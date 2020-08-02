Own 45 TOP Arcade Shooting Games in One Arcade Machine!
Own games like Operation Wolf, Area 51, Time Crisis, House of the Dead and more!
For those of you who were gamers back in the 80’s, 90’s, and even through the millennium, you may have played popular video arcade games with guns. For example, Duck Hunt, Hogan’s Alley, Time Crisis, Big Buck Hunter, and others are some of the most memorable! But you have been trying to find such games as these they are either 20-30 years old or simple way too costly for simply purchasing one single shooting video game, until now!
For the first time, we at IN THE NEW AGE include all 45 of the arcade gun games listed here included in our “Classic Arcade System,” arcade machines. Additionally, the “Classic Arcade Games” include 3,500 – 4,500 video games all contained on one arcade game cabinet! Both cocktail arcade games with vertical tilt monitors and full-size upright game machines available!
1. Big Buck Hunter
Big Buck Hunter is a hunting video game developed by Play Mechanix, Inc. Primarily developed for arcades, it centers on shooting up bucks without shooting a doe or female animal, thus ending the player's turn prematurely.
The initial series of games from 2000-2006 operated on a single gun platform and allowed four players to compete round robin style through various treks and bonus stages. Big Buck Hunter Pro and Big Buck Safari introduced a two-gun platform, allowing head-to-head competition in addition to a variety of new animals and critters to hunt.
Gameplay:
Inspired by Duck Hunt, the game's goal is to shoot the male animals as they run across the screen. The round ends when a female one is shot. Each scene will begin with a couple of animals walking without any suspicions. After a first shot is done, the animals will begin running and the hunt starts. Big Buck Hunter is separated in five screens, also known as "treks". A hunting session concludes in a bonus round. The players can either participate solo or one on one by using two plastic rifles. How much points will be earned depends on certain factors like distance, weight, and accuracy. There are different states to choose from with a variety of animals, like antelope or moose. The hunting can be done in different conditions varying from fog to snow, with overall 16 bonus rounds. All the Big Buck HD machines are networked so they can track the players' rankings through online leaderboards.[7] Big Buck HD was the first edition to integrate Facebook and Twitter. That allows players to share and compare scores and awards via social networks.
2. Operation Wolf
Assuming the role of Special Forces Operative Roy Adams, the player attempts to rescue five hostages who are being held captive in enemy territory. The game is divided into six stages, each of which advances the story when completed. For example, after the Jungle stage is completed, Adams interrogates an enemy soldier and learns the location of the concentration camp where the hostages are being held. This was one of the first shooter games to feature a storyline.
The game utilizes an optical controller housed inside a gun assembly scaled after and which bears a strong resemblance to an Uzi submachine gun. This, in turn, is mounted on top of a square base covering the pivot shaft which allows players to swivel and elevate the "gun". A geared motor inside the casing simulates the recoil felt by the player when they "fire" the weapon at in-game targets. Pulling the trigger allows fully automatic fire, while pressing a button near the muzzle launches a grenade with a wide blast radius that can hit multiple targets.
To complete each stage, the player must shoot a required number of soldiers and vehicles (trucks, boats, helicopters, armored transports), as indicated by an on-screen counter. The player begins with a limited supply of ammunition and grenades, but can find more throughout the game, either openly displayed or revealed by shooting crates and barrels, coconuts in trees, and animals such as pigs and chickens. Dynamite bombs cause heavy damage to every target on the screen, both enemy and friendly, and a special machine gun power-up allows unlimited ammunition and an increased rate of fire for 10 seconds.
Enemies attack with gunfire, knives, grenades, mortar and bazooka rounds, and missiles; all but the first of these can be shot out of the air. The player has a damage bar that slowly fills as hits are taken; in addition, shooting friendly targets such as nurses and boys adds to the bar. Damage can be recovered by picking up health power-ups and completing stages.
3. House of the Dead
The House of the Dead is a first-person light gun shooter arcade game with a horror theme, released by Sega in Japan on September 13, 1996, and later internationally on March 4, 1997. It is the first game in the House of the Dead series. Players assume the role of agents Thomas Rogan and "G" in their efforts to combat the products of the dangerous, inhumane experiments of Dr. Curien, a mad scientist.
The House of the Dead has been, along with Resident Evil, credited with popularizing zombie video games, as well as re-popularizing zombies in wider popular culture from the late 1990s onwards, leading to renewed interest in zombie films during the 2000s. The House of the Dead has also been credited with introducing fast running zombies, which became popular in zombie films and video games during the 2000s.
Gameplay:
The House of the Dead is a rail shooter light gun game. Players use a light gun (or mouse, in the PC version) to aim and shoot at approaching zombies. The characters' pistols use magazines which hold 6 rounds; players reload by shooting away from the screen. When a player sustains damage or shoots a hostage, one point of health is removed. The continue screen appears when all health is lost. If the player runs out of continues, the game is over. First-aid packs are available throughout the game which restore one point of health; some can be obtained from rescued hostages, while others are hidden inside certain breakable objects. Special items can be found within other breakables, granting a bonus to the player who shoots them.
Throughout the course of the game, players are faced with numerous situations in which their action (or inaction) will influence the direction of gameplay. This is exemplified in the opening stage of the game when a hostage is about to be thrown from the bridge to his death. If the player saves the hostage, they will enter the house directly through the front door; however, if the player fails to rescue the hostage, the character is redirected to an underground route through the sewers. If the player rescues all hostages, a secret room full of lives and bonuses is revealed toward the end of the game.
Players can score additional points by shooting enemies in the head and by rescuing hostages.
4. Area 51
Area 51 is a light gun arcade game released by Atari Games in 1995. It takes its name from the Area 51 military facility. The plot of the game involves the player taking part in a Strategic Tactical Advanced Alien Response (STAAR) military incursion to prevent aliens, known as the Kronn, and alien-created zombies from taking over the Area 51 military facility.
Gameplay:
This game takes the player through several sections of the facility, including a warehouse and tunnels. The player character is tasked, along with fellow Special Tactical Advanced Alien Response (STAAR) members Lieutenant Stephanie Grant and Sergeant Major Marcus Bradley, to penetrate Area 51 and activate the nuclear self-destruct sequence. The player must defeat genetically modified zombie soldiers and aliens without harming any allied STAAR team members. If nothing but three STAAR team members are shot, the Kronn Hunter mode is started, taking the role of a Hunter, sent by the Kronn to eliminate the rebels.
There are five types of weaponry available. While the player is only given a semi-automatic pistol in the beginning, weapon upgrades are available as targets. The pistol can be upgraded to an automatic machine gun, a pump shotgun, and finally an automatic shotgun. The shotgun weaponry allows a greater field of error for targeting an enemy. Both the machine gun and automatic shotgun allow the player to keep the trigger pressed down to unleash rounds. If the player character is hit by the enemy at any time, the weapon is downgraded back to the pistol.
Grenades are hidden in crates and bonus rooms. When used, they destroy most on screen enemies at once. The player can hold a maximum of nine grenades. In addition, yellow boxes and barrels marked with "flammable" warning symbols can be shot to cause fires or explosions that can harm enemies. By shooting certain objects in the correct sequence, players can unlock shooting exercises, weapon stashes, and bonus items that are not available in the main game plot. Other backdoors allow players to warp ahead to later levels instead of following the game's otherwise linear path.
There are many types of aliens/alien zombies including ones that shoot, punch, fire rockets, and throw things like bricks, grenades, and barrels. Purple alien/alien zombies require more hits than other targets.
5. House of the Dead 2
The House of the Dead 2 is a first-person light gun shooter arcade game with a horror theme and the second game in The House of the Dead series of video games. The direct sequel to The House of the Dead, it was developed by Sega for arcades on the Sega NAOMI board in November 1998 then later ported to the Dreamcast in 1999 and Microsoft Windows in 2001, and is also found on the Xbox as an unlockable bonus in The House of the Dead III. The game appears in the compilation The House of the Dead 2 & 3 Return for Wii. The Dreamcast version became a Sega All Stars title.
6. Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park is a rail shooter arcade game developed and released by Sega in 1994. It is based on the 1993 film of the same name. The game cabinet resembles the rear of the Ford Explorer tour vehicles used in the film. The player, equipped with a joystick, must shoot dinosaurs that appear on-screen throughout the game.
The game is notable for having a moving seat, also used in Sega's previous 1991 light gun shooter Rail Chase. The seat is powered by hydraulic pistons to move the seat according to action on the screen. The game's graphics blend two-dimensional sprites and three-dimensional polygons to give the sense of movement. Jurassic Park was the first game of this genre to include 3D environments.
The game was followed by two arcade sequels, The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997, and Jurassic Park III in 2001. Another arcade game, titled Jurassic Park Arcade, was released in 2015 and is based on the first three films in the Jurassic Park series.
Gameplay:
The game takes place on Isla Nublar a few months after the events of the film. Like Operation Wolf, the player fends off a vehicle from dinosaur attacks with automatic weaponry. A joystick is used to play, rather than a light gun. Dinosaurs include Tyrannosaurus rex, Velociraptor, Dilophosaurus, Gallimimus, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Triceratops, Ichthyosaurus, and Pteranodon.
Fences and large rocks that block the player's path must be shot at to avoid running into them. The game ends with the dinosaurs being caged once again.
Police Trainer
Police Trainer is a light gun arcade game released by American company P&P Marketing in 1996. A sequel, Police Trainer 2, was released in 2003.
Gameplay:
Players have only three lives to complete six exams in each of six difficulty stages; players can start at any difficulty of their choice, including Patrolman, Sergeant, Detective, Captain, Chief, Commissioner.
Each exam is a mini-game with a goal for the player(s) to reach, usually a certain number of points, and test some aspect of the players' skills such as visual acuity, precision, marksmanship, timing, memory, and judgment. However, not only can players be penalized for shooting incorrect targets as instructed against, but players will also lose lives by either failing to reach these quotas and/or failing to complete a task during the exam (e.g., not defusing all C4 or letting the guards hit the player). Moreover, to complete the competition exams (in a 2-player game), both players must each lose one life. If players fail an exam, they can either try the same exam again or select another from the menu. Completion of an exam allows the player(s) to continue playing until they complete the entire stage. Players can put initials after completing the Commissioner difficulty.
Time Crisis
Time Crisis is a first-person on-rails light gun shooter series of arcade video games by Namco. The first installment of the series was released in arcades in 1995and later ported to PlayStation consoles.
Game overview:
The setting of each Time Crisis revolves around a serious threat to usually one nation. However, some games have involved a threat to either the world (Time Crisis II) or the protagonist (Time Crisis: Project Titan). The V.S.S.E. (Vital Situation, Swift-Elimination), a covert organization, must send in its highly skilled agents to eliminate any security threats. The first Time Crisis had three stages with four areas (location where the game starts) each. The second and third installments have three stages, each with three areas. The fourth installment adds a prologue for a total of 4 stages each with three areas (except for the prologue, which has only one area). The fifth installment has an exclusive upgrade kit version of (True Mastermind edition, which is the full version of the game) to double the stages from 3 to 6, with 3 areas that were interconnected with each other, thus there would be no breaks/loadings after clearing an area (with the exception of the final stage, which only has one area).
Many of the fighting areas are dangerous situations, such as a steadily capsizing ship or a train dangling off a damaged bridge (as in Time Crisis 3). In the third and fourth installments, supporters from various organizations come in to assist the V.S.S.E. agents, sometimes to aid them in their mission, sometimes to protect their own reputations. Crisis Zone has a different plot. It takes place in the United Kingdom and concerns the S.T.F. (or Special Tactical Force)'s attempt to destroy the U.R.D.A., a terrorist organization. Razing Storm and Time Crisis: Razing Storm, which take place in the near-future, involve an elite task force known as S.C.A.R. (Strategic Combat and Rescue) being sent to a South America country during a revolution to capture and defeat the mastermind who has orchestrated an attack on the United States together with several international military organizations, while battling terrorists
Below is a list of 45 arcade gun games that are included in most of the Classic Arcade System arcade machines that include 3,500 and 4,500 game in one arcade machine!
House of the Dead, House of the Dead 2 , House of the Dead3, Death Crimson OX, Maze of Kings, Hogan’s Alley, Confidential Mission, Lupin, Target Terror, Virtua Cop, Big Buck Hunter, Duck Hunter, Zero Point, Gunslinger, Operation Wolf, Shooting Gallery, Ghost Town Skeet Shoot, Crypt Killer, Operation Ghost, Police 911, Spots Shooting USA, Vampire Night, Die Hard, Area51/ km, Maximum Force, Carnevil, Ghost Squad, Hogan’s Alley, Terminator Salvation, Target Terror, Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park 2, Jurassic Park 3, Lethal Enforcers, Police Trainer, Point Blank, Star Trek Voyager, Alien 3, Lethal Enforcers, Lethal Enforcers 2, Lethal Enforcers 3, Time Crisis, Zero Point, Space Gun, Zero Point
