Protein Ingredients Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years
The global protein ingredients market size is estimated to be valued at USD 52.5 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 70.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1%
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 22, 2020 ) The global protein ingredients market size was valued at USD 52.5 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 70.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Growing consumer awareness about healthy diets options, rise in demand for superior personal & healthcare products, growth of functional food & beverages, and rising demand for plant-based proteins are the major drivers for the growth of protein ingredients.
DRIVER: Increasing demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients
Protein ingredients sourced from both animals and plants are well-known for their emulsification, gelation/viscosity, water-binding/hydration, foaming, aeration properties; other attributes of protein ingredients include thickening ability, stabilizing ability, and solubility. These functionalities, along with nutritional aspects of proteins, are a major advantage to end-user industries, and are, thus, one of the major market drivers. Another advantage associated with protein sources used for specific functional properties is that they are often less price-sensitive than those that are used only for their nutritional properties. This often benefits the end-user industries with cost advantages. In the end-user industries such as cosmetic & personal care, protein ingredients are primarily used for their conditioning and moisturizing properties in the hair and skin care industries. In major applications such as food & beverages, the use of protein ingredients continues to grow with the increasing demand for improved functionalities. The ability of protein ingredient manufacturers to design and develop specific isolates, concentrates, and other forms of protein ingredients for dairy products, beverages, dietary supplements, infant formula, bakery products, confectionery, and other food products is likely to drive the growth of the protein ingredients market during the forecast period.
CHALLENGE: Demand-based price fluctuations in cropping pattern
Even though the prices of soy proteins are comparatively lower than most of the proteins, the supply can prove to be a significant factor in price escalation. The raw material for soy protein ingredients is soy meal, which is also highly demanded by the feed industry. Unless there is no drop in the cultivation area under soybeans, the supply is expected to remain unfazed for both feed and protein manufacturers.
Sometimes, crop growers, to avail better crop value, change their crop patterns, which can marginalize the flow of supply, and thereby, lead to an increased demand for protein manufacturing and price escalation. In 2013, increased diversion to biofuel and vegetable oil consumption led to more corn and canola production than soybean in North America. However, soybean cultivation has been maintaining better positive year-by-year growth in this region. So, the crops cultivated by growers are subject to change, based on the crop demand and price value. A wide-scale change in cropping patterns can be expected with the decline in price levels for a crop after a certain point of price saturation. Around 2020, this can play an important role in seeking a cost-effective supply channel to maintain operational efficiency, as Latin America is expected to near its optimum land resource utilization for soybean by that time.
By application, the food & beverage segment is projected to be fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period
Based on the application, the protein ingredients market is segmented into food & beverage, animal feed, cosmetics & personal care, and pharmaceutical. The food & beverage segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing health consciousness and obesity has compelled consumers to increasingly focus on healthy diets with low-fat and highly nutritive value food, leading to a rise in the consumption of protein ingredients. As a result, the demand for functional and health food is on the rise. Besides their nutritional properties, proteins are widely used for their functional properties, which include texturing, emulsifying, solubility, stabilizing, and binding. These functional properties enable manufacturers to lower their raw material costs, as they act as substitutes to some food additives and are used to impart specific properties.
The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global protein ingredients market. The market in the region is driven by an increase in population growth, especially in countries such as China and India. Further, a rise in demand for healthy food products having a high nutritional value such as soy, wheat, and vegetable protein is driving the market in this region.
The key players in the protein ingredients market include Cargill (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Omega Protein Corporation (US), Friesland (Netherlands), Fonterra (New Zealand), Arla Foods (Denmark), AMCO (US), Roquette (France), Gelita AG (Germany), Kewpie Corporation (Japan), AGRANA (Austria), AMCO Proteins (US), Hilmar Ingredients (US), Axiom Foods (US), and Burcon Nutrascience (Canada) are the players that hold a significant share in the protein ingredients market.
