Rat Model Market Worth $588.9 million | Applications, Recent Developments | Impact of Covid 19
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 30, 2020 ) Continuous support in the form of investments and grants, and personalized medicine fueling the demand for personalized humanized rat models are some of the factors driving the growth of the rat model market. The rat model market is expanding with the increase in R&D activities in pharmaceutical industries.
How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?
The Rat Model Market is expected to reach $588.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.7%
On the basis of service, the market is segmented into breeding, quarantine, rederivation, cryopreservation, genetic testing, model-in-licensing, and other services (surgical services, line rescue services, and in vivo pharmacology services). In 2016, the breeding services segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rat model market.
On the basis of end user, the rat model market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutions, and contract research organizations (CROs). In 2016, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rat model market.
On the basis of care product, the market is segmented into bedding, cages, feed, and other products (gnotobiotic equipment, water systems, water purification systems, and sound absorption panels). In 2016, the cages segment is expected to command the largest share of the market.
Major Application's of Rat Model Market:
TOXICOLOGY:
Toxicology is the study of adverse effects of chemical, physical, or biological agents on people, animals, and the environment. Rats are predominantly used in the toxicity and safety assessment studies of a drug substance. Other animals that are used in these studies include mice, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Toxicology testing in animals is required to prove that the new drugs are safe before their administration in humans. A high proportion of new drugs fail in preclinical stage is due to the unacceptable toxicity in animals.
DIABETES:
Rats are considered to be excellent experimental models for understanding the complex genetic basis of diseases such as diabetes. Due to the ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes globally; it has become important to study the mechanism of the disease. However, it is quite difficult to carry out research studies in human beings, owing to problems such as genetic heterogeneity and lack of controlled lifestyles. Rat models act as suitable models to study specific genetic mutations and to understand the function of genes on a homogeneous genetic background.
Rat Model Market, By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
The key players in the global rat model market include Charles River Laboratories International (US), Envigo (UK), and Taconic Biosciences (US). Other players include Horizon Discovery Group (UK), genOway (France), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals (US), Transviragen (US), Janvier Labs (France), and Biomere (US).
