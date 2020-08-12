How To Perform Practical EWIS Training to Demonstrate Compliance With EASA AMC 20-22
Achieving Practical EWIS Training with SofemaOnline
Many of our customers ask how it is possible to ensure satisfactory completion of the EWIS Group 1 & 2 Practical Training Objectives – Here we are pleased to share how this can be achieved.
SofemaOnline provides EWIS Initial and Recurrent Training Online with voice over (check out more details below). However, this does not address the need for Practical Training.
At Sofema our solution is to provide support to enable this practical to be carried out within the EASA Part 145 Organisation and to enable this we provide a free to download document:
www.sassofia.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Electrical_Wiring_Interconnect_System_Groups_1__2_Practical_Assessment.docx
With this document, there are 2 options either for the EASA Part 145 organisation to self-certificate completion of the required tasks using the provided document as a template.
Alternatively to complete the form in respect of the relevant aircraft types and to co-ordinate with Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com who can support you with certification on receipt of the completed document – for this service please contact office@sassofia.com.
About the SOL EWIS online training solutions
EWIS for Target Groups 1 and 2 (Initial) with VO
Course type: Presentation with voice over
Duration: equivalent to 2-day classroom training
The learning objectives of the Electrical Wiring Interconnect System course focuses on providing the delegate with a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory requirement for effective EWIS training and to consider that while much commonality exists in this subject (EWIS).
An essential element then of benefiting from this training is to focus on the issues, how they relate in our workplace, and what we need to do to address them. Read more
EWIS for Target Groups 1 and 2 (Recurrent) with VO
Course type: Presentation with voice over
Duration: equivalent to 1-day classroom training
This recurrent training is specifically aimed at Target Groups 1 and 2 personnel who perform EWIS inspection and Personnel who perform EWIS maintenance.
After attending this course, participants should be able to understand the specific requirements, having in mind that it is required to develop this training further within its organisation. (In particular: to reflect the organisation’s aircraft types and wiring practices.) See more
Next Steps
Please visit www.sassofia.com or www.sofemaonline.com for Classroom, Webinar & Online Training. For questions and comments please email office@sassofia.com or online@sassofia.com.
