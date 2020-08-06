Global Avionics Market Outlook and Industry Forecast to 2024
Avionics Market by End User (OEM, Aftermarket), System (FMS, CNS, Health Monitoring, Electrical & Emergency and Software), Platform (Commercial, Military, Business Jets & General Aviation, Helicopters), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 06, 2020 ) The report "Avionics Market by End User (OEM, Aftermarket), System (FMS, CNS, Health Monitoring, Electrical & Emergency and Software), Platform (Commercial, Military, Business Jets & General Aviation, Helicopters), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", The avionics market is projected to grow from $68.5 billion in 2019 to $86.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period. Growth in the retrofit aircraft market is expected to be a major factor driving the market.
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the avionics market in 2019. The growth of the avionics market in the North American region is expected to be fueled by the increase in the number of deliveries of wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. The growing demand for aircraft in commercial applications and their increasing utility in the defense sector to carry out transport and surveillance activities are additional factors influencing the growth of the North America avionics market.
By platform, the avionics market has been segmented into commercial aviation, military aviation, business jets & general aviation, and helicopters. Among these, the commercial aviation segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Manufacturers are currently focusing on avionics components to develop products that are more reliable, accurate, and efficient. Continuous improvements in software technology have modified the human-machine interface of avionics systems. It has become more user-friendly and can automate a wide variety of in-flight tasks, thereby reducing the workload of the flight crew to a large extent.
By system, the avionics market has been segmented into hardware and software. Among these, the software segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In software, a real-time operating system (RTOS) has a central role in safety and security. Safety-critical systems go through a rigorous development, testing, and verification process before being certified for use. For avionics software and other airborne systems, the de-facto standard for software development is RTCA/DO-178C Software Considerations in Airborne Systems.
Some of the major vendors in the avionics market include Honeywell (US), Esterline Technologies (US), Curtiss-Wright (US), L3 Communications (US), and UTC (Collins Aerospace) (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
