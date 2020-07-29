Protein Ingredients Market: Growth Opportunities and Recent Developments
The global protein ingredients market size is projected to grow from USD 49.8 billion in 2019 to USD 70.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 29, 2020 ) The report "Protein Ingredients Market by Source (animal [dairy, egg, gelatin] and plant [soy, wheat, vegetable]), Form (dry and liquid), Application (food & beverages, feed, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care products), Region – Global forecast to 2025" The protein ingredients market is projected to grow from USD 49.8 billion in 2019 to USD 70.7 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the protein ingredients market include the increase in demand and consumption of functional food & beverages, growing consumer awareness about healthy diets among people, and increasing demand for protein as a nutrition and functional ingredients.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=114688236
Increasing demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients is driving the market
Protein ingredients sourced from both animals and plants are well-known for their emulsification, gelation/viscosity, water-binding/hydration, foaming, aeration properties; other attributes of protein ingredients include thickening ability, stabilizing ability, and solubility. These functionalities, along with nutritional aspects of proteins, are a major advantage to end-user industries, and are, thus, one of the major market drivers. Another advantage associated with protein sources used for specific functional properties is that they are often less price-sensitive than those that are used only for their nutritional properties. This often benefits the end-user industries with cost advantages. In major applications such as food & beverages, the use of protein ingredients continues to grow with the increasing demand for improved functionalities
Soy proteins with GM origin pose health risks and are a restraint for market growth.
Research studies have cited many health and environmental risks associated with the production and consumption of genetically modified (GM) commodities including soybeans. There are apprehensions that in the long term, GM soy alters the enzymatic activity and metabolic activity in the liver. Hence, they are opposed by the various industry stakeholders, including regulatory bodies of countries in Europe and Asian Pacific regions, who are demanding non-genetically modified (non-GMO) soybeans.
Animal based proteins are dominating the global protein ingredients market.
On the basis of source, the market for protein ingredients is classified into animal and plant protein. The demand for animal-based protein ingredients held a dominant share in the protein ingredients market across regions, particularly in North America and Europe, where the consumption of animal-based protein remains high.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=114688236
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by increase in population growth especially in countries such as China and India. Further, rise in demand for healthy food products having high nutritional value such as soy, wheat, and vegetable protein is driving the market in this region.
Major vendors in the protein ingredients market include Cargill (US), ADM (US), DowDuPont (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Omega Protein Corporation (US), Friesland (Netherlands), Fonterra (New Zealand), Arla Foods (Denmark), AMCO (US), Roquette (France), Gelita AG (Germany), Kewpie Corporation (Japan), AGARNA (Austria), AMCO Proteins (US), Hilmar Ingredients (US), Axiom Foods (US), and Burcon Nutrascience (Canada).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=114688236
Increasing demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients is driving the market
Protein ingredients sourced from both animals and plants are well-known for their emulsification, gelation/viscosity, water-binding/hydration, foaming, aeration properties; other attributes of protein ingredients include thickening ability, stabilizing ability, and solubility. These functionalities, along with nutritional aspects of proteins, are a major advantage to end-user industries, and are, thus, one of the major market drivers. Another advantage associated with protein sources used for specific functional properties is that they are often less price-sensitive than those that are used only for their nutritional properties. This often benefits the end-user industries with cost advantages. In major applications such as food & beverages, the use of protein ingredients continues to grow with the increasing demand for improved functionalities
Soy proteins with GM origin pose health risks and are a restraint for market growth.
Research studies have cited many health and environmental risks associated with the production and consumption of genetically modified (GM) commodities including soybeans. There are apprehensions that in the long term, GM soy alters the enzymatic activity and metabolic activity in the liver. Hence, they are opposed by the various industry stakeholders, including regulatory bodies of countries in Europe and Asian Pacific regions, who are demanding non-genetically modified (non-GMO) soybeans.
Animal based proteins are dominating the global protein ingredients market.
On the basis of source, the market for protein ingredients is classified into animal and plant protein. The demand for animal-based protein ingredients held a dominant share in the protein ingredients market across regions, particularly in North America and Europe, where the consumption of animal-based protein remains high.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=114688236
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by increase in population growth especially in countries such as China and India. Further, rise in demand for healthy food products having high nutritional value such as soy, wheat, and vegetable protein is driving the market in this region.
Major vendors in the protein ingredients market include Cargill (US), ADM (US), DowDuPont (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Omega Protein Corporation (US), Friesland (Netherlands), Fonterra (New Zealand), Arla Foods (Denmark), AMCO (US), Roquette (France), Gelita AG (Germany), Kewpie Corporation (Japan), AGARNA (Austria), AMCO Proteins (US), Hilmar Ingredients (US), Axiom Foods (US), and Burcon Nutrascience (Canada).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.