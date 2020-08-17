What Training Does Sofema Online offer for EASA Part 145 Organisations?
Reviewing the availability to support EASA Part 145 Organisations with 145 Initial Training, 145 Recurrent Training and 145 Vocational & Competence Building Training Courses at SofemaOnline (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com
Introduction – It's not just about mandatory training!
Highly Effective EASA Part 145 Organisations appreciate that their success in part depends on managing employee competence at the highest level.
Regulatory compliant vocational training provides a process which is both standardized and measurable across the business providing for a consistent & controlled approach.
Employee motivation is higher when they are able to perform in a transparent competence-based framework.
EASA Requirements Related to EASA Part 145 Training
What Does EASA Say? 145.A.30(e) and associated AMC/GM, Appendix IV to AMC 145.A.30(e) and 145.B.10(3) & AMC 20-22. 145.A.35(a) and AMC 145.A.35(a), 145.A.35(e) and AMC 145.A.35(e), 145.A.35(f) and AMC 145.A.35(f).
The organisation shall establish and control the competence of personnel involved in any maintenance, management and/or quality audits in accordance with a procedure and to a standard agreed by the competent authority.
In addition to the necessary expertise related to the job function, competence must include an understanding of the application of human factors and human performance issues appropriate to that person’s function in the organisation.
This should include also:
Fuel Tank Safety training (Appendix IV to AMC 145.A.30(e) and 145.B.10(3)).
EWIS training (AMC 20-22)
The organisation shall ensure that certifying staff and support staff have an adequate understanding of the relevant aircraft and/or components to be maintained together with the associated organisation procedures.
The organisation shall establish a programme for continuation training for certifying staff and support staff, including a procedure to ensure compliance with the relevant paragraphs of 145.A.35 as the basis for issuing certification authorisations.
EASA Part 145 Accountable Manager and Nominated Persons Training
SOL offers the following Courses for the 145 Accountable Executive & Leadership Team:
- Aviation Quality Auditing & Root Cause Analysis for Nominated Persons and Business Area Managers
- SMS for Accountable Managers, Nominated Post Holders and Key Executives
- EASA – Accountable Manager (AM) & Post Holder / Nominated Person Training
- Aviation Quality Auditing & Root Cause Analysis for Nominated Persons and Business Area Managers
- Managing Organisational Competence in a 145 Environment
- Human Factors (HF) Initial & Recurrent with Voice-Over
- Maintenance Error Management System & MEDA Training Program
EASA Part 145 Certifying Staff Initial & Recurrent Training
SOL offers the following courses for B1, B2 Certifying & Support Staff and Technicians:
- Human Factors (HF) Initial & Recurrent with Voice-Over
- Fuel Tank Safety (FTS) Initial & Recurrent with Voice-Over
- Electrical Wiring Interconnect System (EWIS) for Target Groups 1 & 2 with Voice-Over
- EASA Part 145 Regulatory Obligations with Voice-Over
- Aircraft Inspection Techniques Initial with Voice-Over
- Aircraft Inspection Techniques Recurrent
- Maintenance Error Management System & MEDA Training Program
EASA Part 145 Quality Assurance Staff – Audit Training
SOL offers the following Courses for 145 Quality Assurance Personnel
- EASA Part 145 Regulatory Obligations with Voice-Over
- Aviation Quality & Compliance Auditing in an EASA Environment with Voice-Over
- Root Cause Analysis for Quality Assurance & Safety Practitioners
- Managing Organisational Competence in a 145 Environment
- Aircraft Inspection Techniques Initial with Voice-Over
- Human Factors (HF) Initial & Recurrent with Voice-Over
- Fuel Tank Safety (FTS) Initial & Recurrent with Voice-Over
- Electrical Wiring Interconnect System (EWIS) for Target Groups 1 & 2 with Voice-Over
- Maintenance Error Management System & MEDA Training Program
EASA Part 145 Production Planning Staff
SOL offers the following Courses for 145 Production Planning Staff:
- EASA Part 145 Regulatory Obligations with Voice-Over
- Production Planning Basics with Voice-Over
- Production Planning Management and Oversight with Voice-Over
- Developing More Effective Production Planning Processes with Voice-Over
- Aircraft Inspection Techniques Initial with Voice-Over
- Managing Organisational Competence in a 145 Environment
- Human Factors (HF) Initial & Recurrent with Voice-Over
- Fuel Tank Safety (FTS) Initial & Recurrent with Voice-Over
- Electrical Wiring Interconnect System (EWIS) for Target Groups 1 & 2 with Voice-Over
- Maintenance Error Management System & MEDA Training Program
EASA Part 145 Stores Inspection & Logistics Staff
SOL offers the following Courses for 145 Material Planners, Logistics & Stores Inspection:
- EASA Part 145 Regulatory Obligations with Voice-Over
- Logistics & Stores Inspection Part 1 Introduction and Regulatory Background to an EASA Compliant Storage System.
- Logistics & Stores Inspection Part 2 Storage Facility Management Guidance and Inspection of Product within an EASA Store
- Logistics & Stores Inspection Part 3 EASA Storage Technical Procedures Including Additional Training Requirements
- Human Factors (HF) Initial & Recurrent with Voice-Over
- Logistics & Stores Inspection EASA & FAA Suspect Parts Training
- Maintenance Error Management System & MEDA Training Program
EASA 145 Organisation Trainer / Instructor
SOL offers the following Courses for 145 Technical Instructors and Trainers:
- Human Factors (HF) Initial & Recurrent with Voice-Over
- EASA Part 145 Regulatory Obligations with Voice-Over
- EASA Part 145 – 147 Instructor Techniques Course – Train the Trainer
- EASA Part 145 / Part 147 Supervisor & Assessor Training Skills Development
- Maintenance Error Management System & MEDA Training Program
Further Guidance Please see the following Websites www.sassofia.com & www.sofemaonline.com or email office@sassofia.com & online@sassofia.com
