Hernia Repair Market Worth 4.75 billion | Technological Advancement | Recent Developments
North America is projected to account for the largest Hernia Repair Mesh Market share.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 30, 2020 ) The increasing number of hernia repair procedures, advantages of mesh in hernia repair, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the hernia repair market. In addition, emerging markets are expected to emerge as potential areas of opportunity for players in this market.
How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?
The Hernia Repair Market is projected to reach USD 4.75 billion, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
On the basis of product, the hernia repair market is segmented into mesh and mesh fixators. A mesh is used for reinforcing weak spots in the muscle while repairing the hernia. Mesh fixators are used to fix the mesh in its place to avoid displacement. In 2018, the hernia mesh segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This large share can be attributed to the higher prices of meshes compared to mesh fixators.
The hernia mesh fixators market is segmented into sutures, tack applicators, and glue applicators. Among these, sutures is the most common type of mesh fixator, followed by tack. However, due to the higher price of tacks, the tack applicators segment is expected to account for the largest share in the mesh fixators market in 2018. While the rising adoption of surgical glue as mesh fixators makes glue applicators the fastest growing segment of the mesh fixators market.
Browse 137 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 151 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages - Hernia Repair Devices Market: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=203245450
Recent Developments:
- In 2017, BD acquired C. R. Bard. With this acquisition, BD entered the hernia repair business. The acquisition is expected to help C. R. Bard to increase its geographic presence in terms of both—sales and operations and maintain its market position.
- In 2017, Allergan acquired LifeCell Corporation. This acquisition expanded its medical aesthetic products portfolio by the addition of ALLODERM and STRATTICE.
- In June 2017, W. L. Gore GORE launched SYNECOR Preperitoneal Biomaterial. The newly launched product helped the company to broaden its product offerings in the hernia market
- In 2016, B. Braun opened its new subsidiary in Zambia named ‘B. Braun Medical Zambia Limited’ which will help the company to establish a strong foothold in Southern Africa.
Key questions addressed in the report:
- What are the growth opportunities related to hernia repair market across major regions in the future?
- Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of hernia repair products. Will this scenario continue in the next five years?
- What are the various hernia repair product segments and their market share in the overall market?
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203245450
The global hernia repair market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the strong demand for and adoption of hernia repair in the US, presence of a large pool of hernia patients, and an efficient and favorable healthcare system are supporting the growth of the hernia repair market in North America.
The major players in the hernia mesh market profiled in this report are Covidien ( Part of Medtronic) (Ireland), Ethicon (Part of Johnson & Johnson) (US), B. Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (Part of Becton Dickinson) (US), W. L. Gore (US), LifeCell (Part of Allergan) (Ireland), Maquet (Part of Getinge) (Sweden), Cook Medical (US), Integra (US), DIPROMED (Italy), FEG (Germany), Cousin Biotech (France), Herniamesh (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), TransEasy Medical (China), and Via Surgical (Israel).
How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?
The Hernia Repair Market is projected to reach USD 4.75 billion, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
On the basis of product, the hernia repair market is segmented into mesh and mesh fixators. A mesh is used for reinforcing weak spots in the muscle while repairing the hernia. Mesh fixators are used to fix the mesh in its place to avoid displacement. In 2018, the hernia mesh segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This large share can be attributed to the higher prices of meshes compared to mesh fixators.
The hernia mesh fixators market is segmented into sutures, tack applicators, and glue applicators. Among these, sutures is the most common type of mesh fixator, followed by tack. However, due to the higher price of tacks, the tack applicators segment is expected to account for the largest share in the mesh fixators market in 2018. While the rising adoption of surgical glue as mesh fixators makes glue applicators the fastest growing segment of the mesh fixators market.
Browse 137 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 151 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages - Hernia Repair Devices Market: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=203245450
Recent Developments:
- In 2017, BD acquired C. R. Bard. With this acquisition, BD entered the hernia repair business. The acquisition is expected to help C. R. Bard to increase its geographic presence in terms of both—sales and operations and maintain its market position.
- In 2017, Allergan acquired LifeCell Corporation. This acquisition expanded its medical aesthetic products portfolio by the addition of ALLODERM and STRATTICE.
- In June 2017, W. L. Gore GORE launched SYNECOR Preperitoneal Biomaterial. The newly launched product helped the company to broaden its product offerings in the hernia market
- In 2016, B. Braun opened its new subsidiary in Zambia named ‘B. Braun Medical Zambia Limited’ which will help the company to establish a strong foothold in Southern Africa.
Key questions addressed in the report:
- What are the growth opportunities related to hernia repair market across major regions in the future?
- Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of hernia repair products. Will this scenario continue in the next five years?
- What are the various hernia repair product segments and their market share in the overall market?
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203245450
The global hernia repair market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the strong demand for and adoption of hernia repair in the US, presence of a large pool of hernia patients, and an efficient and favorable healthcare system are supporting the growth of the hernia repair market in North America.
The major players in the hernia mesh market profiled in this report are Covidien ( Part of Medtronic) (Ireland), Ethicon (Part of Johnson & Johnson) (US), B. Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (Part of Becton Dickinson) (US), W. L. Gore (US), LifeCell (Part of Allergan) (Ireland), Maquet (Part of Getinge) (Sweden), Cook Medical (US), Integra (US), DIPROMED (Italy), FEG (Germany), Cousin Biotech (France), Herniamesh (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), TransEasy Medical (China), and Via Surgical (Israel).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.