Online Therapy Platform, Calmerry, is where Licensed Professionals and Clients meet for Individual, Couples and Family Therapies
Stay calm with Calmerry: online therapy platform is offering tools to licensed professionals, so they can help clients overcome stress and anxiety through individual, couples and family therapy
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 06, 2020 ) Washington DC – Calmerry, an online therapy platform, proposes affordable solutions with effective online therapy tools.
After rolling in the beta-version for several months and collecting positive feedback, Calmerry is now up and running in full. Calmerry is a meaningful and human-oriented online therapy platform. It provides best matching with licensed professionals and continuity of support across an individual’s therapy journey. The platform provides the assistance of human-operated support available 24/7 to help and give accurate answers to any questions.
Calmerry ensures affordability with different subscription plans to choose from, starting at just $53 per week, and flexibility by covering a wide range of areas and granting an opportunity to switch therapists for free, cancel subscriptions at any time, put unfinished sessions on hold, pause an account for a desired period and get a refund if you’re not happy with the provided services.
A journey with Calmerry: join the dots to feel calm on the way to positive changes in your relationships
Calmerry sees relationships — both with yourself and with people around you — as a top priority for a serene state of mind. That is why the platform proposes its expertise in Relationship Counseling, Emotional Abuse Therapy, Individual Therapy, Self Esteem Therapy, Grief Counseling, Career Counselling.
To ensure the effective tool for the closest relations, Calmerry also proposes Couples Therapy — where a specialist works with partners (or one of them) to solve their interpersonal issues, address disagreements, and helps them change toxic behavior patterns to a healthier way to communicate and behave, and Family Therapy — the main goal of online family therapy sessions is to help each member understand their personalities better, become more sympathetic, support each other, and improve the overall relationship.
How Calmerry works?
After completing a 3-minute survey, the user can choose the preferred and most convenient type of therapy (text, live or combined) and the appropriate plan starting at $53 per week. In 24 hours a customer will be matched with the most suitable therapist and can start tracking the progress and gaining insights from the results.
Calmerry is available in the United States, and it is PC, tablet and smartphone friendly. All conversations are carried out in a secure, HIPAA compliant therapy space with complete c confidentiality.
Visit calmerry.com for more information or to start your own journey.
For any inquiries, please, contact us at gogola.agency@gmail.com or go to https://calmerry.com/.
