high cost.
The global electric wheelchair top key players are Permobil, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited and OttoBock Healthcare. In 2020 these players continuously developed the products to boost the electric wheelchair market through technology development or mergers and acquisitions.
Renub Research report titled “Global Electric Wheelchair Market” By Product (Rear Wheel Drive Wheelchair Drive, Front Wheel Drive Wheelchair Drive, 4 Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Standing Electric Wheelchair, Self Balancing Wheelchair and Remote Control) Battery Type (Dry battery type and Wet battery type) Age group (< 20 years, 21 to 60 Years) End Users (Care, Hospitals, Clinics, Care Homes and Consumer) Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa), Companies (Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited, OttoBock Healthcare, Permobil AB)” studies the Electric Wheelchair Industry.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=electric-wheelchair-market-p.php
By Products - This Report Covers Market from 6 Viewpoints
• Rear Wheel Drive Wheelchair Drive
• Front-Wheel Drive Wheelchair Drive
• Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
• Standing Electric Wheelchair
• Self Balancing Wheelchair
• Remote Control
By Battery Type - This Report Covers Market from 2 Viewpoints
• Dry Battery Type
• Wet Battery Type
By End Users - This Report Covers Market from 5 Viewpoints
• Care
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Care Homes
• Consumer
By Geography: This Report Covers Market from 6 Viewpoints
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East
• Africa
All the Key Players have Covered 3 Viewpoints
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Revenue Analysis
Company - This Report Covers Four Companies Analysis
• Invacare Corporation
• Sunrise Medical Limited
• OttoBock Healthcare
• Permobil AB
Industry Related Opportunity:
Global Smart Hospital Market: https://www.renub.com/smart-hospital-market-p.php
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: https://www.renub.com/respiratory-care-devices-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.