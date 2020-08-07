France Ecommerce Payment Market & Forecast, by Category | Renub Research
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 07, 2020 ) France has Europe’s third-largest e-commerce market, and its sales have been buoyant in recent years. According to a Digital Payments report by Visa, the number of French regularly using a mobile device for payments has tripled since 2015. Instant payment and alternative payment options are on the rise, and it continued gaining popularity across France as consumers turn to more convenient ways to check out. Click-and-collect delivery is a significant feature of the French e-commerce experience. France e-commerce market is expanding, supported by cards & digital payments methods in recent years. According to Renub Research report, France Ecommerce Payment Market will be a USD 100 Billion industry by the end of the year 2026.
France is a relevant European country with one of the World’s most important ecommerce markets. Clothes and Sports goods are the largest online retail sector in France. Notably, the Clothes and Sports goods sector also has the highest return rate of any ecommerce category. Household Goods, Travel and Holiday accommodation, Books / Magazines / Newspapers, Computer Hardware & Software are other categories. Travel and Holiday accommodation payments have seen a decline in 2020 due to COVID - 19 pandemic.
In France, debit and credit cards are the dominant payment method for French e-commerce, accounting for half of the transactions. Digital wallets are emerging as the next most popular method of the market. PayPal, Amazon, Cdiscount, Auchan, Showroomprivé, are the most popular in France. Currently, bank transfer transactions are expanding, making them the fastest-growing additional payment method in France. Bank transfers are also supported by the Single Euro Payments Area Instant Credit Transfer scheme, which was launched in November 2017.
Amazon is the popular online store with a market share of almost one-fifth of all ecommerce sites. In France E-commerce, click-and-collect options are growing rapidly. In 2018, Amazon announced to install 1,000 Amazon Lockers across train stations in France over the next five years. Cartes Bancaires bank enjoys high visibility in France. It has more than 46,000 ATMs, and the Carte Bleue cards can be integrated with other card issuers’ products.
Renub Research report titled “France Ecommerce Payment Market & Forecast, by Category (Clothes and Sports Goods, Books/Magazines/Newspapers, Medicines, Computer Hardware & Software, Household Goods, Tickets for Events, Food/Groceries, Travel and Holiday Accommodation, Films and Music, Electronic Equipments and Others), Payment Method (Bank Transfer, Card, Digital Wallets, Cash and Others), Digital Wallets (PayPal, Amazon Pay and Hipay), Bank (BNP Paribas SA and Credit Agricole)” studies France ecommerce payment market. This research report provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and challenges, demands and their projections for the upcoming years.
Category – The report studies the complete insights of all the 11 Categories
1. Clothes and sports goods
2. Books/magazines/newspapers
3. Medicines
4. Computer hardware & software
5. Household goods
6. Tickets for events
7. Food/Groceries
8. Travel and holiday accommodation
9. Films and music
10. Electronic equipments
11. Others
Payment Method – Based on Payment Method, the Ecommerce Payment Market has been broadly segmented into
1. Bank Transfer
2. Card (Credit and Debit)
3. Digital Wallets
4. Cash
5. Others
Digital Wallet and Bank covered in the report has been covered from 3 viewpoints
• Overview
• Initiatives & Recent Developments
• Revenue
Digital Wallet covered in this report
• PayPal
• Amazon Pay
• Hipay
Banks covered in this report
• BNP Paribas SA
• Credit Agricole
